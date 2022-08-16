Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
‘Weirdest fight I’ve ever seen‘: Fighters react to Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold’s war, Rockhold retirement
Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold went to war for three rounds, and Costa swept the scorecards after three rounds. But Rockhold’s gutsy performance, which may have been his last, won over the crowd. Battered and exhausted from the end of the first round, Rockhold stayed in the octagon when...
MMA Fighting
UFC 278 live blog: Wu Yanan vs. Lucie Pudilova
This is the UFC 278 live blog for Wu Yanan vs. Lucie Pudilova, the women’s bantamweight main card fight in Salt Lake City on Saturday. Wu enters into UFC 278 with her back against the wall, having lost her previous three fights, and four of five inside the octagon. That being said, Wu did put forth a spirited effort against Mayra Bueno Silva her most recent time out, earning Fight of the Night honors despite losing a unanimous decision. She’ll look to get her second career win inside the UFC tonight.
MMA Fighting
Leon Edwards pulls off stunning comeback with head-kick knockout over Kamaru Usman in UFC 278 main event
Leon Edwards will never forget the moment he finally felt gold around his waist after pulling off a miraculous comeback to knockout Kamaru Usman in the UFC 278 main event. Down huge heading into the final round, Edwards uncorked a spectacular head kick that absolutely demolished Usman and sent him crashing to the canvas in a heap. Referee Herb Dean rushed in to stop the fight as Edwards almost immediately began tearing up as he realized his dream to become UFC champion.
MMA Fighting
UFC 278 preview show: Leon Edwards’ upset chances vs. Kamaru Usman and much more
Kamaru Usman is inching towards all-time greatness, but Leon Edwards is more than confident he’ll get redemption, and a UFC title around his waist for the first time at UFC 278. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and José Youngs break down the top storylines heading into Saturday’s main event in...
MMA Fighting
UFC 278 post-fight show: Reaction to Leon Edwards’ shocking KO to win title, Luke Rockhold’s retirement
Leon Edwards is the new UFC welterweight champion after landing a stunning head kick in the final minute of the UFC 278 event against Kamaru Usman. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, José Youngs, and Jed Meshew react to one of the most shocking moments in UFC history after Usman was less than a minute away from winning a clear decision against Edwards. In addition, they discuss what the win means for Edwards and the welterweight division, and if it could open things up a bit more in the future, where Khamzat Chimaev, Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington, Belal Muhammad, and others stand, the incredibly gritty co-main event that saw Paulo Costa get back in the win column against Luke Rockhold — who went on to announce his retirement — Merab Dvalishvili’s big win against José Aldo, and much more.
MMA Fighting
Leon Edwards vows UFC 278 will be ‘totally different’ than first Kamaru Usman fight: ‘I will be a world champion’
Leon Edwards is ready to have his “Rocky” moment. Edwards will finally get his long-awaited shot at gold this Saturday when he rematches welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. And after nearly three years of waiting, Edwards is thrilled that his name was finally called. “It’s five...
MMA Fighting
UFC 278 press conference video
At the UFC 278 press conference, several of the biggest stars, along with UFC President Dana White, will answer questions from the media Thursday afternoon in Salt Lake City. UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, Leon Edwards, former middleweight champ Luke Rockhold, one-time middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa and others are slated to attend.
MMA Fighting
Paulo Costa: New and Improved
Paulo Costa's attitude after missing weight - and his subsequent performance against Marvin Vettori - had many (including myself) thinking that Paulo Costa would repeat his mistake, and perhaps be better off making a transition to Light Heavyweight - like his former rival Yoel Romero. However, throughout fight week we...
MMA Fighting
Kamaru Usman… and the myth of the "real test"
So let me tell you a little about my MMA Story (trust me, this is going somewhere). I came in late… like half a decade ago late. In fact the first full card I watched happened to be co-mained by a certain Kamaru Usman who completely blanketed the then scary specimen that was Tyron ‘the Chosen One’ Woodley. Before then, id only been concerned about MMA because some of my favourite pro-wrestlers made the jump. Brock Lesnar became a legitimate champ. Bobby Lashley did good. Even Batista did alright. Lets not talk about CMPunk… lets not. Why is this important? Because I came into MMA in the age of the narrative.
WWE・
MMA Fighting
UFC 278 post-fight bonuses: Leon Edwards earns $50,000 bonus for incredible knockout of Kamaru Usman
Leon Edwards didn’t just win the UFC welterweight title at UFC 278, he also got an extra $50,000 for his efforts. On Saturday night at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Edwards authored one of the greatest comebacks in UFC history with a fifth-round head kick KO of Kamaru Usman, and unsurprisingly, his dramatic comeback earned him one of two Performance of the Night bonuses on the card.
MMA Fighting
Paige VanZant responds to BKFC fight cancellation: ‘I did not pull out of this fight’
Paige VanZant was ready to fight. The UFC veteran turned bare-knuckle fighter was in South Dakota with her husband Austin Vanderford, who was just days away from competing at Bellator 284, when she got the call that BKFC was pulling her fight with Charisa Sigala from the card on Saturday in London.
MMA Fighting
Justin Gaethje: Islam Makhachev ‘will not dominate’ Charles Oliveira at UFC 280
Justin Gaethje doesn’t have an official pick for the UFC 280 main event between Charles Oliveria and Islam Makhachev, but he doesn’t believe Makhachev is going to run over Oliveira in any way. Gaethje was in attendance for Saturday’s UFC 278 event in Salt Lake City and was...
MMA Fighting
Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold full fight video highlights
Watch Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold full fight video highlights from their fight on the UFC 278 main card, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets. UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 took place August 30 at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Paulo Costa (14-2) and former UFC champion Luke Rockhold (16-6) collided in a key middleweight fight. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
MMA Fighting
Leonardo Santos vows to end career’s first skid against Jared Gordon at UFC 278: ‘I wasn’t born to lose’
Leonardo Santos was undefeated in the UFC for nearly eight years, but now finds himself trying to rebound from back-to-back stoppage losses to Grant Dawson and Clay Guida as he faces Jared Gordon at UFC 278 this Saturday in Salt Lake City. Speaking on this week’s episode of MMA Fighting...
MMA Fighting
UFC 278 results: Tyson Pedro demolishes Harry Hunsucker with devastating body shot in just 65 seconds
Tyson Pedro has looked better than ever in his last two appearances inside the octagon including his stunning first-round finish at UFC 278. The Australian delivered a lightning quick finish after landing a devastating front kick to the body that sent Harry Hunsucker down in a heap on the canvas. Pedro followed up with one more punch as the referee rushed in to stop the contest with the end coming at just 1:05 in the first round.
MMA Fighting
UFC 278 results: Luke Rockhold retires from MMA after losing decision in a slugfest with Paulo Costa
Paulo Costa gutted out a hard-fought three round decision to win the UFC 278 co-main event as an exhausted Luke Rockhold announced his retirement afterwards. It was a war until the final horn but Costa was consistently dishing out more damage round after round, which led to the judges giving him the fight with all three scorecards reading 30-27 in his favor. As soon as the fight ended and the decision was read, Rockhold began removing his gloves as he signified that his career has come to an end.
MMA Fighting
Paulo Costa: Luke Rockhold rubbing blood on my face at UFC 278 was ‘very disgusting’
It took UFC middleweight Paulo Costa a little while to comprehend what Luke Rockhold did in the final seconds of their UFC 278 fight. Once he figured it out, he shared the reaction many did to Rockhold smearing blood on his face. “I didn’t see it in the moment of...
MMA Fighting
Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 2 official UFC 278 scorecard
The official scorecards from the UFC 278 main event between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman lay bare the enormity of Edwards’ amazing knockout comeback. Edwards was down 3-1 against Usman going into the fifth round, making his head-kick stoppage of the pound-for-pound great all the more impressive on Saturday at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.
MMA Fighting
UFC 278 takeaways: Leon Edwards’ incredible comeback KO is a ‘Rocky’ moment for the ages
Leon Edwards shook up the world. At UFC 278, Edwards authored one of the greatest comebacks and greatest knockouts in UFC history, putting Kamaru Usman out cold in the fifth round with a head kick, claiming the welterweight title. Edwards’ stunning KO capped off a card that also saw a Fight of the Year contender, the emergence of a new bantamweight title threat, and perhaps the final performance of a former UFC champion.With so much to discuss, let’s hit our five biggest takeaways from UFC 278.
MMA Fighting
UFC 278 live blog: Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker
This is the UFC 278 live blog for Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker, the light heavyweight main card fight in Salt Lake City on Saturday. The main card opener is a light heavyweight bout seemingly designed to ensure a quick and violent start to the pay-per-view portion of UFC 278. Pedro has finished all of his career wins by first-round stoppage, while Hunsucker has never seen a second round in his entire professional career.
