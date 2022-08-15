ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
empath
2d ago

We struggle because we don’t belong. We don’t belong to any kind of click. Any kind of religious fanatics. We are to adept at feeling others inner feelings. So we don’t cater to the outside shell of peoples projected personalities. We see the real them on the inside. Sometimes it’s good. Sometimes it’s bad.

Head Chief
3d ago

An empath with self-awareness is what some would equate with having a super power. You belong. Just love yourself. Be compassionate to yourself. You'll be fine.

Gwendolyn Porter
3d ago

This article shocked me but truth is best!! Described me to a tee! Especially the traveling to Italy part! I've been wanting to go for a long time. A dear friend and myself planned to go. I was specifically wanting to go to the countryside. My dear friend passed away last year from ovarian cancer. This article has cemented it for me. This is my second eerie coincidence. Had one yesterday. I will make the arrangements to go asap! My dear friend will travel with me in my heart!!!! 💝💝💝💝💝

