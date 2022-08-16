A Manhattan area construction company will pay more than $71,000 in civil penalties after alleged violations of the federal Clean Water Act (CWA). The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Region 7 said in a news release Friday that asphalt manufacturer Shilling Construction failed to adequately control stormwater runoff from its Manhattan facility. EPA says that led to illegal discharges of pollution into the Kansas River.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO