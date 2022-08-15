Read full article on original website
Jean Ann Evans
Jean Ann Evans, 73 of Kenton, died Thursday, August 18, 2022 at her home. She was born July 21, 1949 in Bucyrus to the late Charles and Theda Mae (Adkins) Lederer. She retired from Whirlpool in 2006. Jean enjoyed growing flowers in her garden and feeding the squirrels. She will be fondly remembered for flipping people her own version of the peace sign, an artform she perfected.
MEVSD Receives $450K Safety Grant; Superintendent Allen To Initiate “Open Door” Hours
Treasurer Todd Johnson had some good news for the Marysville Exempted Village School District at its regular meeting Thursday as he reported to the Board that the District has received a $450,000 grant from the State of Ohio for use to improve school safety. The grant is to be used...
IMPACT60, Leon’s To Host Jordan St. Cyr Sunday, Aug. 28
MARYSVILLE – IMPACT60 and Leon’s Garage will be hosting award-winning recording artist Jordan St. Cyr at Leon’s, 326 E. 5th St., Sunday, August 28 at 6 p.m. The second in a series of three intimate, inspirational and uplifting performances, Mr. St. Cyr’s song “Fires” was downloaded millions of times and made it into the Top Five in sales, in addition to being played thousands of times on the radio and on streaming services. He followed up “Fires” with “Weary Traveler”, which made it all the way to the top of the charts.
Ruby H. “Lee” Sparks
Ruby H. “Lee” Sparks age 82 of Plain City passed away Wednesday morning August 17, 2022 at her residence after an extended illness. Born November 16, 1939 in Prestonsburg, KY to the late: Thomas W. & Nancy (Griffith) Estepp. Member of the Hayden Enterprise Baptist Church, Hilliard. Lee was a faithful follower of NASCAR and collectable of all things Elvis. She loved to spend many hours in the garden. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband: Tom Sparks – 2012; 3 sisters, 8 siblings. Survived by her children: Terry (Jacquie) Sparks of Hilliard, Jerry (Janie) Sparks of Richwood and Nancy (Scott) Wilson of Plain City; 5 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; 1 brother and 1 sister. “GIVE A HUG TO SOMEONE TODAY” The family will receive friends 4 – 6 PM Sunday at the Ferguson Funeral Home, 202 E. Main Street, Plain City where the funeral will be held at 11 AM Monday August 22, 2022 with Pastor Bill Webb officiating and burial Jerome Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134 or copdfoundation.org. Please visit www.fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to leave a special memory.
Union County Farmers Market: The Place To Be Saturday Morning
Just in case you forgot, the Union County Farmers Market is still in full swing at the Memorial Health Pavilion in Partners Park in Uptown Marysville every Saturday morning from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables (raspberries, melons, asparagus, zucchini, tomatoes, sweet corn, the list goes on...
UCSO Offers Citizens Sheriff’s Academy
The Union County Sheriff’s Office will be offering the Citizens Sheriff’s Academy on Monday nights beginning September 12. Topics of instruction will include history of sheriff’s office, crime prevention, criminal law, patrol procedures, officer safety, self-defense, domestic violence, the criminal justice system and understanding the use of force, among many other subjects.
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Those driving on W. 5th St. in the Uptown District today can’t help but notice that there is a little work being done involving an excavator and a dump truck or two. The City of Marysville is replacing the curbing on the north side of W. 5th St. from Court St. to Maple St. this week – weather permitting, they hope to be pouring concrete by the end of the week – and plan on completing curbing on the south side of W. 5th St. next week, this along with the work that is being done on E. 7th St.
UCSO Reports – August 17, 2022
Deputies and units from the Leesburg Township Fire Department and the Northern Union County Fire and EMS District responded to a residence in the 24000 block of Sandusky Road for a person found deceased in the residence. The Union County Coroner was called to the scene and a report was taken, #22-0669.
