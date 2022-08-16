10-year-old boy falls off roof of Sheraden branch of Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh 00:25

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 10-year-old boy fell off the roof of the Sheraden branch of the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said Monday that the boy climbed onto the roof and fell while he was playing. Officials said the boy ran home after falling but was later taken to a local hospital.

He suffered cuts and bruises and was in fair condition when he was taken to the hospital, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.