alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska jobs see an increase from last year
Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after pedestrian collision in Anchorage. Alaska National Guard look into helping ASD with bus driver shortage. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:21 PM AKDT. The Alaska National Guard received a request...
alaskasnewssource.com
New pilot project seeks to build climate change resiliency
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska faces a lot of weather drama. Scientists say the large swings from one extreme to the other, and their increased frequency over time are tell-tale signs of climate change already having significant impacts on the state, whether by sea, by land, or on the people.
alaskasnewssource.com
UAA adds to their aviation division in an effort to fight pilot shortage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - National Aviation Week begins Aug. 19, recognizing the achievements that have simplified long-distance travel. The week is a celebration of all things aviation. In 1939 the week was declared a national holiday as aviation was born in the United States. The date even coincides with Orville Wright’s birthday.
kinyradio.com
Alaska Summit on critical mining minerals to be held next week
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - In partnership with state and congressional leaders, the University of Alaska will host a summit to explore Alaska’s role in meeting the country’s need for a domestic supply of critical mineral resources. The gathering will include policymakers, industry leaders, Alaska Native corporations, state and...
americanmilitarynews.com
Arctic security research center opens at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage
A new Arctic security research center at Anchorage’s Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson officially opened with a ceremony this week, marking a milestone in the federal government’s growing investment in Arctic strategy. The Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies will facilitate Department of Defense research on the Arctic’s role...
kdll.org
Farm Family of the Year has deep Soldotna roots
Martha Merry’s home on Pickle Hill is a bonafide farmhouse. The dozens of garlic plants drying on the floor of the living room during a rainy spell are a dead giveaway. It’s a little late in the season for garlic. Merry, stepping over a row of scapes, said she’s not sure she’s going to bring this garlic to the Lancashire Farm stand at the farmers market, like she usually does.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska National Guard prohibited by statute to assist with ASD bus driver shortage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska National Guard received a request from the State of Alaska to assist the Anchorage School District in their need for bus drivers. A National Guard spokesperson said they have been in contact with the Alaska Emergency Operations Center, adding that this partnership is still in the works and they do not have a concrete answer yet if the partnership will be possible.
alaskalandmine.com
The insider guide to an Alaskan gun show
I need an AR-15. Let me rephrase that. I need to pay for law school applications. I need to replace the timing belt on my car. I need to finally finish reading “Infinite Jest,” that doorstopper of a book. I want an AR-15 – right now. It’s not so much a need, in the Maslow’s hierarchy sense, but a want, in the “this thing feels awesome to shoot and it’s more accurate than the Chinese SKS I’ve been rocking with since 2020” sense.
alaskasnewssource.com
Live weather at the Alaska State Fair
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A ridge of high pressure is shielding the Panhandle from wet weather. However, it is nothing but wet weather in Southcentral Alaska on Friday and more expected Saturday. If you are considering the weather and attending the Alaska State Fair in Palmer over the weekend, the drier day is expected to be Sunday.
alaskasnewssource.com
Despite persistent rain, morale is high as vendors finalize booths ahead of opening day of the Alaska State Fair
alaskasnewssource.com
Iditarod Elementary closed Friday due to staffing shortage
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage homeless planning discussion continues
Fentanyl crisis hits Alaska: 'We're seeing growing addiction'
Anchorage, AK – Anchorage, AK - In October, 2021, Bruce Snodgrass died after a fentanyl overdose. He was 22 years old. "He loved Alaska," said Bruce’s mother, Sandy. "He was meant to be in the Alaskan wilderness. He was safe there. He wasn’t safe in the city."
alaskareporter.com
If a lake drains in northern Alaska . . .
“Lakes seem, on the scale of years or of human life spans, permanent features of landscapes, but they are geologically transitory, usually born of catastrophes, to mature and die quietly.” — George Evelyn Hutchinson, “A Treatise on Limnology,” 1957. Harry Potter Lake did not die quietly....
alaskasnewssource.com
Carly's Kenai Fishing Report
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, August 19, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. As homeless campers in Anchorage try to stay out of the...
alaskapublic.org
Talk of Alaska: Back to school amid hiring shortages
Ready or not, school season is upon us. After two years of pandemic interruptions, many districts are hopeful for consistent in-person instruction. But a shortage of teachers, bus drivers and other staff is creating a stressful start to the school year for administrators and parents alike. Some districts are looking outside the country for help, and others hope new legislation will attract more teachers to Alaska schools.
alaskasnewssource.com
Persistent rain unable to dampen vendor morale as preparations continue for Alaska State Fair
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska State Fair opens this Friday as yet another sign that summer is ending and fall has begun. Alaska State Fair CEO Jerome Hertel said Thursday that while the wet weather has made setup a little more difficult, they are right on track to open the gates at 11 a.m. on opening day.
akbizmag.com
Investor Plans Largest Solar Farm in Alaska to Supply MEA
Renewable IPP’s solar farm in Willow, with 3,240 panels, is less than one-fifth the size of a new facility being built in Houston. Construction begins this month on a new solar power facility in Houston, the largest yet built in Alaska. When completed by next summer, the array will supply an estimated 8.5 MW to Matanuska Electric Association (MEA).
Inspired by Late Congressman Young, Yamaha Expands Technical Training in Alaska
SOLDOTNA, Alaska--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022-- Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit and the Alaska Maritime Education Consortium (AMEC) signed a Yamaha Marine Training Program Agreement under Yamaha’s Technical School Partnership Program. This Agreement will establish a comprehensive Yamaha marine technical training program throughout the state, specifically in remote regions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005324/en/ Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit and the Alaska Maritime Education Consortium (AMEC) signed a new Yamaha Marine Training Program Agreement that will establish a comprehensive Yamaha marine technical training program throughout the state, specifically in remote regions. (Left to Right) Pat Pitney, President, University of Alaska, Ben Speciale, President, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit, Dr. Tamika L. Ledbetter, Commissioner, Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy (Photo: Business Wire)
