On the eve of House of the Dragon’s world premiere, HBO gives fans one last tease with a new featurette, The Noble Houses. While dragons may be the scene stealers of Game of Thrones, HOTD is more about the political turmoil surrounding the civil war at the heart of the prequel, “Dance of the Dragons.” The featurette sees GOT author George R.R. Martin explain the importance of the Valeryons and the Hightowers. As two of the principal families in the prequel, and in fine GOT tradition, both Houses are lobbying for power and control of the Seven Kingdoms during the reign of King Viserys Targaryen.

TV SERIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO