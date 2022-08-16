Read full article on original website
Related
itechpost.com
Amazon Ring Android App Flaw Could Let Hackers Access Camera Footage — Has a Patch Been Released?
After Amazon-owned Ring had an opportunity to address a flaw in May discreetly, Checkmarx reported the bug that could watch a customer's recorded camera footage. Checkmarx Uncovered a Security Weakness From Amazon's Ring App. Security researchers discovered a method to see a user's Ring security camera video earlier this year...
itechpost.com
35 Android Apps with Malware Have Been Spotted in the Google Play Store
The Google Play Store has been detected to carry these 35 Android apps that are infected with malware. There have been numerous malicious Android apps that have been detected to have bypassed the security measures of the Google Play Store. Some of these apps are still available on the Google Play Store for users to download.
itechpost.com
YouTube Removes Videos of Tesla Vehicles Beta Testing the Full-Self Driving for Using Kids
YouTube has removed a video of Tesla EVs beta testing the newest full-self driving version. In order to simulate real-world driving conditions, a Tesla owner put their own children in the vehicle and drove them on the road and their driveway. The purpose of the tests was to determine whether...
itechpost.com
Google Search Has a Timer Once More
Google's timer, which has been functional since 2013, was unavailable for many weeks owing to a bug, but it is now available in Search, according to the company's Public Search liaison. After Weeks of Inaccessibility, Timer in Google is Now Back. Google has returned its convenient timer and stopwatch, which...
Comments / 0