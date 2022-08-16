Read full article on original website
Related
Pet Releaf Launches Line of CBD Dog Grooming Products
(PRESS RELEASE) DENVER — Pet Releaf, the industry’s first and leading plant-based pet health brand, is announcing a brand-new line of grooming products ahead of SuperZoo, North America’s largest pet retailer event. Formulated by its expert veterinary staff, the new collection includes four plant-powered shampoos and conditioners.
Super Snouts Expands Functional CBD Offerings For Pets
(PRESS RELEASE) RENO, NV – Super Snouts, leading supplier of high quality pet CBD supplements, health products and treats, announces the expansion of its fan-favorite product line with the new Chews + Daily wellness chews. Super Snouts’ newest line of every day wellness products are available in a variety...
Portland Pet Food Company Increases Footprint Across the Western United States with Veterinary Service
(PRESS RELEASE) PORTLAND, OR – Portland Pet Food Company (PPFC), a manufacturer of human-grade dog food toppers and treats, announces it has expanded its distribution presence by partnering with Veterinary Service, Inc. (VSI) in an agreement to distribute its entire line of products, which includes cat and dog meals and treats.
Scout & Zoe’s Announce Collaboration on Feline-Approved Novel Protein Cat Food Toppers
(PRESS RELEASE) LAS VEGAS — Scout & Zoe’s, the original pioneer of incorporating novel proteins into pet food and treats has teamed up with Catazztic, a growing player in the industry, to offer a new original line of cat food toppers for cat lovers everywhere. This united effort...
