San Diego, CA

MMA Fighting

UFC 278 live blog: Wu Yanan vs. Lucie Pudilova

This is the UFC 278 live blog for Wu Yanan vs. Lucie Pudilova, the women’s bantamweight main card fight in Salt Lake City on Saturday. Wu enters into UFC 278 with her back against the wall, having lost her previous three fights, and four of five inside the octagon. That being said, Wu did put forth a spirited effort against Mayra Bueno Silva her most recent time out, earning Fight of the Night honors despite losing a unanimous decision. She’ll look to get her second career win inside the UFC tonight.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
MMA Fighting

Leon Edwards pulls off stunning comeback with head-kick knockout over Kamaru Usman in UFC 278 main event

Leon Edwards will never forget the moment he finally felt gold around his waist after pulling off a miraculous comeback to knockout Kamaru Usman in the UFC 278 main event. Down huge heading into the final round, Edwards uncorked a spectacular head kick that absolutely demolished Usman and sent him crashing to the canvas in a heap. Referee Herb Dean rushed in to stop the fight as Edwards almost immediately began tearing up as he realized his dream to become UFC champion.
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC 278 post-fight show: Reaction to Leon Edwards’ shocking KO to win title, Luke Rockhold’s retirement

Leon Edwards is the new UFC welterweight champion after landing a stunning head kick in the final minute of the UFC 278 event against Kamaru Usman. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, José Youngs, and Jed Meshew react to one of the most shocking moments in UFC history after Usman was less than a minute away from winning a clear decision against Edwards. In addition, they discuss what the win means for Edwards and the welterweight division, and if it could open things up a bit more in the future, where Khamzat Chimaev, Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington, Belal Muhammad, and others stand, the incredibly gritty co-main event that saw Paulo Costa get back in the win column against Luke Rockhold — who went on to announce his retirement — Merab Dvalishvili’s big win against José Aldo, and much more.
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC 278 press conference video

At the UFC 278 press conference, several of the biggest stars, along with UFC President Dana White, will answer questions from the media Thursday afternoon in Salt Lake City. UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, Leon Edwards, former middleweight champ Luke Rockhold, one-time middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa and others are slated to attend.
MMA Fighting

Paulo Costa: New and Improved

Paulo Costa's attitude after missing weight - and his subsequent performance against Marvin Vettori - had many (including myself) thinking that Paulo Costa would repeat his mistake, and perhaps be better off making a transition to Light Heavyweight - like his former rival Yoel Romero. However, throughout fight week we...
UFC
MMA Fighting

Kamaru Usman… and the myth of the "real test"

So let me tell you a little about my MMA Story (trust me, this is going somewhere). I came in late… like half a decade ago late. In fact the first full card I watched happened to be co-mained by a certain Kamaru Usman who completely blanketed the then scary specimen that was Tyron ‘the Chosen One’ Woodley. Before then, id only been concerned about MMA because some of my favourite pro-wrestlers made the jump. Brock Lesnar became a legitimate champ. Bobby Lashley did good. Even Batista did alright. Lets not talk about CMPunk… lets not. Why is this important? Because I came into MMA in the age of the narrative.
WWE
MMA Fighting

UFC 278 post-fight bonuses: Leon Edwards earns $50,000 bonus for incredible knockout of Kamaru Usman

Leon Edwards didn’t just win the UFC welterweight title at UFC 278, he also got an extra $50,000 for his efforts. On Saturday night at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Edwards authored one of the greatest comebacks in UFC history with a fifth-round head kick KO of Kamaru Usman, and unsurprisingly, his dramatic comeback earned him one of two Performance of the Night bonuses on the card.
MMA Fighting

Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold full fight video highlights

Watch Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold full fight video highlights from their fight on the UFC 278 main card, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets. UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 took place August 30 at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Paulo Costa (14-2) and former UFC champion Luke Rockhold (16-6) collided in a key middleweight fight. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
MMA Fighting

UFC 278 results: Tyson Pedro demolishes Harry Hunsucker with devastating body shot in just 65 seconds

Tyson Pedro has looked better than ever in his last two appearances inside the octagon including his stunning first-round finish at UFC 278. The Australian delivered a lightning quick finish after landing a devastating front kick to the body that sent Harry Hunsucker down in a heap on the canvas. Pedro followed up with one more punch as the referee rushed in to stop the contest with the end coming at just 1:05 in the first round.
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC 278 results: Luke Rockhold retires from MMA after losing decision in a slugfest with Paulo Costa

Paulo Costa gutted out a hard-fought three round decision to win the UFC 278 co-main event as an exhausted Luke Rockhold announced his retirement afterwards. It was a war until the final horn but Costa was consistently dishing out more damage round after round, which led to the judges giving him the fight with all three scorecards reading 30-27 in his favor. As soon as the fight ended and the decision was read, Rockhold began removing his gloves as he signified that his career has come to an end.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 2 official UFC 278 scorecard

The official scorecards from the UFC 278 main event between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman lay bare the enormity of Edwards’ amazing knockout comeback. Edwards was down 3-1 against Usman going into the fifth round, making his head-kick stoppage of the pound-for-pound great all the more impressive on Saturday at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.
MMA Fighting

UFC 278 takeaways: Leon Edwards’ incredible comeback KO is a ‘Rocky’ moment for the ages

Leon Edwards shook up the world. At UFC 278, Edwards authored one of the greatest comebacks and greatest knockouts in UFC history, putting Kamaru Usman out cold in the fifth round with a head kick, claiming the welterweight title. Edwards’ stunning KO capped off a card that also saw a Fight of the Year contender, the emergence of a new bantamweight title threat, and perhaps the final performance of a former UFC champion.With so much to discuss, let’s hit our five biggest takeaways from UFC 278.
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC 278 live blog: Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker

This is the UFC 278 live blog for Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker, the light heavyweight main card fight in Salt Lake City on Saturday. The main card opener is a light heavyweight bout seemingly designed to ensure a quick and violent start to the pay-per-view portion of UFC 278. Pedro has finished all of his career wins by first-round stoppage, while Hunsucker has never seen a second round in his entire professional career.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

