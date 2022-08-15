Read full article on original website
weldgov.com
Weld County’s online permitting system receives upgrades
Weld County’s Information Technology Department, in collaboration with the departments of Planning Services, Public Works, Public Health and Environment and Oil and Gas Energy, launched the Wayfinder wizard. This new tool helps applicants search and apply for appropriate permits in one centralized place on the Weld County website. Although permits are the focus of the Wayfinder launch, the county ultimately anticipates expanding the interface to help residents navigate additional services and records.
Single remaining Nederland police officer submits letter of resignation
The single remaining officer with the Nederland Police Department submitted her letter of resignation Thursday, the department announced.
Step Inside a Rustic Riverside Cabin for Sale in Lyons Colorado
With the way Colorado real estate has been exploding throughout the past few years, new residences are popping up left and right. But there's something charming about many of the older homes on the market; they offer a rustic appeal that's not found in most modern Colorado architecture. The perfect...
timnath.org
I-25 Construction & Closures Aug. 21-24
We’ve received the following closure notices from the Colorado Department of Transportation:. SB I-25 on-ramp from Prospect Road, in Fort Collins. To shift traffic and open work areas on the I-25 ramps at Prospect Road, in Fort Collins, a full closure of the southbound I-25 on-ramp from Prospect Road will take place from 9 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 21, until 5 a.m., Monday, Aug. 22. Southbound I-25 on-ramp traffic will go north on I-25 to Exit 269/Mulberry Street and continue back onto southbound I-25.
Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado
Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
sentinelcolorado.com
City of Aurora to hand out anti-theft gear for cars
AURORA | An Aurora lawmaker and city staffers will hand out gear Aug. 27 to mitigate the impacts of car theft, along with gun locks, drug disposal bags and other safety items. Councilmember Juan Marcano said the “family safety check” events are specifically being held in parts of the city that are hardest hit by motor vehicle theft — this time, in west Aurora at the McDonald’s at 12900 E. Mississippi Ave.
Body recovered from Clear Creek in Denver metro area
According to Adams County Fire, crews responded to the report of a water rescue call on Clear Creek at 64th and Beach Street on the afternoon of August 17. Upon arrival at the scene, the victim was found deceased, with Adams County Fire Rescue ultimately recovering the body from the water.
weldgov.com
Gene O'Hara to Serve as Interim Director of Health Dept.
After stepping in during the COVID-19 pandemic to assist the county with administrative management at the Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment, director Mark Lawley has informed the board of commissioners his final day will be September 1, 2022. “Lawley did a strong job of managing the department...
drivinvibin.com
5 Reasons to Avoid Boulder, Colorado
Boulder sits in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado. It’s an outdoor recreation paradise, but it’s not perfect. Its breathtaking landscapes and natural beauty easily mask why we think this is one city you should avoid. If you’re planning a trip to Colorado, you’ll want to keep reading.
I-25 Reopens After Police Activity Closes Both Directions
CDOT has reported that both directions of a 6.4-mile stretch of Interstate 25 are currently closed due to police activity. Northbound Interstate 25 is closed at Colorado Highway 66 at the Longmont exit. Southbound Interstate 25 is closed at Colorado Highway 56 at the Berthoud Exit. Southbound traffic from Interstate...
Been To This Amazing Northern Colorado Playground? One Of the Best In The Country
While there are many fantastic parks and playgrounds around Colorado, one of the coolest and most unique resides in Northern Colorado. Have you ever been?. I remember as a kid having favorite parks to go play at with my dad and little brother. We had quite a few that we'd frequently visit for one reason or another. One was called the "blue car park" which was named that because it had one of those old spring cars that would rock back and forth, Yes, it was a blue car, hints the name. I was so creative. Another favorite was the rocket park which had a giant three or four-story metal rocket jungle gym. The irony is that I'm now scared of heights after being fearless about heights as a kid. Although we had some awesome parks to visit, I never saw a park as cool as this unique and award-winning park that we have in our own "backyard" in Northern Colorado.
Estes Park Trail Gazette
Retired EPPD K9 Unit dog attacks woman
In early August, Estes Park Police Officers responded to the scene of a dog attack involving the retired EPPD K9 Unit dog, Diego. EPPD Interim Chief of Police Corey Pass released the following details of the attack:. “On 080322 at 9:28 p.m. EPPD officers were dispatched to a home in...
Fort Collins Peach Festival Coming to the Drive-In With Peachy Fun For All
Peaches are a big part of Colorado. One juicy, sweet part of Colorado. Fort Collins gets to celebrate this fruit with peach beer, peach pie, and a day of fun and music at the Peach Festival. This year's festival will be happening from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug....
A shift in highway planning: no more capacity
"I travel in for work and it's definitely slow," said David Powell about his commute on I-25 through Denver. The highway from Santa Fe to Speer has been a subject of study for years as the Colorado Department of Transportation tries to figure out how to relieve congestion and improve safety in the area. "The traffic is pretty bad," said commuter Carlos Torres. But long-range planning for the segment of the highway no longer involves plans for more lanes, Colorado Department of Transportation staffers told the Transportation Commission's workshop Wednesday. "We're no longer proposing to widen I-25," said Jessica Myklebust, Region 1 transportation...
5280.com
5 Short, Easy Hikes Near Denver
Lots of Centennial Staters wake up every weekend ready to climb a fourteener, bike Independence Pass, or run the Colorado Trail. But some days, some of us just want to go for a nice little hike. We’re not asking for much: not too long, not too steep…and, oh yeah, the epic vistas the Rocky Mountains are known for. In an hour or less, no sweat (and we mean that literally: no sweat). Whether you’re entertaining flatlander friends, have young tykes or older parents in tow, or just feel like taking it easy on a Sunday morning, these five Front Range trails within about two hours of Denver are short on difficulty but long on views.
'My jaw just dropped': Colorado man billed more than $10,000 by Xcel
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A glitch in Xcel Energy's system that tracks meter readings nearly cost a man living in Northglenn more than $10,000. Alex Bradley moved to the Keystone Apartments in Northglenn on July 15. He'd only been in his two-bedroom apartment for two weeks before his first energy bill was delivered to his email.
Wildfire smoke to impact Colorado Friday
Wildfire smoke from fires in the Pacific Northwest will make its way to Colorado on Friday.
5280.com
4 ADA-Compliant Colorado Hot Springs
The pure, unrivaled delight of sinking into a steamy pool of natural, mineral-rich, hot springs water can be a compelling reward for hiking miles into the backcountry to one of Colorado’s rare wild hot springs. Thanks to the state’s dozens of commercial hot springs pools, however, anyone who doesn’t want to navigate a long, steep, rugged trail—or can’t, perhaps because they use walkers, wheelchairs, and other mobility aids—can still enjoy the blissful experience.
lafayetteco.gov
23rd Annual Lafayette Peach Festival
23rd Annual Peach Festival centers around world famous all natural Palisade, Colorado peaches. Enjoy peach pies and peach cobbler. Food vendors, crafters, antique dealers along with some of the finest artists from the Front Range and Western States will be showcased. Children's activities in 2 locations. Over 30,000 pounds of...
No Colorado counties in worst COVID-19 level
For the first time in months, there are no Colorado counties in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's highest level for community spread of the coronavirus. COVID-19 rates continue to go on a downward trend in our state.
