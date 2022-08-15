The Culver City Chamber of Commerce is currently seeking nominations for its 7th Annual Women in Business Leadership Awards. “We are so proud to, once again, recognize the contributions of incredible women in our community,” said Britta Eriksson, co-chair of the Chamber’s Women in Business Council, which is organizing the event. “This has become the city’s signature event celebrating the talents and successes of female business leaders in Culver City and beyond, and we look forward to shining a spotlight on five highly deserving women who are leaders in their fields.”

2 DAYS AGO