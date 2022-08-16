Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Crane crashes into Shreveport home
SHREVEPORT, La. - It was a close call Saturday for Shreveport homeowners and a tree-trimming crew. Shortly after 9 a.m., Shreveport Fire crews responded to a call that a tree trimming company's crane had tipped over, crashing thorugh the roof of a home. The accident happened in the 100 block of Bruce Avenue.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Unrestrained Haughton man, woman killed in Bossier Parish Crash
HAUGHTON, La. - A head-on collision in Haughton late Saturday claimed two lives, according to Louisiana State Police. It happened in the 3000 block of Bellevue Road. Two other people were injured. The two-vehicle crash happened near Pease Meadow Road. It claimed the lives of Holly Budd, 54, and Noel...
KPVI Newschannel 6
The 25-year anniversary celebration for the Gateway Farmers’ Market leaves Texarkanans hungry for more years ahead
TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Gateway Farmers’ Market in Texarkana Arkansas, celebrated its 25-year anniversary Saturday morning. Guest speakers, honored long-time vendors, the Red Dirt Master Gardeners, and of course, home-grown vegetables, baked goods and sundries. MayorAllen Brown presented a proclamation recognizing the market’s 25-year anniversary and the significance...
Comments / 0