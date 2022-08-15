Read full article on original website
gomocs.com
Soccer Opens Season Thursday at UAB
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. --- The Chattanooga women's soccer team stepped foot on campus on August 1 and will open the 2022 season just 18 days later at UAB in Birmingham, Ala. The match is set to kick off at 8 p.m. Eastern time. GAMEDAY INFORMATION. Mocs at UAB. Birmingham, Ala. |...
gomocs.com
Indoor Volleyball Picked Ninth in SoCon Preseason Poll
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Southern Conference announced its volleyball preseason coaches' poll on Wednesday afternoon and the Mocs were selected to finish ninth. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their respective team or student-athletes in the balloting. Chattanooga earned 13 points in the voting. Wofford was tabbed as...
gomocs.com
Indoor Volleyball Falls to Kennesaw State 3-2 in Exhibition Match
CHATTANOOGA – The Chattanooga indoor volleyball team opened its 2022 preseason slate with an exhibition against Kennesaw State inside Maclellan Gym on Wednesday night. The Mocs fell in a five-setter, 3-2 (23-25, 25-17, 25-20, 22-25, 15-7). Chloe Bryan led the Blue and Gold with 10 kills, while newcomer Halle Olson posted eight kills and nine digs. Defensively, Makenzie Jordan led the match with 18 digs. Kate Neill led the team with three blocks, and she added seven kills offensively.
WTVCFOX
Friday Night Rivals! North Murray vs Dalton
DALTON, Ga. — Friday Night Rivals returns!. This week we travel to Dalton to air the North Murray High School vs Dalton High School game. Who will take home the FNR trophy? Can the North Murray Mountaineers hunt down the elusive Catamounts?. We hope you join us at 7:30...
gomocs.com
Men’s and Women’s Tennis Release 2022 Fall Schedules
CHATTANOOGA --- Tennis is back. The Chattanooga Mocs men's and women's tennis programs have announced its 2022 fall schedules on Thursday as first serve is just weeks away in September. Both squads return a ton of talent to the 2022-23 lineups in addition to adding talent from both the scholastic...
mercer.edu
Alumni Association to host tailgates at 3 away football games
Mercer football fans who can’t make it to a home game this year will have three opportunities to tailgate with their fellow Mercerians when the Bears are on the road. The Mercer Alumni Association is hosting its annual Alumni and Friends Tailgates for the Bears’ matchups at Auburn on Sept. 3, Wofford on Oct. 1, and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga on Oct. 22.
wutc.org
Paying The Price In Athletics At Hamilton County Public Schools
For years, athletics at public schools here in Hamilton County have fallen behind to the point that even revenue-producing sports - such as football and basketball - are incapable of competing statewide in Tennessee compared to only a generation ago. Stephen Hargis is sports editor at The Chattanooga Times Free...
Tennessee Tribune
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Coming Soon to Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Music City is getting its next BIG hit!. Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept founded by Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, announced today that it has signed a franchise agreement to open its first restaurant in Tennessee with local restauranter Jim Richards. “With...
Fast Casual
Big Chicken rocking Music City
Big Chicken, founded by Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, has signed a franchise agreement to open 10 restaurants in Tennessee with local restaurateur Jim Richards. "With four decades of restaurant industry experience under my belt, I know the importance of creating a 'wow' experience for customers," Richards said in a company press release. "The food, service and overall experience at Big Chicken are truly unmatched and as someone who's lived in the area for over 40 years, I'm confident we'll become a quick hit for folks in Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga."
WDEF
Report: Chattanooga is the fastest-growing city in Tennessee
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A new report says Chattanooga is the fastest growing city in the state of Tennessee. In the movie “Field of Dreams,” lead character Ray Kinsella is haunted by a voice that says “If you build it, they will come.”. That seems to be...
WTVC
Chattanoogan among winners of Tennessee elk hunt, TWRF raffle winners announced
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Friday was a big day for Tennessee sportsman, at least those who participated in a pair of drawings by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) and the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Foundation (TWRF). TWRA ELK PERMIT RECIPIENTS. About 11,000 people submitted applications to TWRA for one of...
WDEF
News on Collegedale Jack’s, Chick-fil-A test, O’Charley’s & Duck Donuts
COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – After inspecting construction progress today, Jack’s Family Restaurants have delayed their Collegedale opening by a week. The new location on Apison Pike Road will now officially open on September 1st. This will be the Birmingham chain’s 19th restaurant in Tennessee. “All of us...
mymix1041.com
New Bradley County School Principals
We were joined in the studio by the New Hopewell School principal Amber Winters and the New Oak Grove principal Brad Davis. They talked about their positions in Bradley County Schools. Learn more about Oak grove at https://oges.bradleyschools.org/. Learn more about Amber Winters at https://hes.bradleyschools.org/
livability.com
The Brickyard: Where Fun is Serious Business
The Brickyard lets entrepreneurs work and work out. Like any other venture capital fund, Brickyard writes big checks to help entrepreneurs in Chattanooga. launch their businesses. But Brickyard is also a club where members can share ideas, work at a desk or. work out in the gym. “Fighters go to...
WDEF
Drive thru flu vaccines return this fall for Dalton & Chatsworth
DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The North Georgia Health District will offer drive-thru flu shot clinics again this fall. They are for people 18 or older. Whitfield: Tuesday, September 20th, 9 A.M. – 2 P.M., Whitfield County Health Department, 800 Professional Boulevard, Dalton, GA 30720. Call (706) 279-9600 for more details.
WDEF
Local, state politicians defend Catoosa County CHI Memorial hospital
FORT OGLETHORPE, Georgia (WDEF) — Many North Georgia residents are still frustrated over an appeal filed in May by Parkridge Health, which has the potential to delay a proposed CHI Memorial hospital for several years. The Defend Our Hospital Rally Monday night in Fort Oglethorpe touted the phrase “Patients...
WTVCFOX
Body found near Chattanooga community kitchen
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police found a body near the Chattanooga Community Kitchen Friday morning. Dispatch says there was a call near East 10th St. Police say it appears the body had been there for a while. Investigators are at the scene working. This is a developing story. Depend...
chattanoogapulse.com
159th Anniversary Commemoration Of The Battle Of Chickamauga Coming Soon
From Saturday, September 17 through Tuesday, September 20, visitors are invited to join Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park staff and volunteers as we commemorate the 159th Anniversary of the Battle of Chickamauga through a series of tours (including a bicycle tour), hikes, and living history demonstrations. There will also...
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Chattanooga 2022
Located by the banks of the Tennessee river, with the Appalachian mountains and the Cumberland Plateau for a backdrop, you’ll find the scenic city of Chattanooga, rated by Lonely Planet as the “Best in the U.S.” and “10 U.S. destinations you need to see.”. From its...
WDEF
WDEF Seeking Weekend + Fill-In Meteorologist
WDEF-TV, Inc. seeks a Weekend + Fill-In Meteorologist. This person will produce and present on-air and on-line weather forecasts for multiple weekend newscasts. Candidates must have strong writing skills and knowledge of storytelling with ability to cultivate an actively robust social media presence. WSI MAX experience beneficial. Other duties may...
