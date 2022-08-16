Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
China soybean imports from Brazil fall in July, U.S. imports up
BEIJING, Aug 20 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports from Brazil dropped in July from a year ago, while shipments from the United States increased, customs data showed on Saturday, as high prices curbed demand for South American cargoes. China, the world's top soybean buyer, imported 6.97 million tonnes of the...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-CBOT wheat rebounds after nearing six-month low
CHICAGO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures bounced on Friday after nearing a six-month low struck a day earlier, though the market remained capped by sluggish U.S. exports and hopes for increased Black Sea shipments, analysts said. Corn futures also strengthened, while soybeans edged lower as...
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat up 3-6 cents, soybeans down 5-10, corn mixed
CHICAGO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday:. WHEAT - Up 3 to 6 cents per bushel. * Wheat futures firmer on technical buying...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Ukraine 2022 wheat harvest 91% complete at 17.4 mln tonnes -union
KYIV, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine's 2022 wheat harvest is 91% complete at 17.4 million tonnes despite hostilities in eastern and southern regions, grain traders union UGA said on Friday. The union said farmers had threshed 4.3 million hectares of wheat with an average yield of 4.0 tonnes per hectare.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat falls on weak U.S. demand, Ukraine grain shipments
CHICAGO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid for a fifth session on Thursday, pressured by soft export sales, a stronger dollar and continued exports from Ukraine, analysts said. Soybeans firmed after better-than-expected export sales last week indicated strong demand as U.S. harvest nears, while corn traded near even.
rigzone.com
Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat rebounds but faces biggest weekly loss in a month on Ukrainian supplies
SINGAPORE, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose more than 1% on Friday after a sharp drop in the previous session, but the market was poised for its biggest weekly fall in a month on Ukrainian supplies and slowing demand for U.S. cargoes. Corn ticked higher while soybeans lost more...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Aug 24-30
MOSCOW, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Aug. 24-30 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Aug 24-30 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,794.7 3,092.1 3,852.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 358.1 299.8 317.6 Aug 17-23 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,018.1 3,034.0 3,705.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 367.3 301.7 317.6 Aug 10-16 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,219.6 3,504.9 3,802.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 369.4 310.6 317.6 Aug 3-9 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,626.8 2,945.4 3,311.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 371.9 311.2 320.2 July 27-Aug 2 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,951.7 3,002.6 2,923.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 388.2 321.0 319.0 July 20-26 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,984.9 4,413.7 3,144.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 386.8 332.9 303.0 July 13-19 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,558.9 3,775.9 3,075.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 401.6 340.7 323.0 July 6-12 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,635.0 3,337.6 2,196.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 404.4 352.5 322.0 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Brazil's sugarcane season seen smallest since 2011 amid dryness, crop switch
SAO PAULO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's government on Friday sharply cut its view for the sugarcane crop, projecting the smallest volume since 2011 amid unfavorable weather and a large reduction in planted area as farmers switch to more profitable crops such as soy and corn. Government agency Conab said...
Agriculture Online
Brazil's Conab lowers estimates for 2022/23 sugarcane, sugar output
SAO PAULO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's sugarcane crop is expected to drop 1% in 2022/23 from the previous cycle to 572.9 million tonnes, government agency Conab said on Friday, citing adverse weather conditions during the growing season. Sugar output is seen down 3% to 33.89 million tonnes, while the...
Agriculture Online
Argentina's corn crop seen at 52 mln tonnes, says grains exchange
BUENOS AIRES, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Argentina's corn harvest for the current 2021/2022 season is estimated to reach 52 million tonnes, according to data released by the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange on Thursday. (Reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Editing by David Alire Garcia) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Argentina's corn crop seen growing 6%, wheat area flat
BUENOS AIRES, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Argentina's corn harvest for the current 2021/2022 season is estimated to reach 52 million tonnes, according to data released by the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange on Thursday, up about 6% from last week's 49 million tonne forecast. Dry weather last week favored the corn...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Japan's use of corn in animal feed falls in June
TOKYO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Japan's usage of corn in animal feed in June fell to 47.3%, compared with 47.5% a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries showed on Friday. Below is a table based on preliminary data for Japan's compound feed shipments in tonnes and each grain's share percentage in feed production: Jun-2022 May-2022 Jun-2021 Total Shipments 2,047,208 1,972,046 2,004,523 Main Ingredients Corn 47.3% 47.4% 47.5% Sorghum 1% 1% 1.1% Wheat 1.8% 1.8% 1.7% Barley 4% 3.9% 3.7% (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Agriculture Online
TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Aug. 15
PARIS, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on the crop conditions of French grain maize, covering week 32 ending Aug. 15. Figures are percentages of the crop area. GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 32 average in France 6 17 27 46 4 Week 31 2022 3 16 27 49 4 Week 32 2021 0 1 8 80 11 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Jason Neely)
Agriculture Online
Deere cuts outlook, misses earnings with costs high and inventories low
Aug 19 (Reuters) - Deere & Co, the world's largest farm equipment maker, on Friday lowered its full-year profit outlook and said it has sold out of large tractors as it continues to grapple with parts shortages and high costs. Deere has struggled to make enough tractors to meet strong...
Agriculture Online
India says not planning to import wheat
MUMBAI, Aug 21 (Reuters) - India has sufficient stocks of wheat and there is no plan to import the grain, the government clarified on Sunday after some media outlets reported New Delhi was planning to import wheat. Local wheat prices <W-STDIDRI-NCX> jumped to a record 24,453 rupees ($305.97) per tonne...
Agriculture Online
Russia to send test shipment of wheat to Vietnam
MOSCOW, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Russia will send a trial shipment of wheat to Vietnam in September or October as it aims to resume active supplies to the country, its agriculture safety watchdog said on Friday. Vietnam slashed purchases of the grain from Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, in...
FOXBusiness
Biden's oil, gas moratorium dealt potentially fatal blow by federal court
A federal district court blocked the Biden administration's moratorium on federal oil and gas leasing, a potentially fatal blow to the policy that has been tied up in a legal battle since early 2021. U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana Judge Terry Doughty issued a permanent injunction...
Agriculture Online
Vilsack, Axne, and Tai address trade concerns in stakeholder roundtable
Inside a tidied machine shed on a family farm in central Iowa, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, and U.S. Representative Cindy Axne heard from over a dozen representatives of Iowa’s agriculture and biofuels sectors in a round table discussion Thursday morning. The collective...
Comments / 0