“Love Local” Goes Live – Music and Film, Poetry and Games – August 20 @ Helms
Head over to the Culver City Arts District this Saturday, August 20 , 2022 to enjoy – and support – our local musicians and neighborhood businesses. The first Love Local music performance will take place this Saturday, August 20, 2022, from 3 PM – 6 PM. Enjoy country music and light 70’s sounds from local bands Doug Gochman and the Desperate Measures and groove to indie rock with The Black Heartthrobs. Both bands will be performing along the Helms Walk – The Pedestrian Plaza on Helms Avenue.
Actors’ Gang “As Boo Like It” – Only Four More Performances
The Actors’ Gang brings back the long-anticipated Free Shakespeare in the Park for Families with a production of As BOO Like It! Beginning Saturday, August 6th, we continue a 15-year tradition of free theater in Culver City Media Park. Based on William Shakespeare’s As You Like It and featuring all of our favorite classic Halloween characters, this 45-minute production will run every Saturday and Sunday in August at 11:00 AM.
Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee to Meet – Aug. 18 @ City Hall
A special meeting of the Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee is scheduled for tonight, August 18, 2022, at 6 pm in the Dan Patacchia Meeting Room at City Hall. The agenda will include an update on Fox Hills Neighborhood traffic management project, the opening of the Jackson Avenue gate tot he bike path, an update on signals and safety at intersections, an update on the MOVE Culver City project, and swearing-in the new members of the committee.
CC Chamber Seeks Nominees for ‘Women in Business’ Awards
The Culver City Chamber of Commerce is currently seeking nominations for its 7th Annual Women in Business Leadership Awards. “We are so proud to, once again, recognize the contributions of incredible women in our community,” said Britta Eriksson, co-chair of the Chamber’s Women in Business Council, which is organizing the event. “This has become the city’s signature event celebrating the talents and successes of female business leaders in Culver City and beyond, and we look forward to shining a spotlight on five highly deserving women who are leaders in their fields.”
