Read full article on original website
Related
Netflix Just Announced A New Subscription Option—And It's Actually Affordable!
After years and years in which it dominated the streaming landscape, Netflix seems to be realizing that it can’t command extraordinarily high prices forever — especially given the fact that there’s so much more at-home streaming competition now. Does that mean the media giant is going to take a backseat to services like Amazon Prime, Hulu, and HBO? Not necessarily. But it does mean that change is going to have to happen if the brand wants to keep dominating the field — and that change is starting with a price announcement. Netflix just announced a new subscription option — and it’s actually affordable. Here’s everything you need to know.
Walmart Just Made A Huge Announcement About Streaming—Amazon Is Going To Be So Mad!
Walmart+ may be giving Amazon Prime a run for its money with their latest membership perk. The corporation announced on Monday that they’ve added a streaming service to the mix: Walmart+ memberships will now include Paramount+ at no additional...
YouTube could soon sell individual streaming subscriptions like Amazon does
Over-the-top TV services have found it tough going to break the back of the traditional channel packages that cable has had to offer for the longest time. Google, for example, is charging $65 for a month of YouTube TV which offers a base package of more than 85 channels. It may have a side hustle on the way, though this could lead down a path of complicated relationships with potential channel providers.
Walmart+ has an Amazon Prime Video competitor
Walmart+ — in its effort to become a true competitor to Amazon Prime — will offer Paramount+ as part of its membership offering, the companies announced Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
I’m a counselor – you should avoid self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you $1000s
A COUNSELOR has advised shoppers not to use self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you thousands of dollars in legal fees. In the last six months, Sandra Barger, a counselor at Bridges Counseling LLC in Arizona, has observed an increase in petty theft cases among her clients.
5 new Netflix titles released today, including 1 you can’t miss
From a new feature film starring the always effervescent Lili Reinhart to a handful of new series and movies from around the world, today’s batch of new Netflix releases, as always, should have something for everyone. Below, we’ll run down the newest titles hitting the streaming service today. As...
Amazon leaves popular Prime Video show high and dry after shock cancelation
The Wilds has been cancelled by Amazon Studios after two seasons. According to multiple outlets, including Deadline (opens in new tab) and Variety (opens in new tab), Amazon has abandoned the popular Prime Video show less than three months after its second season was released. Deadline suggests that the series' main cast members were only informed about the decision on Thursday, July 28. At the time of writing, though, members of the core cast are yet to publicly comment on the matter.
This General Store in Missouri Only Sells American-Made Products
At one point in time, American-made products were the norm but today that’s certainly no longer the case. However, there are a few stores throughout the country that are exceptions. Made In The USA General Store is one of those exceptions. True to its name, the store is stocked with American-made goods. Keep reading to learn more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jeff Bezos wants Amazon's new 'Lord of the Rings' series to do more than just make boatloads of money: 'I hope we do Tolkien's work justice'
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos chimed in on his company's "The Lord of the Rings" prequel airing Sept. 2. It's likely to rake in major viewership numbers and, in turn, new subscribers. But Bezos told Time "our hearts are in it" and that he hopes "we do Tolkien's work justice." Amazon's...
Popculture
Roku to Add Popular Movies to Its Library Following Huge Deal
Roku has made a huge deal that will see the streaming series add a number of popular movies to its library. Deadline reports that Lionsgate and Roku have struck an agreement for The Roku Channel to get the film studio's new movies after they finish their run on Starz. Deadline added that this is a "multi-year output arrangement" and "covers theatrical releases starting this year."
Paramount+ Strikes Deal With Walmart to Add Streamer to Retail Chain’s Subscription Service
Paramount Global has struck a deal with Walmart to include its streaming service as an added offering to subscribers of the retail chain’s subscription service, Walmart+, the companies said on Monday. The Walmart+ membership program currently cost $12.95 a month, or $98 a year, and gives subscribers unlimited free deliveries of groceries and other household items, mobile scanning options in stores and gas discounts. The partnership with Paramount+ will provide Walmart+ members access to the entire Paramount+ streaming service under the ad-supported tier, which does not include live coverage from users’ local CBS stations.More from The Hollywood ReporterLocal TV Giant Nexstar...
knowtechie.com
Walmart+ subscribers are getting Paramount+ for free
Walmart has just announced a new benefit to bring its Walmart+ service more in line with what Amazon Prime offers to its customers. The giant box-store retailer has added Paramount+ as a perk for its subscribers. The company revealed its new partnership in a press release on its website earlier...
TechCrunch
The Roku Channel adds 14 linear channels, expanding its local news offering
According to TVREV, news is a top category that attracts viewers in the free ad-supporting streaming landscape. After experiencing slow growth in active accounts in the first and second quarters of 2022, Roku has been eager to prove its worth to investors and consumers. “We’re thrilled to further expand our...
Apple Insider
Apple adds new charts to Podcasts tracking subscription shows & channels
Apple has added two new charts to its Apple Podcasts platform that track both subscription-based podcasts and subscription podcast channels. The Top Subscriber Shows and Top Subscriber Channels are now available to users in the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia who are running iOS 15.6, iPadOS 15.6, or macOS 12.5 or later.
AdWeek
Netflix Reportedly Removing Offline Viewing Downloads for Ad-Supported Tier
Could downloading Netflix shows for offline viewing be eliminated in the streamer’s new AVOD model?. Bloomberg reports that Netflix will eliminate the feature subscribers enjoy on its regular service when it launches its new ad-supported tier. Netflix could launch its ad-support tier as early as the end of the...
Walmart enters streaming deal with Paramount+ in race with Amazon
Aug 15 (Reuters) - U.S. retailer Walmart Inc (WMT.N) on Monday struck a deal with Paramount Global (PARA.O) to offer Paramount+ streaming service to the subscribers of its membership program in a push to better compete with Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O).
wegotthiscovered.com
Gaming company set to acquire IP rights to entire ‘Lord of the Rings’ franchise right before ‘The Rings of Power’
J.R.R Tolkien’s iconic books The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings are set to be acquired by a potential new owner, as Embracer Group has entered talks to acquire Middle-earth Enterprises. According to a press release from Embracer today, the potential new acquisition could mean the company would...
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here’s our guide on what to stream this weekend
Collider
Amid Cancellations and Chaos, HBO Max Offers New Subscribers a 30% Discount
In an effort to lock down subscribers in yearly plans, HBO Max is currently offering a 30% discount to clients willing to pay up for a whole year in advance. The offer comes just as HBO Max announces dozens of films and series are leaving the streaming platform, while Warner Bros. Discovery tries to cut costs following its merging.
thedigitalfix.com
Here’s exactly when Rings of Power will release on Amazon Prime Video
Prime Video has announced the exact premiere dates and times internationally for The Rings of Power – the Lord of the Rings prequel series. The series will be shown weekly on Fridays, after a double-episode premiere. The two-episode global series debut will be at 9pm Eastern (NYC) on September...
Comments / 0