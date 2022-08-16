ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philipsburg, MT

Butte's Purple-and-White games showcase Bulldogs athletics

BUTTE – Butte High School athletics held their annual Purple-and-White scrimmage on campus Friday afternoon. Cross Country, volleyball, boys’ soccer, girls’ soccer, and football took their respective sports fields, streets, and courts to show the community their growth over the first week of practice. Guy Wadas’ boys’...
Missoula PaddleHeads use third-inning explosion to cruise past Idaho Falls

MISSOULA — The most prolific scoring team in the Pioneer League put on a show Friday night at Ogren-Allegiance Park. The Missoula PaddleHeads exploded for seven runs in the third inning on the way to a 10-4 win over the Idaho Falls Chukars. Missoula has scored 649 runs in 75 games this season, which leads the league even though a trio of teams have played more games.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Thunderstorm halts play in Saturday PaddleHeads-Chukars game

MISSOULA — After building a 6-0 lead with 10 hits in the first three-plus innings, the Missoula PaddleHeads were forced to head to the locker room Saturday night because of a storm. They will resume their game with the Idaho Falls Chukars on Sunday at 2:15 p.m. Then once...
MISSOULA, MT
Butte Miners celebrated; three commit to Umpqua

BUTTE – Champions deserve recognition. Three-tier champions get big-time love. And, boy, did the Butte faithful bring the love on Saturday night at 3 Legends Stadium. The Northwest Class “A” Region, Montana State, and South District “A” champion Butte Miners were honored by the community.
BUTTE, MT
Saturday football fun: Butte Central hits field for Maroon-and-White game

BUTTE - The sun shined bright over Alumni Coliseum’s Bob Green Field on Saturday morning as the Butte Central Catholic football took turf for their annual Maroon-and-White game. Head coach Don Peoples, Jr., and his coaching staff had the opportunity to look at their 2022 program in front of...
BUTTE, MT
Missoula PaddleHeads' rally falls short in home loss to Idaho Falls Chukars

MISSOULA — Despite a dramatic comeback bid, the Missoula PaddleHeads fell short Thursday in their attempt to extend an eight-game win streak. Zootown's Pioneer League pro baseball team had runners in scoring position with one out in the ninth inning but failed to come through at the plate in an 8-6 home loss to the Idaho Falls Chukars. The visitors set the tone with four runs in the third and two in the fourth and the hosts never fully recovered.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Montana soccer team battles Creighton to draw in opener

MISSOULA — The Montana soccer team battled Creighton to a 0-0 draw in its home debut on Thursday afternoon in the Rumble in the Rockies. Creighton finished with five shots on goal to three for the Grizzlies. Camellia Xu made five saves for the hosts. In the first game...
MISSOULA, MT
Butte baseball legend Jim Hanley passes away at 90

The baseball gods gained another jewel of a guy who bestowed a wealth of baseball knowledge upon the adults and youth of Butte, America. Butte's baseball family lost a valuable member last Saturday as James (Jim) Hanley passed away at age 90. Known as "Fonz" to many who knew him,...

