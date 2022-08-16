Apple iPad 10 specs leak reveals USB-C port presence, A14 Bionic chip, and M2 iPad Pro announcement date

Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Galaxy S23 Ultra: Samsung confirms 200 MP camera and brings in Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max as further rumors hint at paradigm-shifting smartphone
It appears Samsung is preparing to stuff its Galaxy S23 Ultra flagship smartphone full of mouth-watering delights that will prevent the Android-smartphone buying public from being tempted by anything running on iOS. We have already reported several times about the 200 MP lens that is expected to land in the S23 Ultra’s camera equipment, and this has now been confirmed in a report by ET News, which states:
notebookcheck.net
Wear OS smartwatches are tipped to upgrade to the use of cloud back-ups in the future
Accessory Leaks / Rumors Smartwatch Software Storage Touchscreen Wearable. Google touts its Wear OS as "your world on your wrist" - however, (until very recently) it has been a world in which a given smartwatch is capable of considerably less than its paired smartphone. The UI has, for example, a habit of being unable to create the user data backups one might expect of Android by default.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G: Affordable mid-range phone with strong features
Are you a techie who knows how to translate? Then join our Team!. Xiaomi's Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G midrange smartphone is available in online stores for around US$ 300 (depending on your location), for which you get a very well-equipped 6.67-inch device. In addition to a 108 MP camera with the Samsung HM2 as the image sensor, a 5000 mAh battery, 67-watt fast charging, and stereo speakers, it is primarily due to the SoC and the screen that the Redmi Note 11 Pro achieves good scores in our review.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Edge product event with a September 2022 date is made official
Motorola may just have teased the launch of new handsets for the international market, via a tweet promoting its next product event. Based on various Easter eggs left around to be discovered within the post in question, they are rated to provide an advantage of some kind, one due to their premium and even cutting-edge specs, perhaps.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Mate 50-series specs allegedly leak in full with hints at OLED displays, triple rear XMAGE cameras and custom HiSilicon NPUs across the board
The Huawei Mate 50 series really will have an E variant that will launch with the Snapdragon 778G rather than the 8 Gen 1 (not the 8+ Gen 1, apparently) of the rest of the series, according to the latest leak on the upcoming phablets. Then again, it will have the same display as the vanilla 50.
8 iPhone tricks that Apple never told you about
The iPhone is an exceptional computer to have in your pocket. That’s how you should look at it. The phone features are a bonus, but the iPhone goes above and beyond being a phone. The more you use the handset, the more proficient you will become. And there’s no shortage of iPhone tips and tricks to learn about, considering that Apple keeps adding new iPhone features with every iOS release.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Edge 2022 unveiled as the first smartphone with a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 chipset
Motorola has presented the Edge 2022, a smartphone equipped with a 144 Hz OLED display. Also on board is a 50 MP triple camera, the new MediaTek Dimensity 1050, and up to 8 GB of RAM with 256 GB of storage. The Motorola Edge 2022 is available at a price befitting its mid-range status too.
notebookcheck.net
Apple October event: Improved iPads and modernized M2 Macs on the menu
Mark Gurman of Bloomberg is well-known for his regular updates in regard to Apple and his latest Power On newsletter covers not only the imminent iPhone 14 series launch but also what he believes Cupertino has lined up for an October event. Apple has held a launch event in October several times over recent years, including showing off new MacBook Pro laptops in October 2021 and launching the iPhone 12 series in October 2020. With the iPhone 14 release date supposedly penciled in for September 7, Gurman has offered up an idea of what might be on the menu for October.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi POCO M4 5G arrives in Europe with a 90 Hz display from €219
Xiaomi has started offering the POCO M4 5G in Europe, nearly four months after the smartphone debuted in India. Strangely, Xiaomi has changed the device's specifications since its launch in India, but only its camera sensors. Specifically, the global POCO M4 5G has a 13 MP primary camera, rather than the 50 MP sensor on which the Indian model relies. While Xiaomi continues to include the same 2 MP sensor, the 8 MP front-facing camera has been swapped for a 5 MP sensor.
notebookcheck.net
INVZI 140W and 67W USB type-C GaN Chargers become Indiegogo InDemand products
Accessory Apple Laptop MacBook Smartphone Tablet Ultrabook. At 60% and 30% smaller than Apple's 67W and 140W power bricks respectively, INVZI touts its competing accessories as the "world's smallest" chargers with those specs. However, they are rated to supplant their first-party rivals in their entirety by packing GaN power technology and the USB-PD 3.1 standard.
notebookcheck.net
TSMC is no savior for Qualcomm either: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 in the OnePlus 10T put to the test
More efficiency and less heat development. Users expected these attributes from the switch from Samsung to TSMC as the SoC manufacturer of the Qualcomm chipset. However, our review of the OnePlus 10T indicates that the Plus version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is no game changer. 5G Android Review...
notebookcheck.net
Garmin Forerunner 955 series receives SatIQ and Shimano Di2 support with battery drain fix thanks to Beta version 12.20
Earlier this month, Garmin added the Forerunner 955 series to its Beta Program. As we discussed separately, the Beta Program allows people to test upcoming features before Garmin releases them in public builds. Also, Garmin could include features that never make it to public builds. However, there is a good chance that alpha version and beta version builds will be unstable or less stable than public ones.
notebookcheck.net
Neither Samsung Galaxy Watch5 nor Galaxy Watch5 Pro recharge as fast as advertised
Samsung advertises the Galaxy Watch5 series as featuring a new fast charging feature. Theoretically, the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro should recharge 0-45% in just 30 minutes. However, an independent test has shown that this is unachievable in practice. Instead, new owners of either smartwatch should expect to wait a lot longer for either smartwatch to reach 45% charge, let alone full charge.
notebookcheck.net
The Core-i5 XPS Plus is 18% slower than the i7 variant
We reviewed the Dell XPS 13 Plus with the Alder Lake P Core i5. Result: The i5 is 18% slower under sustained load, and system performance is weaker with the slow Micron 512 GB SSD. Ultrabook Alder Lake XPS Thunderbolt. Making a purchase decision more complicated, Dell has started offering...
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Lepow C2 Series 15.6-inch 1080p portable monitor on sale this week for $130 USD
At just under $130 USD, the Lepow C2 is one of the least expensive 15.6-inch 1080p IPS monitors you can find. Users can connect PCs, compatible smartphones, and even gaming systems via the integrated Mini-DP, HDMI, and Type-C ports. There's almost no excuse to not have a second monitor these...
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo Legion Y70 launches as another 'flagship killer' with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and a 144 Hz OLED display
Lenovo has introduced the Legion Y70, a gaming smartphone based on the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. The Lenovo Legion Y70 also has a 144 Hz OLED display, a 50 MP triple rear-facing camera setup and a 5,100 mAh battery that supports 68 W fast charging. Lenovo has presented the...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung 990 Pro: Hopes of a PCIe 5.0 SSD that can hit 13,000 MB/s wobble as Samsung teases an "Ultimate SSD"
The Twitter account for Samsung Semiconductor has shared a 6-second promo clip of a mystery SSD along with the claim that the “Ultimate SSD is on its way”. The teaser describes the unnamed SSD as the “Champion Maker” and mentions that it will be coming soon. It is possible that the SSD in question here is the Samsung 990 Pro, based on the fact that this particular designation was recently revealed on the PCI-SIG website. However, what the 990 Pro will likely be able to offer users in terms of key specs is now in something of a confused state.
The Verge
I am once again asking you to update your Apple devices
Well, here we are again: I’m writing an article to tell you that you should really update your iPhone, iPad, or Mac as soon as possible, because the latest software for them fixes some pretty nasty bugs. The security notes for iOS / iPadOS 15.6.1 and macOS 12.5.1 describe fixes for bugs in the OS’ kernel (basically the core that controls everything) and WebKit that could allow attackers to run malicious code on your device. The notes also warn that the bugs may have actively been exploited.
notebookcheck.net
DJI Avata: Full specifications for upcoming drone leak as DJI confirms 'Born to Fly' hardware launch event
DJI has confirmed the launch date for its next drone, which it will unveil during a 'Born to Fly' hardware event. Scheduled for later this month, the announcement arrives alongside more DJI Avata leaks. This time, the upcoming drone's full specifications have surfaced, confirming its flight time, its camera and its special features, among other things.
notebookcheck.net
Nothing aims to improve the Phone (1)'s weakest part with the newest Nothing OS 1.1.3
Nothing’s first smartphone the Phone (1) has garnered a positive reception. In our review of the device, we praised the device for its innovative design, long battery life, and good display with accurate color reproduction. However, we noticed that the phone drops the ball hard in low-light camera performance with images taken in darker and high-contrast scenes suffering from blur and a lack of brightness. Nothing has now started pushing the Nothing OS 1.1.3 to phones, hoping to resolve a bunch of these camera issues.
