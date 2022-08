Anna Marie McLain Crim, 93, until recently, a lifelong resident of Bergholz, Ohio, passed away Aug. 15, 2022, after a long, happy and healthy life. She was born June 30, 1929, to the late Roy and Martha McLain in the family farmhouse in Hammondsville, Ohio. She was the only baby...

BERGHOLZ, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO