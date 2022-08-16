MISSOULA — Despite a dramatic comeback bid, the Missoula PaddleHeads fell short Thursday in their attempt to extend an eight-game win streak. Zootown's Pioneer League pro baseball team had runners in scoring position with one out in the ninth inning but failed to come through at the plate in an 8-6 home loss to the Idaho Falls Chukars. The visitors set the tone with four runs in the third and two in the fourth and the hosts never fully recovered.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO