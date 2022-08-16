ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Agriculture Online

China soybean imports from Brazil fall in July, U.S. imports up

BEIJING, Aug 20 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports from Brazil dropped in July from a year ago, while shipments from the United States increased, customs data showed on Saturday, as high prices curbed demand for South American cargoes. China, the world's top soybean buyer, imported 6.97 million tonnes of the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-CBOT wheat rebounds after nearing six-month low

CHICAGO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures bounced on Friday after nearing a six-month low struck a day earlier, though the market remained capped by sluggish U.S. exports and hopes for increased Black Sea shipments, analysts said. Corn futures also strengthened, while soybeans edged lower as...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat up 3-6 cents, soybeans down 5-10, corn mixed

CHICAGO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday:. WHEAT - Up 3 to 6 cents per bushel. * Wheat futures firmer on technical buying...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Ukraine 2022 wheat harvest 91% complete at 17.4 mln tonnes -union

KYIV, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine's 2022 wheat harvest is 91% complete at 17.4 million tonnes despite hostilities in eastern and southern regions, grain traders union UGA said on Friday. The union said farmers had threshed 4.3 million hectares of wheat with an average yield of 4.0 tonnes per hectare.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat falls on weak U.S. demand, Ukraine grain shipments

CHICAGO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid for a fifth session on Thursday, pressured by soft export sales, a stronger dollar and continued exports from Ukraine, analysts said. Soybeans firmed after better-than-expected export sales last week indicated strong demand as U.S. harvest nears, while corn traded near even.
AGRICULTURE
rigzone.com

Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Aug 24-30

MOSCOW, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Aug. 24-30 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Aug 24-30 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,794.7 3,092.1 3,852.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 358.1 299.8 317.6 Aug 17-23 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,018.1 3,034.0 3,705.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 367.3 301.7 317.6 Aug 10-16 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,219.6 3,504.9 3,802.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 369.4 310.6 317.6 Aug 3-9 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,626.8 2,945.4 3,311.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 371.9 311.2 320.2 July 27-Aug 2 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,951.7 3,002.6 2,923.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 388.2 321.0 319.0 July 20-26 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,984.9 4,413.7 3,144.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 386.8 332.9 303.0 July 13-19 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,558.9 3,775.9 3,075.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 401.6 340.7 323.0 July 6-12 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,635.0 3,337.6 2,196.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 404.4 352.5 322.0 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Brazil's Conab lowers estimates for 2022/23 sugarcane, sugar output

SAO PAULO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's sugarcane crop is expected to drop 1% in 2022/23 from the previous cycle to 572.9 million tonnes, government agency Conab said on Friday, citing adverse weather conditions during the growing season. Sugar output is seen down 3% to 33.89 million tonnes, while the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Argentina's corn crop seen at 52 mln tonnes, says grains exchange

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Argentina's corn harvest for the current 2021/2022 season is estimated to reach 52 million tonnes, according to data released by the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange on Thursday. (Reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Editing by David Alire Garcia) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Argentina's corn crop seen growing 6%, wheat area flat

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Argentina's corn harvest for the current 2021/2022 season is estimated to reach 52 million tonnes, according to data released by the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange on Thursday, up about 6% from last week's 49 million tonne forecast. Dry weather last week favored the corn...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Japan's use of corn in animal feed falls in June

TOKYO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Japan's usage of corn in animal feed in June fell to 47.3%, compared with 47.5% a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries showed on Friday. Below is a table based on preliminary data for Japan's compound feed shipments in tonnes and each grain's share percentage in feed production: Jun-2022 May-2022 Jun-2021 Total Shipments 2,047,208 1,972,046 2,004,523 Main Ingredients Corn 47.3% 47.4% 47.5% Sorghum 1% 1% 1.1% Wheat 1.8% 1.8% 1.7% Barley 4% 3.9% 3.7% (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Aug. 15

PARIS, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on the crop conditions of French grain maize, covering week 32 ending Aug. 15. Figures are percentages of the crop area. GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 32 average in France 6 17 27 46 4 Week 31 2022 3 16 27 49 4 Week 32 2021 0 1 8 80 11 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Jason Neely)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Deere cuts outlook, misses earnings with costs high and inventories low

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Deere & Co, the world's largest farm equipment maker, on Friday lowered its full-year profit outlook and said it has sold out of large tractors as it continues to grapple with parts shortages and high costs. Deere has struggled to make enough tractors to meet strong...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

India says not planning to import wheat

MUMBAI, Aug 21 (Reuters) - India has sufficient stocks of wheat and there is no plan to import the grain, the government clarified on Sunday after some media outlets reported New Delhi was planning to import wheat. Local wheat prices <W-STDIDRI-NCX> jumped to a record 24,453 rupees ($305.97) per tonne...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Russia to send test shipment of wheat to Vietnam

MOSCOW, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Russia will send a trial shipment of wheat to Vietnam in September or October as it aims to resume active supplies to the country, its agriculture safety watchdog said on Friday. Vietnam slashed purchases of the grain from Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, in...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Vilsack, Axne, and Tai address trade concerns in stakeholder roundtable

Inside a tidied machine shed on a family farm in central Iowa, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, and U.S. Representative Cindy Axne heard from over a dozen representatives of Iowa’s agriculture and biofuels sectors in a round table discussion Thursday morning. The collective...
IOWA STATE

