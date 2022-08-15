ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Contreras hits 2 homers, Cubs outlast contending O's 3-2

BALTIMORE (AP) — Willson Contreras hit a pair of homers, Adrian Sampson pitched scoreless ball into the sixth inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 on Thursday. Contreras had his 10th multi-homer game, which ranks second among Cubs catchers behind Gabby Hartnett (14). “We played against a really good team,” Contreras said. ”They’re hot. They’re in the wild card. They never give up.” Sampson (1-3) allowed four hits with six strikeouts and two walks over 5 2/3 innings, earning his first win since last Sept. 14 at Philadelphia.
NBC Sports Chicago

Astros end the White Sox' win streak

Framber Valdez threw seven solid innings, Yordan Alvarez drove in a run and scored one, and the Houston Astros beat the White Sox 3-2 on Wednesday night, ending Chicago's five-game winning streak. The AL West-leading Astros hung on after blowing late leads in the first two games of the series....
Yardbarker

Cubs, Pirates DSL affiliates toss no-hitters in same game

There have been three no-hitters thus far during the 2022 MLB season, two of which were combined no-nos. Reid Detmers of the Los Angeles Angels hurled the only complete game no-hitter this year when he blanked the Tampa Bay Rays on May 10. On Thursday, the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh...
The Associated Press

Mountcastle HRs, surging Orioles beat struggling Jays 7-3

TORONTO (AP) — Ryan Mountcastle hit a two-run home run in his return to the lineup, Ryan McKenna had his first three-hit game and an RBI, and the surging Baltimore Orioles improved to 9-4 in August by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 7-3 Monday night. “Really happy with how we played tonight,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. Baltimore (60-55) reached 60 wins in a season for the first time since going 75-87 in 2017. The Orioles didn’t win more than 54 games in any of the past three full seasons. Baltimore is fourth in the race for one of three AL wild-card spots. Mountcastle sat out Sunday’s loss at Tampa Bay after being hit on the left wrist by a pitch Saturday. He reached base three times Monday, walking in the first and fifth innings and homering off Blue Jays left-hander Yusei Kikuchi in the third.
The Associated Press

Mullins, Rutschman power surging Orioles past Blue Jays 4-2

TORONTO (AP) — Cedric Mullins and Adley Rutschman hit back-to-back home runs, Ramón Urías drove in the tiebreaking run in the sixth inning and the Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 Tuesday night, giving surging Baltimore its 10th win in 14 August games. Dean Kremer (5-4) matched his career high by pitching seven innings, winning for the second time in three starts. “That was the best pitching performance for him by far,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “That’s huge for us and huge for him. That shows you the kind of pitcher he can be.” Kremer allowed two runs and seven hits. He walked one and struck out six.
FOX Sports

Athletics aim to break road losing streak, play the Rangers

Oakland Athletics (41-75, fifth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (52-63, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (3-0, 2.30 ERA, .81 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Rangers: Kohei Arihara (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics visit the Texas Rangers looking to break a four-game road losing streak.
