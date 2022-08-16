ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

hawaiinewsnow.com

Son of Honolulu police chief arrested again on outstanding warrants

Navy wants to reactivate Aiea-Halawa shaft which has been shut down since last year. Water rights activists have a message for Vice President Kamala Harris as she vacations on the North Shore of Kauai. Meanwhile, the Navy wants to reactivate its Aiea-Halawa shaft, which has been shut down since last year.
HONOLULU, HI
#Murder#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime
KITV.com

Body found at Maui's Kamaole Beach Park now classified as murder

KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui police have opened a murder investigation after a man’s body was found at Kamaole Beach Park I in Kihei. The victim, later identified as 49-year-old John Picanco of Kihei, was found just before 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 10 at the beach volleyball court at Kamaole Beach Park I.
KIHEI, HI
KHON2

Store employee attempts to stop robbery on Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department is searching for a male suspect accused of stealing from a business in Lahaina on Saturday. According to police, the suspect allegedly stole items from a store on Front Street at around 8:27 p.m. Store employees said as they were closing the store, an unidentified male took items […]
LAHAINA, HI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KHON2

Dukes 8-day-long OceanFest in Waikiki

Dukes OceanFest started today. This Ocean Sports Festival will feature surfing exhibits, a swimming competition, lei draping and even a surfing and stand-up paddle board competition with dogs.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

New tool provides wave flooding predictions for West Maui

A new interactive mapping tool provides predictions of coastal flooding in West Maui under various scenarios of sea-level rise and a range of wave events for community members, property owners, businesses, as well as state and county officials. The West Maui Wave-Driven Flooding With Sea Level Rise tool was created by researchers at the Pacific Islands Ocean Observing System (PacIOOS) based at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

This Maui man on a mission to help families fighting cancer by easing their financial burdens

Jim Mendoza takes us down memory lane and looks at the work of Kini Popo. What the Tech: The FCC Speed Test app can help with a fast connection. Millions of people living in rural areas have no access to high-speed internet. And you may have noticed some pockets of poor reception on your smartphone. As Jamey Tucker explains, there's an app that can help with a fast connection.
HEALTH
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii remembers Kini Popo, a TV icon in the islands

HONOLULU, HI

