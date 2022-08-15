Ruby H. “Lee” Sparks age 82 of Plain City passed away Wednesday morning August 17, 2022 at her residence after an extended illness. Born November 16, 1939 in Prestonsburg, KY to the late: Thomas W. & Nancy (Griffith) Estepp. Member of the Hayden Enterprise Baptist Church, Hilliard. Lee was a faithful follower of NASCAR and collectable of all things Elvis. She loved to spend many hours in the garden. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband: Tom Sparks – 2012; 3 sisters, 8 siblings. Survived by her children: Terry (Jacquie) Sparks of Hilliard, Jerry (Janie) Sparks of Richwood and Nancy (Scott) Wilson of Plain City; 5 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; 1 brother and 1 sister. “GIVE A HUG TO SOMEONE TODAY” The family will receive friends 4 – 6 PM Sunday at the Ferguson Funeral Home, 202 E. Main Street, Plain City where the funeral will be held at 11 AM Monday August 22, 2022 with Pastor Bill Webb officiating and burial Jerome Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134 or copdfoundation.org. Please visit www.fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to leave a special memory.

