KITV.com
'I think he's going to help a lot of people': New Manti Te'o Netflix documentary gains praise
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The newly released Netflix documentary about the catfishing scandal involving Hawaii's own Manti Te'o, is already taking the world by storm. The two-part series, 'Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist' has many voicing their support for the Heisman Trophy finalist.
Hawaii gas most expensive in US despite 4 consecutive weeks of falling prices
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii continues to see the highest gas prices in the US despite four consecutive weeks of prices dropping, according to AAA. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Hawaii is $5.34 which tops the second highest state for gas, California, by one penny. Compare that with the national average of just $3.93.
Sunday forecast: Surf is up and so are our winds!
PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, locally breezy trade winds and stable conditions will result in a dry trade weather pattern through early Monday. The trade winds are expected to gradually weaken starting late Monday, which will allow local nighttime land breezes and afternoon...
Council reinforces push to ban rental campers on Maui
Amid the ongoing legislative movement to cap the number of tourists on Maui, isle lawmakers introduced a new resolution Thursday proposing to outlaw what is referred to as "mobile vacation dwellings," or vehicles that visitors are renting out to stay in. Resolution 22-181 aims to define the car rentals as...
City to meet to discuss new protocols following expletive Hawaii license plate debacle
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's been a year-long eyesore for drivers. It's been spotted around Oahu, and several viewers have contacted KITV4 to complain about the license plate expletive.
Hawaii's only Saks Fifth Avenue department store closes
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The only Saks Fifth Avenue department store in Hawaii -- located at the International Marketplace in Waikiki -- has closed, a spokeswoman for the shopping center confirmed Friday to KITV4. The store was the anchor of the International Marketplace when it opened about five years ago. A...
More Hawaii residents reporting higher electric bills amid 'perfect storm' driving up oil prices
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As the tenant in a two-bedroom home in Makawao, Ralph Monson claims he uses electricity in a fairly consistent manner, which is why he was surprised to receive his electric bill this month charging him $150. Monson dug up his old bills he kept from 2020, which...
Officials: At least 2 die after planes collide in California
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport Thursday and at least two of the three occupants were killed, officials said. The collision occurred at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3 p.m., according to a tweet from the city...
Community meeting held on the Big Island to discuss the future of Pohoiki Boat Ramp
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Pohoiki Boat Ramp in the Puna District of the Big Island has not been usable for the past four years, after the Kilauea eruption in 2018. Recreational and commercial fishermen in East Hawaii depended on that boat ramp.
Maui man arrested at Kahului Airport after allegedly shooting at three men, injuring one
HAIKU, Maui (KITV4) -- A Haiku man is in police custody for multiple counts of attempted murder after firing multiple shots on a group of men and injuring one, according to police. On Tuesday, August 16, around 4:55 a.m., police responded to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room for...
