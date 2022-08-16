An 'extreme heat belt' will impact over 100 million Americans in the next 30 years, study finds

Read full article on original website
Storm activity continues across Arizona; temperatures expected to be below average
Monsoonal activity continues in Arizona as thunderstorms are possible across the state on Sunday with higher chances in the northern areas, according to the National Weather Service. Storms are expected to develop in northern areas and spread towards the south to the lower desserts throughout Sunday afternoon and evening, according to Bianca Feldkircher,...
Epicurean Butter recalls dill butter tubs due to potential bacterial contamination, FDA says
Colorado-based Epicurean Butter is recalling hundreds of "Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter" tubs due to potential bacterial contamination, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Epicurean Butter said in an announcement it was recalling its 3.5-ounce tubs after being alerted by its frozen dill supplier, SubHerb Farms, that...
CDC confirms Nebraska child who died after swimming was infected with the brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed a Nebraska child who died after swimming was infected with the brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri, an epidemiologist for the state, Dr. Matthew Donahue, told CNN. The amoeba is typically found in freshwater lakes and rivers. The CDC's confirmation means this...
