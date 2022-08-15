CLEVELAND — Detroit Tigers left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez will be removed from the restricted list Friday and start Sunday — his first MLB start since May 18 — against the Los Angeles Angels in a matchup with right-handed sensation Shohei Ohtani at Comerica Park. Rodriguez has been on the restricted list since June 13 because of a marital issue. The 29-year-old did not communicate with the organization for one month but connected with manager A.J. Hinch before the All-Star break. ...

