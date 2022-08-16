ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

KITV.com

Hawaii gas most expensive in US despite 4 consecutive weeks of falling prices

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii continues to see the highest gas prices in the US despite four consecutive weeks of prices dropping, according to AAA. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Hawaii is $5.34 which tops the second highest state for gas, California, by one penny. Compare that with the national average of just $3.93.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Sunday forecast: Surf is up and so are our winds!

PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, locally breezy trade winds and stable conditions will result in a dry trade weather pattern through early Monday. The trade winds are expected to gradually weaken starting late Monday, which will allow local nighttime land breezes and afternoon...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Council reinforces push to ban rental campers on Maui

Amid the ongoing legislative movement to cap the number of tourists on Maui, isle lawmakers introduced a new resolution Thursday proposing to outlaw what is referred to as "mobile vacation dwellings," or vehicles that visitors are renting out to stay in. Resolution 22-181 aims to define the car rentals as...
POLITICS
KITV.com

Hawaii's only Saks Fifth Avenue department store closes

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The only Saks Fifth Avenue department store in Hawaii -- located at the International Marketplace in Waikiki -- has closed, a spokeswoman for the shopping center confirmed Friday to KITV4. The store was the anchor of the International Marketplace when it opened about five years ago. A...
KITV.com

Officials: At least 2 die after planes collide in California

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport Thursday and at least two of the three occupants were killed, officials said. The collision occurred at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3 p.m., according to a tweet from the city...
WATSONVILLE, CA
