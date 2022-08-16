ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wamego, KS

1350kman.com

Manhattan home likely a total loss after Saturday fire

Fire scorched a Manhattan home Saturday and initial reports suggest it’s likely a total loss. The Manhattan Fire Department was called out just before noon Saturday to 1209 Poyntz Ave. No injuries were reported. Assistant Fire Chief Sam Dameron tells KMAN that when crews arrived, they found smoke billowing out of the windows of the single story wood-framed structure.
MANHATTAN, KS
1350kman.com

Pawsitively great day at City Water Park for 2022 Pet Poolooza

The City of Manhattan Parks and Rec Department hosted Pet Poolooza at City Water Park today, and it was well attended. Finn, a 5-year-old great pyrenees from Junction City, attended with his mom, Izzy Dugan (originally from Leonardville) and dad, Nathan Birney (originally from Sublette). Dugan shared what they planned...
MANHATTAN, KS
1350kman.com

Cats Host Wayne State in Exhibition Friday

MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – A week away from the official start of the 2022 volleyball season, K-State looks to tune up as it is set to host Wayne State (Nebraska) in an exhibition match Friday at Bramlage Coliseum with a 6 p.m. first serve. Additionally, head coach...
MANHATTAN, KS
1350kman.com

Tang Signs Transfer Keyontae Johnson

MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang added yet another impact transfer to his team on Saturday afternoon (August 20) with the signing of graduate transfer Keyontae Johnson (Norfolk, Va./Oak Hill Academy/Florida) to a Financial Aid Agreement with the program for the 2022-23 season.
MANHATTAN, KS
1350kman.com

Tough Second Half Fells K-State in Opener

MANHATTAN, Kansas (Kansas State Athletics) – A goal in the opening six minutes from freshman Sophie Harlan gave K-State a spark to begin the 2022 soccer season, but Northwestern rallied with a pair of second half goals to secure the season-opener, 2-1, on Thursday night at Buser Family Park.
MANHATTAN, KS
1350kman.com

Shilling Construction to pay $71k for alleged violations of federal Clean Water Act

A Manhattan area construction company will pay more than $71,000 in civil penalties after alleged violations of the federal Clean Water Act (CWA). The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Region 7 said in a news release Friday that asphalt manufacturer Shilling Construction failed to adequately control stormwater runoff from its Manhattan facility. EPA says that led to illegal discharges of pollution into the Kansas River.
MANHATTAN, KS

