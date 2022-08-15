Report: Sixers to open season in Boston vs. Celtics on October 18

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The full 2022-23 schedule has not yet come out, but leaks on the 82-game grind have begun.

The Philadelphia 76ers will play on Christmas Day at the New York Knicks. They will open the season in Boston on Oct. 18. That will be a nice test to open the season and see how far they really have to go.

Of course, it will just be opening night, so it will not be this huge deal, but the Celtics are the defending Eastern Conference champions. The Sixers will get their first test rather early as they look to make a deep run of their own into the playoffs.

This will give Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and the rest of the Sixers an idea of what they have to do to contend in the East.