Report: Sixers to open season in Boston vs. Celtics on October 18

By Ky Carlin
 5 days ago
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The full 2022-23 schedule has not yet come out, but leaks on the 82-game grind have begun.

The Philadelphia 76ers will play on Christmas Day at the New York Knicks. They will open the season in Boston on Oct. 18. That will be a nice test to open the season and see how far they really have to go.

Of course, it will just be opening night, so it will not be this huge deal, but the Celtics are the defending Eastern Conference champions. The Sixers will get their first test rather early as they look to make a deep run of their own into the playoffs.

This will give Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and the rest of the Sixers an idea of what they have to do to contend in the East.

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum, Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James among CrawsOver Pro-Am standouts

Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum joined Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James as among the main draws at Jamal Crawford’s CrawsOver Pro-Am that featured a number of other established NBA stars and rising rookies on Saturday evening. Putting on a show for a packed house before unsafe court conditions shut the event down with condensation on the court, a Tatum-to-James dunk made the highlights of the event.
Celtics-connected source reportedly continues to downplay any talks with Nets about KD as lacking 'substance'

Despite occasional rumbles that might be assumed to hint to the contrary without a closer read, there appears to be no traction regarding the Boston Celtics (or any team in the NBA) supposed interest in trading for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant. Boston is rumored to have offered a package focused on star wing Jaylen Brown earlier in the offseason that has since been pushed back on as ever being seriously on the table, a position reiterated on Sunday in a new article by the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach.
Stacking up all 26 Duke one-and-dones in history

In 1999, Corey Maggette became the first Duke basketball one-and-done (defined here as players who turned pro following their freshman campaigns). More than two decades later, Paolo Banchero, AJ Griffin, and Trevor Keels pushed that count to 26 before hearing their names at the 2022 NBA Draft. ...
