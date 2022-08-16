Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The Controversy Behind the Origins of Florida's Key Lime PieL. CaneFlorida State
Woman goes to Florida to drive tourists around on a bikeM. BrownKey West, FL
Key West Man Sentenced to Years In Prison For Tax Crimes, Immigration FraudTaxBuzzKey West, FL
3 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
keysweekly.com
CROWDED KEY WEST COMMISSION RACE HAS 4 CANDIDATES – 2022 DECISION GUIDE
The Key West city commission District IV race is the most crowded on the Key West ballot, but will only be decided by voters in that district. Incumbent commissioner Greg Davila isn’t seeking reelection, and four political newcomers want the nonpartisan seat: Ryan Barwick, Lissette Cuervo-Carey, Kim Highsmith and Steven Nekhaila.
keysweekly.com
THIS WEEKEND: GRAND OPENING SET FOR MARATHON’S ROTARY PARK
The city of Marathon will hold a grand opening of the Marathon Rotary Park playground on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. Marathon families are encouraged to attend the festivities to include a ribbon cutting, drinks, cake and more. The new playground was built by hundreds of local volunteers and...
keysweekly.com
3 KEY COLONY BEACH COUNCIL CANDIDATES VYING FOR 2 OPEN SEATS – 2022 DECISION GUIDE
The Key Colony Beach City Commission race will leave out just one candidate, as three have qualified to vie for the two open seats on the commission. Incumbent Secretary-Treasurer John DeNeale commissioner Beth Ramsay-Vickrey will seek re-election along with current code enforcement board member Freddie Foster. The four-year term carries an annual salary of $13,604.13 ($16,735 if any eventually become mayor). We asked each candidate four questions to answer in 100 words or less. Selected responses are below, along with full answers at keysweekly.com.
keysweekly.com
AUG. 23 PRIMARY WILL ELECT NEXT COUNTY COMMISSIONER FOR DISTRICT 5 – 2022 DECISION GUIDE
Two Republicans are vying for the Monroe County Commission’s District 5 seat representing Tavernier through Ocean Reef. Holly Merrill Raschein, who was chosen by Gov. Ron DeSantis to fill the seat after the death of then-commissioner Mike Forster, squares off against Key Largo resident Jose Peixoto, who’s previously ran for Congress, Florida House and county commission. The winner of the Aug. 23 primary will go on to take the commission seat.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
keysweekly.com
9 CANDIDATES QUALIFY FOR MARATHON CITY COUNCIL RACE
The end of the official qualifying period on Aug. 9 for the 2022 Marathon City Council race found a total of nine candidates ready to compete for four open council seats in the Nov. 8 general election. In an effort to provide greater familiarity and communication between these candidates and our readers, the Marathon Weekly sent each prospective council member a series of questions concerning their backgrounds and stances on pressing city issues. The Marathon Weekly will continue to print each candidate’s responses in a Q&A series leading up to the election. The answers are printed exactly as submitted by candidates, with responses limited to 100 words.
keysweekly.com
SPORTS WRAP, AUG. 18: PREVIEWING THE FALL FOOTBALL SEASON
All three Monroe County high schools have been putting in the work this month in anticipation of the fall football season. Preseason competition begins on Thursday, Aug. 18, with the regular season set to kick off the following week. Marathon and Coral Shores have opted to play as independent schools, enabling them to match up with schools of similar size and talent without traveling halfway up the state. The teams will face one another in October at Coral Shores. Key West has been reclassified as a 2S school, which denotes a suburban division, creating a challenge in scheduling. Miami Dade, Broward and Palm Beach schools are classified as metro schools, making any team within a five-hour drive of the Conchs’ home a non-district game. Despite changes in divisions, coaches and playstyle, one thing remains rock solid here in the Keys: We love our football teams!
keysweekly.com
REFERENDUM ON THE PRIMARY BALLOT ASKS VOTERS TO APPROVE FUNDING FOR TEACHERS & SCHOOL SAFETY – 2022 DECISION GUIDE
On Aug. 23, the Monroe County School District will be issuing a referendum to the voters seeking authorization for the district to continue its reduced millage for capital projects, making a proportional amount available for operating expenses. While this referendum has historically been issued to residents as two separate votes, new legislation from the State of Florida requires that the District issue them together this year.
Comments / 0