ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Why Michigan coaches rave about Kenneth Grant

When the Michigan football team signed the majority of its 2022 class last December, Jim Harbaugh joked that Kenneth Grant was his favorite personality of the bunch. “Kenneth Grant is my favorite. There’s nobody I like more than Kenneth Grant,” Harbaugh said at the time. “Ton of personality and not in a show-off way or anything. Good, genuine, down-to-earth guy.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
College Park, MD
Local
Maryland College Basketball
College Park, MD
Sports
Local
Maryland College Sports
College Park, MD
Basketball
College Park, MD
College Basketball
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Basketball
247Sports

Gators commit Will Norman changing schools

Four-star defensive lineman Will Norman has been at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy since last season, when he played his Junior year for the Ascenders. Before that, Norman played his first season of high school football ever as a Sophomore at Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More. After giving the Florida Gators his commitment earlier this month, Norman had another announcement on Friday, which was that he will be spending his senior year at a new high school. Per an announcement through his Twitter account, Norman will be attending Baltimore (MD) St. Frances Academy for his final year of high school.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Under Armour#Summertime#Ua#Ims Radio
247Sports

BREAKING: Ga. DT Joshua Horton Commits to UNC

North Carolina has added another defensive lineman to its commitment list: defensive tackle Joshua Horton announced his Tar Heels pledge on Friday afternoon. Horton, a 6-foot-5, 290-pounder from Fairburn (Ga.) Hughes High, chose UNC over fellow finalists Auburn and UCF. He officially visited all three schools in June. His trip to Chapel Hill was the last of those three.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Ex-Nebraska QB Luke McCaffrey discusses Rice career, position change

Luke McCaffrey has had quite the experience as a college football quarterback. After being at Nebraska for two seasons, he transferred to Louisville in 2021, only to then transfer to Rice a short period of time later. McCaffrey signed up as a quarterback, but enters 2022 season preparing to be a wide receiver for the Owls.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
247Sports

Why Nebraska, Scott Frost chose Casey Thompson as starting quarterback

Nebraska tabbed Texas transfer Casey Thompson as the Huskers' starting quarterback this season, a decision coach Scott Frost does not take lightly. Thompson is the most-experienced quarterback on Nebraska's roster, and replaces multi-year starter Adrian Martinez, who left the program for Kansas State. Frost consistently mentioned Nebraska's search for the...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Scouting take: What South Carolina gets in 4-star defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod

College football staffs cannot get enough size up front, and that's exactly what South Carolina added with Thursday's commitment of Xzavier McLeod, a Top247 four-star ranked in the top 135 overall in the 2023 recruiting class. The Camden (S.C.) standout is one of the top 20 defensive line prospects nationally and among the top few recruits in the state of South Carolina for his class.
CAMDEN, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy