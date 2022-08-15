ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
shefinds

Netflix Just Announced A New Subscription Option—And It's Actually Affordable!

After years and years in which it dominated the streaming landscape, Netflix seems to be realizing that it can’t command extraordinarily high prices forever — especially given the fact that there’s so much more at-home streaming competition now. Does that mean the media giant is going to take a backseat to services like Amazon Prime, Hulu, and HBO? Not necessarily. But it does mean that change is going to have to happen if the brand wants to keep dominating the field — and that change is starting with a price announcement. Netflix just announced a new subscription option — and it’s actually affordable. Here’s everything you need to know.
Android Police

YouTube could soon sell individual streaming subscriptions like Amazon does

Over-the-top TV services have found it tough going to break the back of the traditional channel packages that cable has had to offer for the longest time. Google, for example, is charging $65 for a month of YouTube TV which offers a base package of more than 85 channels. It may have a side hustle on the way, though this could lead down a path of complicated relationships with potential channel providers.
TechRadar

Amazon leaves popular Prime Video show high and dry after shock cancelation

The Wilds has been cancelled by Amazon Studios after two seasons. According to multiple outlets, including Deadline (opens in new tab) and Variety (opens in new tab), Amazon has abandoned the popular Prime Video show less than three months after its second season was released. Deadline suggests that the series' main cast members were only informed about the decision on Thursday, July 28. At the time of writing, though, members of the core cast are yet to publicly comment on the matter.
Travel Maven

This General Store in Missouri Only Sells American-Made Products

At one point in time, American-made products were the norm but today that’s certainly no longer the case. However, there are a few stores throughout the country that are exceptions. Made In The USA General Store is one of those exceptions. True to its name, the store is stocked with American-made goods. Keep reading to learn more.
Popculture

Roku to Add Popular Movies to Its Library Following Huge Deal

Roku has made a huge deal that will see the streaming series add a number of popular movies to its library. Deadline reports that Lionsgate and Roku have struck an agreement for The Roku Channel to get the film studio's new movies after they finish their run on Starz. Deadline added that this is a "multi-year output arrangement" and "covers theatrical releases starting this year."
The Hollywood Reporter

Paramount+ Strikes Deal With Walmart to Add Streamer to Retail Chain’s Subscription Service

Paramount Global has struck a deal with Walmart to include its streaming service as an added offering to subscribers of the retail chain’s subscription service, Walmart+, the companies said on Monday. The Walmart+ membership program currently cost $12.95 a month, or $98 a year, and gives subscribers unlimited free deliveries of groceries and other household items, mobile scanning options in stores and gas discounts. The partnership with Paramount+ will provide Walmart+ members access to the entire Paramount+ streaming service under the ad-supported tier, which does not include live coverage from users’ local CBS stations.More from The Hollywood ReporterLocal TV Giant Nexstar...
knowtechie.com

Walmart+ subscribers are getting Paramount+ for free

Walmart has just announced a new benefit to bring its Walmart+ service more in line with what Amazon Prime offers to its customers. The giant box-store retailer has added Paramount+ as a perk for its subscribers. The company revealed its new partnership in a press release on its website earlier...
TechCrunch

The Roku Channel adds 14 linear channels, expanding its local news offering

According to TVREV, news is a top category that attracts viewers in the free ad-supporting streaming landscape. After experiencing slow growth in active accounts in the first and second quarters of 2022, Roku has been eager to prove its worth to investors and consumers. “We’re thrilled to further expand our...
Apple Insider

Apple adds new charts to Podcasts tracking subscription shows & channels

Apple has added two new charts to its Apple Podcasts platform that track both subscription-based podcasts and subscription podcast channels. The Top Subscriber Shows and Top Subscriber Channels are now available to users in the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia who are running iOS 15.6, iPadOS 15.6, or macOS 12.5 or later.
AdWeek

Netflix Reportedly Removing Offline Viewing Downloads for Ad-Supported Tier

Could downloading Netflix shows for offline viewing be eliminated in the streamer’s new AVOD model?. Bloomberg reports that Netflix will eliminate the feature subscribers enjoy on its regular service when it launches its new ad-supported tier. Netflix could launch its ad-support tier as early as the end of the...
Collider

Amid Cancellations and Chaos, HBO Max Offers New Subscribers a 30% Discount

In an effort to lock down subscribers in yearly plans, HBO Max is currently offering a 30% discount to clients willing to pay up for a whole year in advance. The offer comes just as HBO Max announces dozens of films and series are leaving the streaming platform, while Warner Bros. Discovery tries to cut costs following its merging.
thedigitalfix.com

Here’s exactly when Rings of Power will release on Amazon Prime Video

Prime Video has announced the exact premiere dates and times internationally for The Rings of Power – the Lord of the Rings prequel series. The series will be shown weekly on Fridays, after a double-episode premiere. The two-episode global series debut will be at 9pm Eastern (NYC) on September...
TV SERIES

