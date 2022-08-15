Read full article on original website
kslnewsradio.com
Two autistic brothers with ties to Utah drown off Hawaii coast
SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenage autistic brothers with ties to Utah drowned in the ocean off of Hawaii last week, according to their aunt. According to a news release from the Hawaii Police Department, the two boys Adam Larkin, 16, and his younger brother Gabriel, 14, along with their father and another relative were swept out to sea on Aug. 11. The news release says the two adults along with the 16-year-old were rescued.
gastronomicslc.com
Jack In The Box still planning Utah expansion
Hot on the heels of news that Beehive-borne Training Table are planning a daring comeback, FOX13 yesterday teased a similar message about Jack In The Box. The TV piece appears to reference the JITB franchising page for Utah here which describes the Salt Lake City Metro as:. “a thriving city...
Is Jack in the Box planning Utah restaurant invasion?
For years, the only way for most Utahns to get their hands (and mouths) on a Jumbo Jack was to pack the family into the car and head far south. But it looks like that won't be the case for long.
ksl.com
Is it time to rethink the 'Mighty 5'? Tourism leaders by this Utah park think so
SALT LAKE CITY — If you're worried about overcrowded national parks in Utah, Falyn Owens says come on down to Bryce Canyon National Park. There are plenty of vacant rooms, empty restaurant tables and, of course, scenic views to go around, says Owens, the executive director of the Garfield County Office of Tourism. Since that might not be the case at nearby Zion National Park, Garfield County tourism leaders are looking at a new promotion boasting zero-minute wait times into the park.
deseret.com
‘Dust Lake City’ disaster looming as Utah professor fights to save the Great Salt Lake
If you only view the Great Salt Lake from above, you’ll miss the greatest threat to the air we breathe here in northern Utah and beyond. But researchers are conducting a study on the ground level that aims to save the lake through education, one mile at a time.
Father, son wait 3 days to be In-N-Out's first Logan customers
In-N-Out's Logan restaurant had their grand opening this morning at 8 a.m. with plenty of fanfare, namely a Salem father-and-son duo who set up camp since Monday.
ksl.com
Here's what a new military communications manufacturing facility will bring to Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — L3Harris for over 65 years has been nestled in the Salt Lake Valley, hard at work developing state-of-the-art communication technologies critical to the nation's security. On Thursday, those years of work culminated with the opening of a new 380,000-square-foot manufacturing and operations facility that "adds...
'It is not our job to play God': Utah woman organizes state capitol rally to make clergy mandated reporters
Logan, Utah, resident Lindsey Lundholm is the main organizer of a rally on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City to push for clergy to become state mandated reporters of child-abuse. Weeks ago, however, she was making flyers only for fictitious rallies, finding the practice to be therapeutic after reading an Associated Press story that struck close to her childhood. The investigative piece noted...
KUTV
Unique & delicious donut flavors from Utah bakery
KUTV — Have you ever been to the Chubby Baker?. Ying Nance joined Fresh Living to tell us about her Asian-fusion bakery. She sells donut flavors like passionfruit cream cheese, peaches and cream, chubby cream, hot guava, ube, s'mores, and more!. For more information visit chubby-baker.com. Follow Fresh Living...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
New data reveals top dog breeds in Utah this year
SALT LAKE CITY — New data from a doggy daycare and boarding franchise reveal Utah's most popular dog breeds in the year 2022. Camp Bow Wow based its results on the more than 400,000 dogs who stay in their facilities across the U.S. and Canada, including two locations in Utah.
Culver's food truck to deliver free custard, cheese curds
There are only two things better than cheese curds and frozen custard, and that's free cheese curds and free frozen custard.
ksl.com
Utah deemed most vulnerable in the West for homes that may catch on fire
SALT LAKE CITY — A pair of Salt Lake County Council members are raising the alarm over what they contend is an extreme wildfire risk due to seasonal culinary water supplies in Big and Little Cottonwood canyons, as well as inadequate water pressure in fire hydrants. Dea Theodore and...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Hot day in the north, stormy in the south
It's going to be a hot day today. High pressure is dominating the weather pattern today - keeping things hot and dry in northern Utah. Showers kept things cool in Southern Utah yesterday but have died down today. Potential rain may hit Southern and Central Utah this afternoon and flash...
deseret.com
How to watch Utah’s Little League team in its first World Series game
The first Utah team to make it to the Little League World Series is in action Friday, and there’s an easy way for fans to watch. Snow Canyon Little League’s game will be broadcast on ESPN starting at 1 p.m. MDT. The team, which is based in Santa Clara, Utah, will play the Nolensville team from Tennessee.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah lawmakers hear concerns about canyon wildfires, outdated plans
SALT LAKE CITY — State officials say the risk of a wildfire destroying homes and cabins in Utah’s canyons and foothills is very real and needs to be addressed. The topic was discussed yesterday on Wednesday, Aug. 18, in a legislative committee. Two members of the Salt Lake...
deseret.com
This former Utah Jazz player just listed his Salt Lake City home for sale
Former Utah Jazz fan favorite Joe Ingles has put his Salt Lake City home up for sale. “The selling of my Utah home is bittersweet. I spent eight seasons with the Jazz and during that time you fall in love with a place and its people ... but the time has come for us to sell and get settled in Milwaukee,” the Australian guard said in a statement Wednesday.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Scattered storms today and a slight cooldown across the Wasatch front
After a string of baking hot days in Northern Utah, big changes start today. Monsoonal moisture surges farther north, so it's going to be cooler and stormy across the beehive state. That means there's a good chance Mother Nature will help out with the watering over the next couple of...
In-N-Out opens in another Utah city
CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Burger lovers, get ready as uber-popular fast food chain In-N-Out opens in another Utah city this week. Beloved burger franchise In-N-Out will be opening its newest location in Logan on Aug. 17. The new restaurant is located at 404 N. Main Street and will mark the 12th In-N-Out location in […]
kslnewsradio.com
Utah Lake restoration called “unconstitutional” by state agency
PROVO, Utah — The Utah Department of Natural Resources’ state lands director, Jamie Barnes, has told lawmakers that a private project to restore Utah Lake is unconstitutional. Barnes’ said that her assessment mirrors a decision by the Utah Attorney General’s office regarding the dredging project. The decision was...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Thai Food in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City is both the capital of Utah and its largest metropolis. It’s surrounded by natural beauty, its mountains and lakes home to protected trails and picnic spots. However, within the man-made confines of the city, there’s plenty to do. Salt Lake City’s many museums, parks, and...
