Pig Skin Preview: Sutherland
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Following a second round exit in the 2021 playoffs Sutherland looks grow in 2022 despite a young roster after losing a big senior class. “We had a good week,” said Head Coach Brendan Geier, “first week of practice and I felt like when we walked of on Friday, we were better than we were when we started on Monday. And we would like to just see that continue to grow throughout the year, you know and the goals remain the same, play to your potential, and like I said be playing your best football at the end of the year.”
Friday Night Sports Hero: Brock Roblee
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Over the past couple of seasons, North Platte’s Football Team has been on the rise and has been experiencing more success on the field. One player in particular that has played a huge part in the success the Dawgs have seen recently is Senior Running Back and Middle Linebacker, Brock Roblee.
Softball season underway in North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -- The North Platte Bulldogs started their season at home taking on Papillion-La Vista South in the first of two games and it was a pitching dual. North Platte’s Tatum Montelongo got back-to-back strike outs to end the first two innings and finished her day with an impressive 6-inning shutout. For the Titans, Abby Dworak had a solid performance on the mound, earning her own fair share of strike outs. From there, the bats heated up for Papillion-La Vista South as they took down the Bulldogs 2-0.
North Platte travels to Papillion-LaVista South for their Week Zero Match-up
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Bulldogs hit the road for their Week Zero match-up against the Papillion-LaVista South Titans. After the first half of play the Dawgs trail by one to the Titans 15-14. On Papillion-LaVista South’s first possession of the second half they put six more points on the board, they also make the extra point to make it 22-14. Later in the third, the Dawgs are able to block a punt by the Titans to keep the score 22-14.
First National Avocado Launching Championship coming to North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The first National Avocado Launching Championship will be coming to North Platte on Sept. 10. This is the first event of its kind, and the event was created by the North Platte Tourism Bureau in order to give people another reason to visit the city.
Searching for the identity of deceased man from 1961
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In 1961, an African-American man was found dead on a refrigerated train cart in North Platte. City officials buried him less than 24 hours later in the North Platte Cemetery with a grave marker, which says “Unknown Negro.”. “I have never heard of anything...
Fall-like conditions Friday into Saturday; Warm up Sunday and remaining dry
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- This weekend will be on the fall-like side with a slight warmup on Sunday with mainly conditions prevailing around the region. After a cold front moved through Thursday and a high pressure system building in, this has allowed the airmass to cooldown and also dry...
Man injured in one-vehicle crash
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A single vehicle accident sent a 26-year old Hershey man to the hospital on Monday, August 15. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department deputies and North Platte Fire and Rescue found Dru Linderman just before 8 pm at the scene where his truck had left the roadway, Linderman was traveling westbound on North River Road. His truck went down the ditch and stopped by hitting a tree. Linderman was removed from the truck by responders, and was found to be in critical condition. He was taken to Great Plains Health in North Platte.
Prairie Arts Center hosts miniature painting drop
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Prairie Arts Center is hosting a month-long event for art enthusiasts in North Platte. Participants will receive a miniature canvas to paint on. The participants then can take their work into the community and leave it for others to find. Clues of painting whereabouts can be found on Facebook under the hashtag #pacartdrop. Those who find the paintings are encouraged to post their findings on Facebook with the hashtag and keep the art.
