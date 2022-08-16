Read full article on original website
Related
KITV.com
Maui man arrested at Kahului Airport after allegedly shooting at three men, injuring one
HAIKU, Maui (KITV4) -- A Haiku man is in police custody for multiple counts of attempted murder after firing multiple shots on a group of men and injuring one, according to police. On Tuesday, August 16, around 4:55 a.m., police responded to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room for...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Son of Honolulu police chief arrested again on outstanding warrants
Navy wants to reactivate Aiea-Halawa shaft which has been shut down since last year. Water rights activists have a message for Vice President Kamala Harris as she vacations on the North Shore of Kauai. Meanwhile, the Navy wants to reactivate its Aiea-Halawa shaft, which has been shut down since last year.
Maui police open murder case after body found at beach
The Maui Police Department has reclassified an unattended death to murder after autopsy results revealed that the victim died under suspicious circumstances.
4-year-old dies after being struck by unlicensed driver in family driveway on Long Island
The accident happened in the family's driveway in Huntington Station on Saturday afternoon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KITV.com
Body found at Maui's Kamaole Beach Park now classified as murder
KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui police have opened a murder investigation after a man’s body was found at Kamaole Beach Park I in Kihei. The victim, later identified as 49-year-old John Picanco of Kihei, was found just before 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 10 at the beach volleyball court at Kamaole Beach Park I.
Store employee attempts to stop robbery on Maui
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department is searching for a male suspect accused of stealing from a business in Lahaina on Saturday. According to police, the suspect allegedly stole items from a store on Front Street at around 8:27 p.m. Store employees said as they were closing the store, an unidentified male took items […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Expert: Worrisome rates of drug abuse among Hawaii’s youth could fuel surge in crime
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Drugs and crime ― the two often go hand in hand, including among kids. Now a new study shows more of Hawaii’s youth are getting caught up in the cycle of addiction. And in some cases, it’s translating to violence. That’s what police say...
KITV.com
City to meet to discuss new protocols following expletive Hawaii license plate debacle
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's been a year-long eyesore for drivers. It's been spotted around Oahu, and several viewers have contacted KITV4 to complain about the license plate expletive.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Residents evacuated at Makakilo apartment as officials respond to apparent fire
HNN News Brief (Aug. 17, 2022) Hawaii is expanding monkeypox vaccination eligibility after reporting four additional cases. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast...
KITV.com
More Hawaii residents reporting higher electric bills amid 'perfect storm' driving up oil prices
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As the tenant in a two-bedroom home in Makawao, Ralph Monson claims he uses electricity in a fairly consistent manner, which is why he was surprised to receive his electric bill this month charging him $150. Monson dug up his old bills he kept from 2020, which...
Dukes 8-day-long OceanFest in Waikiki
Dukes OceanFest started today. This Ocean Sports Festival will feature surfing exhibits, a swimming competition, lei draping and even a surfing and stand-up paddle board competition with dogs.
Mysterious cat seen jumping 6 feet into the air in Hawaii
Officials are investigating sightings of an unusual animal prowling the rural hills of Hawaii’s Big Island. “I’m like, ‘Oh my God. That is not a dog, that is a cat. That is a huge cat.’”
the university of hawai'i system
New tool provides wave flooding predictions for West Maui
A new interactive mapping tool provides predictions of coastal flooding in West Maui under various scenarios of sea-level rise and a range of wave events for community members, property owners, businesses, as well as state and county officials. The West Maui Wave-Driven Flooding With Sea Level Rise tool was created by researchers at the Pacific Islands Ocean Observing System (PacIOOS) based at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.
Mysterious wildcat sighting reported in Hawaii
A report of a large wildcat has some Hawaii Island residents on edge. What appears to be something the size of a large dog was reported by a Big Island man on the rural slopes of Mt. Hualalai above Kailua-Kona.
Many attend Korean Festival in Downtown Honolulu
President of Hawaii Korean Chamber of Commerce and the organizer of the Korean Festival, Gina Kim Nakamura said people were here since 8 a.m. when boths and entertainment were setting up for the festival.
hawaiinewsnow.com
This Maui man on a mission to help families fighting cancer by easing their financial burdens
Jim Mendoza takes us down memory lane and looks at the work of Kini Popo. What the Tech: The FCC Speed Test app can help with a fast connection. Millions of people living in rural areas have no access to high-speed internet. And you may have noticed some pockets of poor reception on your smartphone. As Jamey Tucker explains, there's an app that can help with a fast connection.
DLNR sets cameras, bait for reported Big Island wildcat
The Department of Land and Natural Resources continues to investigate a report of the mysterious feline spotted on Hawaii Island. This comes as another invasive species, a skunk, is found on Maui.
‘Aloha Las Vegas’ returns to Hawaii with special treat
For this upcoming 52nd season, audiences will be treated to a lineup devoted exclusively to some of the most popular presentations throughout the decades -- it's a first for the theatre.
hawaiinewsnow.com
You’ll have a good excuse for snapping photos of your food at this Hawaii udon spot
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular Japanese udon spot in Hawaii is considered one of the most photogenic eateries in the U.S. and Canada. According to a recent Yelp ranking, Marugame Udon is the third most photo-worthy restaurants, according to a recent Yelp ranking. Known for its assortment of udon, the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii remembers Kini Popo, a TV icon in the islands
What the Tech: The FCC Speed Test app can help with a fast connection. Millions of people living in rural areas have no access to high-speed internet. And you may have noticed some pockets of poor reception on your smartphone. As Jamey Tucker explains, there's an app that can help with a fast connection.
Comments / 0