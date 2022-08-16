ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

10-year-old boy falls off roof of Sheraden branch of Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QAsTU_0hIWbOSl00

10-year-old boy falls off roof of Sheraden branch of Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh 00:25

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 10-year-old boy fell off the roof of the Sheraden branch of the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said Monday that the boy climbed onto the roof and fell while he was playing. Officials said the boy ran home after falling but was later taken to a local hospital.

He suffered cuts and bruises and was in fair condition when he was taken to the hospital, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Accidents
City
Library, PA
City
Home, PA
City
Carnegie, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Carnegie, PA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boy#Accident#Kdka#Pittsburgh Public Safety
wtae.com

32-year-old man killed in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Allegheny County homicide detectives were investigating after a 32-year-old man was shot and killed in McKeesport. The shooting was reported a little before 10 p.m. Thursday on the 600 block of Versailles Avenue. First responders said they found multiple shell casings in the area and later...
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

North Side's Sue Murray Pool ending season early due to broken pump

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Sue Murray Pool on the city's North Side will close early for the season because of a broken pump, Citiparks announced Friday.A maintenance team discovered the pump was down. It keeps the pool clean, so they have to call for repairs and a replacement, the city said.City officials said the pump is under warranty, so the company will be coming out to assess the situation."I want to thank the community for working with the City to get Sue Murray Pool open for the summer season," Mayor Ed Gainey said. "Thanks to the partnership between the City,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Go back in time with a trip to Pittsburgh's Renaissance Festival

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - You can take a trip through time and go on a medieval adventure in Westmoreland County.Pittsburgh's Renaissance Festival is back for its 15th season today. Every weekend through September 25, you can see live music, sword-fighting, the craft marketplace, and of course, you can't forget the turkey legs.It's open until 6:30 this evening.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Element Church hosts annual 'Backpack Block Party'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Kids will be back in the classroom before we know and one local church made sure they'll have the supplies they need for success.On Saturday, Element Church in Millvale hosted its annual backpack block party. Kids were given free backpacks filled with school supplies, and snacks, and were also treated to a day of fun with games and other activities. Event organizers said it was their largest community event of the year. "We give away about 200 bookbags and if we have any leftovers, they go right into the Shaler School District so they can give them to students who need them," said Erik Germesin, the lead pastor.They will once again have supplies available today after their morning service at 10:30 a.m.
MILLVALE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
65K+
Followers
30K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy