Read full article on original website
Related
ceoworld.biz
Communication and Marketing or Communication in Marketing?
First, I think it is appropriate to analyze the title. This dual-title, with the questioning/enigmatic wording, is the most suitable in our opinion to highlight today’s topic. Our goal is to approach Communication and Marketing, not in the “traditional” way, i.e. as two separate parts/fields of product promotion.
ceoworld.biz
Strategic Communication and Public Image
Strategic Communication is the management of organizational communication to achieve specific objectives. It includes the development and implementation of plans, programs, and activities to influence or change attitudes beliefs, or behaviors of target audiences. In short, Strategic Communication is about getting your message across to others to achieve your desired...
ceoworld.biz
Embrace Purpose Mindset in Addition to Growth for Continued Success in a Rapidly Changing World
We have experienced a wake-up call on several fronts that is prompting many to reflect on what is important in life. Since March of 2020, our work and personal world has completely changed and we are continuing to struggle to balance our work with our lives. More than 50 million have quit their jobs in “The Great Resignation”, where individuals are searching for meaning in their work. For business leaders this is of great concern and even for those that are at work, the work environment itself is changing.
Comments / 0