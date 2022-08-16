ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

itechpost.com

35 Android Apps with Malware Have Been Spotted in the Google Play Store

The Google Play Store has been detected to carry these 35 Android apps that are infected with malware. There have been numerous malicious Android apps that have been detected to have bypassed the security measures of the Google Play Store. Some of these apps are still available on the Google Play Store for users to download.
TECHNOLOGY
itechpost.com

Google Search Has a Timer Once More

Google's timer, which has been functional since 2013, was unavailable for many weeks owing to a bug, but it is now available in Search, according to the company's Public Search liaison. After Weeks of Inaccessibility, Timer in Google is Now Back. Google has returned its convenient timer and stopwatch, which...
INTERNET

