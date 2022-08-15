ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

kslnewsradio.com

Two autistic brothers with ties to Utah drown off Hawaii coast

SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenage autistic brothers with ties to Utah drowned in the ocean off of Hawaii last week, according to their aunt. According to a news release from the Hawaii Police Department, the two boys Adam Larkin, 16, and his younger brother Gabriel, 14, along with their father and another relative were swept out to sea on Aug. 11. The news release says the two adults along with the 16-year-old were rescued.
gastronomicslc.com

Jack In The Box still planning Utah expansion

Hot on the heels of news that Beehive-borne Training Table are planning a daring comeback, FOX13 yesterday teased a similar message about Jack In The Box. The TV piece appears to reference the JITB franchising page for Utah here which describes the Salt Lake City Metro as:. “a thriving city...
ksl.com

Is it time to rethink the 'Mighty 5'? Tourism leaders by this Utah park think so

SALT LAKE CITY — If you're worried about overcrowded national parks in Utah, Falyn Owens says come on down to Bryce Canyon National Park. There are plenty of vacant rooms, empty restaurant tables and, of course, scenic views to go around, says Owens, the executive director of the Garfield County Office of Tourism. Since that might not be the case at nearby Zion National Park, Garfield County tourism leaders are looking at a new promotion boasting zero-minute wait times into the park.
Idaho State Journal

'It is not our job to play God': Utah woman organizes state capitol rally to make clergy mandated reporters

Logan, Utah, resident Lindsey Lundholm is the main organizer of a rally on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City to push for clergy to become state mandated reporters of child-abuse. Weeks ago, however, she was making flyers only for fictitious rallies, finding the practice to be therapeutic after reading an Associated Press story that struck close to her childhood. The investigative piece noted...
KUTV

Unique & delicious donut flavors from Utah bakery

KUTV — Have you ever been to the Chubby Baker?. Ying Nance joined Fresh Living to tell us about her Asian-fusion bakery. She sells donut flavors like passionfruit cream cheese, peaches and cream, chubby cream, hot guava, ube, s'mores, and more!. For more information visit chubby-baker.com. Follow Fresh Living...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

New data reveals top dog breeds in Utah this year

SALT LAKE CITY — New data from a doggy daycare and boarding franchise reveal Utah's most popular dog breeds in the year 2022. Camp Bow Wow based its results on the more than 400,000 dogs who stay in their facilities across the U.S. and Canada, including two locations in Utah.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Hot day in the north, stormy in the south

It's going to be a hot day today. High pressure is dominating the weather pattern today - keeping things hot and dry in northern Utah. Showers kept things cool in Southern Utah yesterday but have died down today. Potential rain may hit Southern and Central Utah this afternoon and flash...
deseret.com

How to watch Utah’s Little League team in its first World Series game

The first Utah team to make it to the Little League World Series is in action Friday, and there’s an easy way for fans to watch. Snow Canyon Little League’s game will be broadcast on ESPN starting at 1 p.m. MDT. The team, which is based in Santa Clara, Utah, will play the Nolensville team from Tennessee.
kslnewsradio.com

Utah lawmakers hear concerns about canyon wildfires, outdated plans

SALT LAKE CITY — State officials say the risk of a wildfire destroying homes and cabins in Utah’s canyons and foothills is very real and needs to be addressed. The topic was discussed yesterday on Wednesday, Aug. 18, in a legislative committee. Two members of the Salt Lake...
deseret.com

This former Utah Jazz player just listed his Salt Lake City home for sale

Former Utah Jazz fan favorite Joe Ingles has put his Salt Lake City home up for sale. “The selling of my Utah home is bittersweet. I spent eight seasons with the Jazz and during that time you fall in love with a place and its people ... but the time has come for us to sell and get settled in Milwaukee,” the Australian guard said in a statement Wednesday.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Scattered storms today and a slight cooldown across the Wasatch front

After a string of baking hot days in Northern Utah, big changes start today. Monsoonal moisture surges farther north, so it's going to be cooler and stormy across the beehive state. That means there's a good chance Mother Nature will help out with the watering over the next couple of...
ABC4

In-N-Out opens in another Utah city

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Burger lovers, get ready as uber-popular fast food chain In-N-Out opens in another Utah city this week. Beloved burger franchise In-N-Out will be opening its newest location in Logan on Aug. 17. The new restaurant is located at 404 N. Main Street and will mark the 12th In-N-Out location in […]
kslnewsradio.com

Utah Lake restoration called “unconstitutional” by state agency

PROVO, Utah — The Utah Department of Natural Resources’ state lands director, Jamie Barnes, has told lawmakers that a private project to restore Utah Lake is unconstitutional. Barnes’ said that her assessment mirrors a decision by the Utah Attorney General’s office regarding the dredging project. The decision was...
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Thai Food in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City is both the capital of Utah and its largest metropolis. It’s surrounded by natural beauty, its mountains and lakes home to protected trails and picnic spots. However, within the man-made confines of the city, there’s plenty to do. Salt Lake City’s many museums, parks, and...
