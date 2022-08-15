Read full article on original website
Were These Two Missing Georgia Real Estate Entrepreneurs Dating The Same Mystery Man?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMarietta, GA
These Historic High Trestles on the Silver Comet Trail Offer Soaring Views and Scenic Vistas Along Your Bike JourneyDeanLandPaulding County, GA
Resources for Georgia Writers and AuthorsAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Georgia State
Tunes By The Tracks- A Stone Mountain TraditionDoc LawrenceStone Mountain, GA
2022 NBA Draft Review: Atlanta HawksAdrian HolmanAtlanta, GA
Two Former Hurricanes Named to California HS Football Hall of Fame
Former Canes DJ Williams and Gino Torretta Named to California HS Football HOF
WSVN-TV
FIU says football player Luke Knox, 22, has died
MIAMI (AP) — FIU football player Luke Knox, who appeared in 23 games at Mississippi before joining the Panthers and was the brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, has died, the university said Thursday. Luke Knox died Wednesday evening, school officials said. The cause was not revealed,...
thenextmiami.com
The Future Of Miami’s Baywalk: Aria Reserve To Host Panel
Aria Reserve and developer Melo Group are set to host a panel to discuss the vision and implementation of Miami’s Baywalk. Commissioner Ken Russell will be in attendance, along with Carlos Melo and Martín Melo of Melo Group. A livestream of the event will be available on Facebook...
Miami New Times
Wagyu or Meat-Free? Miami's Coney Burger Does Both to Perfection
When local chef Pedro Lara and his wife, Vanessa, emerged from the pandemic, they never dreamed they’d soon be peddling vegan fare at Smorgasburg Miami. Today, however, they're the equal parts of the creative team behind Miami’s newest “it” burger, Coney Burger. Each Saturday, the couple...
TMZ.com
Christian Slater Sells Miami Home After Only 3 Days On The Market
Christian Slater's Florida home didn't last long ... selling way above asking price after just 3 days on the market!. Real estate sources tell TMZ the "Mr. Robot" actor sold his 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom pad in Miami's Coconut Grove neighborhood for $4.258 million ... which was 10% above the $3.950 million asking price.
thenextmiami.com
Billionaire Who Moved His Company To Miami Says The Optimism Here Is ‘Palpable’
Citadel founder and CEO Ken Griffin, who recently announced he was moving himself and his company to Miami, has revealed what attracted him to the area. “The optimism about the future of the city, the state and the country is palpable” in Florida, Griffin told the Chicago Tribune. “It is so refreshing to experience that. I have no words for it.”
Click10.com
As extreme heat continues impacting South Florida, officials and advocates are taking steps to mitigate rising power costs
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The heat is on. We’re talking about all-time records, like we have never experienced in recorded history. This week, headlines screamed that extreme heat will be a fact of life for over 100 million Americans in the next 30 years. It’s already hot here...
Lauderdale Lakes, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Piper High School football team will have a game with Boyd Anderson High School on August 18, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
islandernews.com
Discover Miami's best man-made lagoon!
Key Biscayne has a wonderful stretch of beaches, which even with the present presence of Sargassum, adds to the quality of life on the island. But if you crave swinging in a different environment, say a lagoon, a short drive south to Homestead, could transport you to a calmer, and different option.
Breaking down Miami's Riverside Wharf ballot question
Miami put a ballot question up to voters this Aug. 23 election to decide whether the city should extend a lease for Riverside Wharf, which real estate developers want to revamp into a massive waterfront hotel and entertainment hub. Catch up fast: In 2016, voters OK'd leasing public land on...
Miami New Times
Former Emeril’s Miami Beach Chef Makes Sublime Sandwiches in Fort Lauderdale
The next time you're craving a taste of Chicago, look no further than Broad Shoulders Sandwiches in Fort Lauderdale. A trip to Broward County will deliver a taste of the Windy City's best sandwiches — along with a few Southern-inspired surprises — minus a much longer trip. Named...
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Florida
Taste of Home has the scoop on the best Mexican restaurant in each state.
NBC Miami
Hurricane Andrew 30 Years Later: Share Your Memories With NBC 6
Nearly 30 years ago, on the morning of August 24, 1992, residents of South Florida never could have imagined that their lives would change forever. With sustained winds of 165 miles per hour and destructive power never before seen in our area, Hurricane Andrew hit Miami-Dade County as a Category 5 hurricane.
Click10.com
Virginia Key business owner thinks City of Miami is targeting her for speaking out against homeless camp proposal
VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. – Several days have passed since a Virginia Key business was suddenly shut down indefinitely. Its owner, Esther Alonso, has been scrambling to help find her workers new jobs. “If you have positions open please contact me,” she said. Alonso told Local 10 News the...
Click10.com
Truck carrying cellphones worth $11.5 million stolen on way to Miami
MIAMI – A multi-million dollar heist is under investigation after a trailer heading to Miami carrying expensive cellphones was stolen. “The truck stopped at a rest stop and we get notification that the complete truck is gone,” said Sal Banbahji, the Director of International Distribution for PCS Wireless.
thenextmiami.com
Miami To Celebrate Completing First Two Phases Of Flagler Street’s Curbless, Pedestrian-Friendly Rebuild
A ceremony is scheduled Friday to celebrate the completion of the first two sections of Downtown Miami’s Flagler Street rebuild. The city says it is now working on completing the remaining three phases. The project aims to make Flagler Street into a “festival-style boulevard,” with bollards that allow it...
