‘The Sandman’ showrunner is relieved nobody picked up on the secret episode
We’ve all been there. You binge a whole season of your new favorite Netflix show in just a day or two and desperately wish there was at least one more episode to watch. Well, fittingly for this show, Netflix has made that dream a reality with The Sandman, as a surprise bonus episode just dropped online this Friday, offering fans a whole extra hour of Endless entertainment (see what we did there?) to enjoy.
Will there be ‘The Rehearsal’ season 2 on HBO Max?
Fans of The Rehearsal on HBO Max have come to love the show for the quirky, at times mind-blowing, comedy that it provides to viewers. Nathan Fielder takes his talents all around to help typical people rehearse different conversations or events that might be coming up in their lives, that way they can feel more comfortable once those events are actually here — at least that’s the setup.
Who are the ‘House of the Dragon’ showrunners and did they work on ‘Game of Thrones’ too?
HBO’s latest television series set in the world of Westeros is nearly here, with House of the Dragon set to release its premiere episode on August 22, 2022. While some fans of George R. R. Martin’s creation are undoubtedly excited about the series, other fans are trepidatious, remembering how they felt after the last season of Game of Thrones.
‘Orange Is the New Black’ creator will bring a soapy Italian period piece to Netflix
The creator of Orange is the New Black, Jenji Kohan, is back collaborating with Netflix to bring the streaming service its next soap drama series The Decameron. In an announcement today the company revealed a series order for the upcoming show which will take place in Italy during the mid-1300s. It will follow a group of nobles at a grand villa alongside their servants waiting out the plague that has struck the city.
Neil Gaiman thrilled to make dreams come true for ‘The Sandman’ star
Netflix bet big on Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman. The beloved horror/fantasy comic has fans all around the world, though its surreal and disturbing imagery and lack of action meant no other studio could bring a live-action adaptation out of development hell. It turns out all it took was to stick to what was on the page, with the series only making a few tweaks to the storylines of the first two volumes.
Every ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff series in timeline order
Yellowstone is expanding with a slate of shows connected to the Dutton family and things are going to get even wilder. The western drama has been a certified hit for the Paramount Network with the season four finale drawing the largest viewership for a cable TV series since 2017, and it’s not looking like it’s slowing down any time soon.
‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’: 3 Ways the Show Changed Before the Premiere
'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' creator Jessica Gao recently revealed how the Marvel series endured several changes before its release.
A misleading sci-fi mystery thriller hits the open road on streaming
If your entire knowledge of lo-fi mystery thriller Encounter came entirely from the trailers and marketing materials, then you may have been left feeling somewhat short-changed by the time the credits come up. Not to dive too far down the rabbit hole marked “massive spoilers”, but there was some muted...
‘The Sandman’: Dream’s capture triggers the Sleepy Sickness — what chaos would locking away the other Endless unleash?
The entire premise of Netflix’s fantasy series The Sandman relies on the after-effects of Dream, one of the seven powerful Endless, getting captured. Him being locked up leads to a myriad of dire consequences like dreams and nightmares running rogue in the waking world, his realm turning into ruins, and the human world being plagued with Sleepy Sickness. Well, if this is what happens when Dream is imprisoned, what would happen if any of the other Endless — Despair, Death, Destiny, Delirium, Destruction, or Desire — were the ones locked away with no means of instant escape?
Neil Gaiman warns fans that ‘The Sandman’ season two isn’t guaranteed
The world has fallen in love with The Sandman, but creator Neil Gaiman says not to assume that Netflix will greenlight a second season. Once upon a time, you could watch the Nielsen ratings to gauge your favorite program’s performance. The formula was fairly simple; good ratings meant further seasons, and poor ratings brought down the axe. The Nielsen data was made public, and publications like Entertainment Weekly would publish the weekly results, so you had some idea what shows were likely to stick around.
‘House of the Dragon’ featurette spotlights two new houses in the ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel
On the eve of House of the Dragon’s world premiere, HBO gives fans one last tease with a new featurette, The Noble Houses. While dragons may be the scene stealers of Game of Thrones, HOTD is more about the political turmoil surrounding the civil war at the heart of the prequel, “Dance of the Dragons.” The featurette sees GOT author George R.R. Martin explain the importance of the Valeryons and the Hightowers. As two of the principal families in the prequel, and in fine GOT tradition, both Houses are lobbying for power and control of the Seven Kingdoms during the reign of King Viserys Targaryen.
Fans try to defend a record-breaking blockbuster that still failed miserably
If you ever need concrete evidence as to why the video game genre is regularly labeled as cursed, then look no further than the fact the two most recent movies to hold the title of highest-grossing console-to-screen adaptation ever made both ended up losing money. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time even held onto the record for six years before Warcraft arrived, and yet neither of them turned a single penny of profit during their respective theatrical runs.
Top-10 Targaryen dragons we hope to see in ‘House of the Dragon’
There was a time when HBO could hardly afford to show too much of Dany’s three tiny dragons on Game of Thrones. Even then, there was always a fear that their VFX work might not turn out half decent. Now, more than 10 years since its debut on the network, House of the Dragon is taking flight as a prequel series set 200 years before the events of the original. It will feature not three, not five, not ten, but a whopping seventeen dragons at the height of the Targaryen rule over the Seven Kingdoms, according to HOTD‘s co-showrunner, Ryan Condal.
‘Ahsoka’ star reveals how much ‘Rebels’ inspires her take on Sabine Wren
It goes without saying that the presence of Dave Filoni as one of the key cogs in the Star Wars creative machine has led to an influx of animated elements being folded into live-action canon, something that’s set to continue in a major way with Rosario Dawson’s spinoff series Ahsoka.
DC fans meme WB’s many failed live-action universes
What started out as the typical post from a Zack Snyder fan mourning the loss of the director’s vision for a DC shared universe spiraled out of control into a full-blown meme Friday, thanks to the shenanigans of various Reddit users on the r/DC_Cinematic subreddit. “WB already had a...
MCU fans get emotional over the sentimental value of Smart Hulk’s lab
As anyone could have predicted a mile off, the first episode of Marvel Cinematic Universe series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law sparked a thousand discussions as fans analyzed, dissected, and picked apart their first encounter with Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters. For the most part, fans have been receptive to the...
A ‘National Treasure 3’ script is about to hit Nicolas Cage’s desk
Even though it’s been 15 years since Book of Secrets, fans have never given up hope of seeing Nicolas Cage return for another implausible adventure in National Treasure 3, and that’s even with Disney Plus sequel series Edge of History bringing the franchise to the small screen. For...
All ‘The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim’ characters and voice cast
With a 2024 release date, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is set to be the first anime adaptation of J. R. R. Tolkien’s masterpiece. Kenji Kamiyama will helm this tale of Helm Hammerhand, a Rohan king whose realm is besieged by Dunlending rebels 183 years before the events of Peter Jackson’s trilogy. Portraying the film’s fantastical characters are new and notable actors alike. Here are all the War of the Rohirrim characters and voice actors that have hitherto been announced.
Neil Gaiman says ‘The Sandman’ animated voice stars could return as live-action roles
The surprise bonus episode of the runaway hit show The Sandman sent waves through the community if only because it was so unorthodox. Not only was it a surprise, but the episode broke from the regular ethos of the show, as it was divided into two parts and the first one, “A Dream of a Thousand Cats,” was animated.
An overlooked legal thriller with a murderous twist lawyers up on streaming
