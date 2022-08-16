Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Lexington Restaurant Closing After 14 YearsBriana BelcherLexington, KY
Explore the Noah's Ark Encounter in KentuckyThe Planking TravelerWilliamstown, KY
Andy's Frozen Custard Opening First Kentucky Location in LexingtonBriana BelcherLexington, KY
Popular Dave's Hot Chicken Opening in LexingtonBriana BelcherLexington, KY
Related
Watch Funny Kentucky Dog Bunny Hop His Way to the Top of the Stairs [VIDEO]
I have to admit that, the older I get, the stairs become more of a problem. The bones, joints, and muscles just don't prance as fast up, or down, the stairs as they used to. Things move a little slower these days. Plus, we both have short legs that have to do twice the work.
Man Shares Eerie Video Showing 'Abandoned' Campsite in Grizzly Country
"Tent, sleeping bags. Abandoned for weeks? Where are the people?" text over TikToker Ron Ulrich's video said.
Acrylic Tips Where?: Black Woman Holds The Guinness World Record For Longest Fingernails
Diana Armstrong has just broken the record for having the longest fingernails
dailyphew.com
Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him
Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mom Saves Her Kids by Tying Them All Together With Vacuum Cord During Kentucky Floods: VIDEO
What lengths would you go to protect your children? This Kentucky mother is recalling the horrific moment she had to ask herself that same question. When catastrophic flooding ravaged parts of eastern Kentucky earlier last month, Jessica Willett, a Kentucky native, and mother of two, had to act fast if she was going to keep herself and her children alive.
Kentucky teen dies after volunteering with flood clean-up: 'He had an amazing heart'
Aaron "Mick" Crawford, 18, suddenly fell ill and died after assisting with flood relief efforts in Perry County, his family told The Courier Journal.
buzznicked.com
Rare Kitten Born With ‘Two Faces’ Grows Up To Be The Most Adorable Cat Ever
Usually when someone is two-faced, we hold it against them. There’s even a super-villain named two-face who has been fighting Batman for years. Well there is nothing evil or villainous about this two-faced ball of fur. Meet Narnia, he is a two-toned cat who was born in 2017. Professional animal photographer Jean-Michel Labat shared photographs of Narnia and the pictures made headlines all over the internet. Well almost two years later we were wondering what this incredibly unique cat looks like today and our jaws hit the floor as soon as we found out. Narnia is all grown up and even more beautiful than ever. The circumstances that caused this rare phenomenon are the result of feline chimera. The cells contain two types of DNA caused from two embryos fusing together. The result is this beautiful fur pattern you see in Narnia.
Viral Plea Ends With 98-Year-Old Grandma Swimming Out of Flooded Kentucky Home
As the deadly floodwaters in Kentucky continues to cause havoc, one woman’s story has garnered particular attention, illustrating the horror of the catastrophic natural disaster. Missy Amubrgey Crovetti shared a now-viral photo on Facebook of her 98-year-old grandma, Mae Amburgey, stranded in her home, asking if anyone in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Kentucky mom holds the record for being the tiniest mother in the world
Kentucky mom Stacey Herald with her daughter in 2009Credit: Power FM Zambia / Facebook. Kentucky mom Stacey Herald is listed in the Guinness World Records as the shortest female to give birth.
40 funny animal pictures taken at the perfect time that are guaranteed to make you smile
Animals are beautiful, majestic, and hilarious. These funny pictures of animals — from whales to squirrels — are sure to make you smile.
I stayed at Dolly Parton's DreamMore Resort in Tennessee and here are 7 things that surprised me
Free pink lemonade was just one surprising perk of staying at Dollywood's DreamMore Resort, Dolly Parton's hotel in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
pethelpful.com
Husky's Adorable Protest to Having a Bath Is Impossible to Resist
Huskies are talkative dogs, and they will not be shy about sharing their opinion with you. When this husky's owner took him to the pet groomers, he made it very clear that he was not happy with the circumstances. TikTok user @thehuskymoon_ recently shared a video of their husky, Moon,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elderly dog missing for two months discovered by explorers in 22-mile Missouri cave system
An elderly dog who had been missing for two months was unexpectedly found by cave explorers in Missouri.Rick Haley said he found the dog along with fellow cave explorer (also known as a “spelunker”) Gerry Keene while exploring a cave system in Perry County, Missouri, last week.The Tom Moore Cave system where the dog “Abby” was found is located between Brewer and Perryville, Missouri, and is the second longest cave system in the state at more than 22 miles long, Fox2 reported.Mr Haley told his Facebook followers in a post on Thursday: “Here’s a feel good story of survival....
Do dogs really love us? Trainer reveals 10 signs that your dog actually does
Our relationships with our pets can be heartwarming. But learning the meaning behind the things your dog does can be complicated. How do you tell what your dog is saying when it doesn’t even speak the same language? Luckily, there are plenty of visual signs that your dog actually loves you. Here are a few.
Dog Owner Dragged for Refusing to Leash 'Incredibly Well-Trained' Retriever
"You are the worst type of dog owner. Leash your dog, always, unless it's an unleashed area," one user commented.
Woman Sent Hilarious Picture of Her Two Cats Fighting While Away On Holiday
Cat sitter Catherine told Newsweek her sister's older cat Truffles can just about "tolerate" her energetic feline sibling Treacles. Well, most of the time.
pethelpful.com
Husky's Hilarious Response to Being Locked Out of His Crate Is Going Viral
Keeping dogs in crates can be a controversial topic among dog owners. Some people think it's cruel to keep dogs locked in crates while others think it's necessary when no one is home and many even claim their dogs even enjoy being in their crate. One woman tested her husky's feelings about his crate and the reaction is hilarious.
dailyphew.com
This Girl Just Smuggled Her Grandmother’s Dog Into Hospital, And People Can’t Handle It
21-year-old Shelby Hennick’s beloved grandmother was recently admitted to hospital after being left paralysed due to a reaction to her medications. The old lady was clearly upset so her grand-daughter came up with the most brilliant idea of how to cheer her up…. Shelby thought of all the things...
Video of Dogs Seeing Owner After 18 Months Away Has Viewers 'Sobbing'
Sarah Keogh surprised her dogs after spending a year and a half in Australia, and their reaction to her return did not disappoint.
pethelpful.com
Pug's Pitiful Reaction to Realizing She's at the Vet Is So Darn Cute
Dogs hate going to the veterinarian, and sometimes, owners have to trick our pets into thinking we are going someplace more fun, like the pet store, so they willingly get in the car. However, once you pull into the vet's parking lot, they'll know they were tricked. This is exactly what happened to this pug named Pickles.
99.5 WKDQ
Evansville IN
29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0