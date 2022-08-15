ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archie Battersbee case shows the heartbreaking reality of life and death decisions

Rachel Clarke’s excellent article about the Archie Battersbee case was a poignant and level-headed approach to what was a dreadfully difficult time for everyone involved (What can we learn from the awful tragedy of Archie Battersbee’s death?, 7 August). Hearing the news that a loved one can no longer be kept alive is often confusing. Losing hope is unbearable. I held my brother’s hand for more than six hours when his life support was withdrawn, having been confident that he would recover. As difficult as this was, I believed that the doctors had done everything they could.
“That people do not learn much from the lessons of history is the most important lesson that history has to teach.” – Aldous Huxley

To my wife who is exclusively pumping: I am in awe of you

As my wife was pregnant with our second child, she constantly spoke about how determined she was to breastfeed this time around. With our first baby, she really struggled with breastfeeding. I can remember seeing the frustration and discouragement on her face when our son wasn’t able to latch. She tried and tried, and I absolutely love her for it. Since she was not able to get my son to latch, she was exclusively pumping for the first three-four months before deciding to switch to exclusively formula. I supported her decision and tried to be as supportive as I could. I may not know much about a woman’s body or breastfeeding, but I was super proud and grateful that she was able to go that long trying to breastfeed and pumping.
Genetic Heart Conditions Could be Cured for First Time with Single Jab – It’s a ‘Defining Moment’

Armed with a big research grant, a crack team of scientists will seek to develop an injectable gene therapy to cure one of the most horrible diseases imaginable. Genetic cardiomyopathies make up a group of diseases that are genetically passed on to offspring at a 50/50 chance, and result in faulty genes causing heart failure, often striking down young adults in their prime years—in the UK at a rate of 12 per day among those under the age of 35.
