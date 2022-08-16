ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet Releaf Launches Line of CBD Dog Grooming Products

(PRESS RELEASE) DENVER — Pet Releaf, the industry’s first and leading plant-based pet health brand, is announcing a brand-new line of grooming products ahead of SuperZoo, North America’s largest pet retailer event. Formulated by its expert veterinary staff, the new collection includes four plant-powered shampoos and conditioners.
Super Snouts Expands Functional CBD Offerings For Pets

(PRESS RELEASE) RENO, NV – Super Snouts, leading supplier of high quality pet CBD supplements, health products and treats, announces the expansion of its fan-favorite product line with the new Chews + Daily wellness chews. Super Snouts’ newest line of every day wellness products are available in a variety...
