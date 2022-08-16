Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Butte's Purple-and-White games showcase Bulldogs athletics
BUTTE – Butte High School athletics held their annual Purple-and-White scrimmage on campus Friday afternoon. Cross Country, volleyball, boys’ soccer, girls’ soccer, and football took their respective sports fields, streets, and courts to show the community their growth over the first week of practice. Guy Wadas’ boys’...
406mtsports.com
Butte High all-state wide receiver Cameron Gurnsey commits to Montana Grizzlies
MISSOULA — Cameron Gurnsey, a Class AA all-state wide receiver for Butte High, has verbally committed to play for the Montana football team starting next season. He made the announcement via Twitter on Thursday. "Thank you to my family, coaches, and friends for helping me get to where I...
406mtsports.com
Missoula PaddleHeads use third-inning explosion to cruise past Idaho Falls
MISSOULA — The most prolific scoring team in the Pioneer League put on a show Friday night at Ogren-Allegiance Park. The Missoula PaddleHeads exploded for seven runs in the third inning on the way to a 10-4 win over the Idaho Falls Chukars. Missoula has scored 649 runs in 75 games this season, which leads the league even though a trio of teams have played more games.
406mtsports.com
Thunderstorm halts play in Saturday PaddleHeads-Chukars game
MISSOULA — After building a 6-0 lead with 10 hits in the first three-plus innings, the Missoula PaddleHeads were forced to head to the locker room Saturday night because of a storm. They will resume their game with the Idaho Falls Chukars on Sunday at 2:15 p.m. Then once...
406mtsports.com
Butte Miners celebrated; three commit to Umpqua
BUTTE – Champions deserve recognition. Three-tier champions get big-time love. And, boy, did the Butte faithful bring the love on Saturday night at 3 Legends Stadium. The Northwest Class “A” Region, Montana State, and South District “A” champion Butte Miners were honored by the community.
406mtsports.com
Saturday football fun: Butte Central hits field for Maroon-and-White game
BUTTE - The sun shined bright over Alumni Coliseum’s Bob Green Field on Saturday morning as the Butte Central Catholic football took turf for their annual Maroon-and-White game. Head coach Don Peoples, Jr., and his coaching staff had the opportunity to look at their 2022 program in front of...
406mtsports.com
Missoula PaddleHeads' rally falls short in home loss to Idaho Falls Chukars
MISSOULA — Despite a dramatic comeback bid, the Missoula PaddleHeads fell short Thursday in their attempt to extend an eight-game win streak. Zootown's Pioneer League pro baseball team had runners in scoring position with one out in the ninth inning but failed to come through at the plate in an 8-6 home loss to the Idaho Falls Chukars. The visitors set the tone with four runs in the third and two in the fourth and the hosts never fully recovered.
406mtsports.com
Montana soccer team battles Creighton to draw in opener
MISSOULA — The Montana soccer team battled Creighton to a 0-0 draw in its home debut on Thursday afternoon in the Rumble in the Rockies. Creighton finished with five shots on goal to three for the Grizzlies. Camellia Xu made five saves for the hosts. In the first game...
406mtsports.com
Montana State's coaches, academics led Missoula Sentinel's Adam Jones to commit
BOZEMAN — Adam Jones is a Missoula native, grew up a Montana Grizzlies fan, has friends on the UM football team and was recruited by its coaches. Jones didn’t just choose a different school, he chose UM’s arch rival. Jones committed to Montana State on Tuesday. A...
406mtsports.com
The inside story of Marcus Knight and Justin Ford's bond built through the No. 21 jersey
MISSOULA — Justin Ford wasn’t planning to wear jersey No. 21 when he came to Montana. The now-senior cornerback wanted No. 6, his favorite number, but another defensive player already had that jersey. So he ended up with No. 21, which had no special meaning to him. An...
406mtsports.com
Butte baseball legend Jim Hanley passes away at 90
The baseball gods gained another jewel of a guy who bestowed a wealth of baseball knowledge upon the adults and youth of Butte, America. Butte's baseball family lost a valuable member last Saturday as James (Jim) Hanley passed away at age 90. Known as "Fonz" to many who knew him,...
