L'Observateur
SJSO: Researchers will be going door to door
The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office has been notified that representatives of the University of Michigan Survey Research Center will be in LaPlace next week to conduct a social research study with local families. Field researchers from the Institute for Social Research (ISR) will be going door-to-door, starting Monday,...
Schools dealing with crossing guard shortages in St. Tammany
SLIDELL, La. — Across the country schools are dealing with teacher shortages, but another critical role you won't find in the classroom is also in demand: crossing guards. According to St. Tammany Parish Schools, there are 34 school zones in the district that utilize crossing guards. Right now, they're...
WDSU
Animal control finds 46 dogs in a LaPlace home without proper care
LAPLACE, La. — St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of a LaPlace woman accused of abusing 46 dogs in her home. Keiondra Markey, 42, is being accused of housing 46 dogs in small to medium-sized crates, together, with no food or water. Deputies were...
WDSU
Slidell teen arrested, accused of bringing gun to school
SLIDELL, La. — The Slidell Police Department arrested a 15-year-old Thursday who is accused of bringing a gun to school. According to officials, a school resource officer at Salmen High School was alerted about the student allegedly waving around the gun. After finding the student, the officer said a...
Billions available to renters and homeowners in Louisiana
man holding moneyPictures of Money (Creative Commons) Are you feeling more financial stress as prices continue to rise in Louisiana? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Louisiana whether you own or rent your home. Best of all, these programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit. You just have to know where to find them and see if you qualify for the money.
Texting while driving in a school zone in New Orleans is now a $500 fine
NEW ORLEANS — Speed isn't the only thing to pay attention to when driving through school zones in Louisiana. You should also put down any devices because school zones are considered "Hands-Free Zones." The state law making it illegal to use devices in school zones is nothing new, but...
NOLA.com
Slidell student brought loaded gun to school, showed it to other students, police say
A 15-year-old student was arrested on Thursday for bringing a loaded gun to school, Slidell Police said. A school resource officer at Salmen High School was alerted around 8 a.m. that a student was brandishing a gun on school grounds, police said in a news release. The student was located...
theneworleanstribune.com
Louisiana Takes the “Count” Out of Accountability
In an effort to mask the failure of the so-called education reform movement, Louisiana finds itself with a school performance evaluation system that just doesn’t add up. For more than 15 years, we have been saying that the manner in which the state Education Department has been evaluating public schools is intentionally skewed, distorted and, well, a lie.
fox8live.com
Crime victims upset after Mayor Cantrell attends court in support of juvenile perpetrator
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Crime victims say they felt victimized all over again when Mayor Latoya Cantrell showed up in court to support a juvenile perpetrator during sentencing. “I was in shock. She wasn’t there for us. She was there for the assailant and his mother. It felt like she supported the crime,” says the victim.
"All they do is collect money" - resident faces eviction after refusing to pay rent for poor living conditions
NEW ORLEANS — Marvett Johnson lives at the Willows Apartments, in New Orleans East. The main bedroom in her apartment is now uninhabitable. The mold so overpowering, Eyewitness News crews couldn't stay in there for more than five minutes. "We can't even sleep in the bedrooms, we have to...
Human umbilical cord found in baggage at Louisiana airport
Airport officials in New Orleans found a Spirit Airlines passenger traveling with a human umbilical cord in their luggage.
L'Observateur
LaPlace Woman Arrested for Animal Cruelty
On August 10, 2022, St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives received a report about allegations of animal cruelty. During the investigation, detectives obtained evidence that Keiondra Markey, 42, of LaPlace had committed the crimes of cruelty to animals. Detectives obtained a judicial warrant for the arrest of...
Picayune Item
Bus driver arrested for child deprivation
A bus driver for First Step Learning Lab was arrested for child deprivation by the Picayune Police Department on Tuesday, after she allegedly left a child in a van for about two hours with no air conditioning. According to a departmental release, officers with the Picayune Police Department were called...
lpso.net
Seat Belt and DWI Checkpoints Planned for August 19, 2022
Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will conduct a seat belt checkpoint and a DWI checkpoint on Friday, August 19, 2022, in Lafourche Parish. These checkpoints are designed to help raise awareness for these types of violations and make the highways of the parish safer for all motorists.
NOLA.com
Major safety project complete at the Tammany Trace and La 59
A $3.5 million infrastructure project at the intersection of La. 59 and the Tammany Trace north of Mandeville has been completed, erasing a safety hazard for both motorists and users of the popular hike and bike trail. The project, which began three years ago, involved the construction of a tunnel...
Pharmacies struggle to stock certain prescriptions
NEW ORLEANS — Denise Schmidt recently had to try a couple of local pharmacies before she could get her prescription filled. She finally got it filled at a big chain. “It's disheartening because I believe in shopping local and, you get, I find they give you better treatment here, because they get to know you over the years,” pharmacy customer Denise Schmidt said.
Federal judge in consent decree case blasts Sheriff Hutson for lack of transparency
A federal magistrate on Thursday ripped Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson’s office for a lack of transparency related to a series of violent incidents that have taken place at city’s jail over the last several months — including two deaths, several stabbings and a protest last weekend that ended with officers firing bean bag rounds, flash bangs, and a sting ball grenade into a barricaded jail pod.
Scoot: Mayor Cantrell is acting like a child
Shame on Mayor Cantrell for creating unrest among the city’s citizens by threatening to cancel Mardi Gras. She is, again, refusing to accept responsibility for her behavior and decisions as mayor of New Orleans.
bobgermanylaw.com
Bay St Louis, MS - Injury-Causing Accident Reported on I-10 near MS-43
Bay St Louis, MS (August 18, 2022) - On Wednesday, at least one person was hurt in the aftermath of a car accident in Bay St. Louis. The crash took place on Interstate 10 EB near MS-43 in Hancock County at around 10:53 p.m. The accident resulted in confirmed injuries,...
L'Observateur
Slidell Woman Pleads Guilty to FEMA Fraud
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SCHSHINETIA ANDERSON, age 44, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, pled guilty on August 11, 2022 to FEMA fraud announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. The defendant is scheduled to be sentenced before the Honorable Mary Ann Vial Lemmon on November 10, 2022. The defendant faces a maximum sentence of 5 years imprisonment, up to a $250,000 fine, up to 3 years of supervised release, and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee.
