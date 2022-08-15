ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

WSVN-TV

FIU says football player Luke Knox, 22, has died

MIAMI (AP) — FIU football player Luke Knox, who appeared in 23 games at Mississippi before joining the Panthers and was the brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, has died, the university said Thursday. Luke Knox died Wednesday evening, school officials said. The cause was not revealed,...
MIAMI, FL
thenextmiami.com

The Future Of Miami’s Baywalk: Aria Reserve To Host Panel

Aria Reserve and developer Melo Group are set to host a panel to discuss the vision and implementation of Miami’s Baywalk. Commissioner Ken Russell will be in attendance, along with Carlos Melo and Martín Melo of Melo Group. A livestream of the event will be available on Facebook...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Wagyu or Meat-Free? Miami's Coney Burger Does Both to Perfection

When local chef Pedro Lara and his wife, Vanessa, emerged from the pandemic, they never dreamed they’d soon be peddling vegan fare at Smorgasburg Miami. Today, however, they're the equal parts of the creative team behind Miami’s newest “it” burger, Coney Burger. Each Saturday, the couple...
MIAMI, FL
TMZ.com

Christian Slater Sells Miami Home After Only 3 Days On The Market

Christian Slater's Florida home didn't last long ... selling way above asking price after just 3 days on the market!. Real estate sources tell TMZ the "Mr. Robot" actor sold his 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom pad in Miami's Coconut Grove neighborhood for $4.258 million ... which was 10% above the $3.950 million asking price.
MIAMI, FL
thenextmiami.com

Billionaire Who Moved His Company To Miami Says The Optimism Here Is ‘Palpable’

Citadel founder and CEO Ken Griffin, who recently announced he was moving himself and his company to Miami, has revealed what attracted him to the area. “The optimism about the future of the city, the state and the country is palpable” in Florida, Griffin told the Chicago Tribune. “It is so refreshing to experience that. I have no words for it.”
islandernews.com

Discover Miami's best man-made lagoon!

Key Biscayne has a wonderful stretch of beaches, which even with the present presence of Sargassum, adds to the quality of life on the island. But if you crave swinging in a different environment, say a lagoon, a short drive south to Homestead, could transport you to a calmer, and different option.
HOMESTEAD, FL
Axios

Breaking down Miami's Riverside Wharf ballot question

Miami put a ballot question up to voters this Aug. 23 election to decide whether the city should extend a lease for Riverside Wharf, which real estate developers want to revamp into a massive waterfront hotel and entertainment hub. Catch up fast: In 2016, voters OK'd leasing public land on...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Hurricane Andrew 30 Years Later: Share Your Memories With NBC 6

Nearly 30 years ago, on the morning of August 24, 1992, residents of South Florida never could have imagined that their lives would change forever. With sustained winds of 165 miles per hour and destructive power never before seen in our area, Hurricane Andrew hit Miami-Dade County as a Category 5 hurricane.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Truck carrying cellphones worth $11.5 million stolen on way to Miami

MIAMI – A multi-million dollar heist is under investigation after a trailer heading to Miami carrying expensive cellphones was stolen. “The truck stopped at a rest stop and we get notification that the complete truck is gone,” said Sal Banbahji, the Director of International Distribution for PCS Wireless.
MIAMI, FL

