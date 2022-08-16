Read full article on original website
Husker Weekend Mash: The good sleep factor, O-linemen and tucked shirts, a new coach's read on team's vibe
Welcome to the Mash, a breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Hey, seriously, get to bed kids. It's flippin' game week. Scott Frost has told the team to get ready for the Ireland trip by starting to go to bed...
247Sports
Why Nebraska, Scott Frost chose Casey Thompson as starting quarterback
Nebraska tabbed Texas transfer Casey Thompson as the Huskers' starting quarterback this season, a decision coach Scott Frost does not take lightly. Thompson is the most-experienced quarterback on Nebraska's roster, and replaces multi-year starter Adrian Martinez, who left the program for Kansas State. Frost consistently mentioned Nebraska's search for the...
247Sports
Ex-Nebraska QB Luke McCaffrey discusses Rice career, position change
Luke McCaffrey has had quite the experience as a college football quarterback. After being at Nebraska for two seasons, he transferred to Louisville in 2021, only to then transfer to Rice a short period of time later. McCaffrey signed up as a quarterback, but enters 2022 season preparing to be a wide receiver for the Owls.
