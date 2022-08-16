Carter County Commission approves $4.5 million emergency communications network

Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
BTES named a TVA EnergyRight Top Performer
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Tennessee Essential Services (BTES) was named a Top Performer by the Tennessee Valley Authority for 2021 when it comes to helping its customers save money and energy through EnergyRight programs. EnergyRight partners with local power companies to offer innovative and valuable programs to residents and...
Kingsport Times-News
HMG adds trio of medical providers in Kingsport, Bristol
KINGSPORT — Holston Medical Group announced the addition of three medical providers this month. HMG will welcome Jonathan Smith, Linda Funk and Melanie Davis to its locations throughout Kingsport and Bristol, according to a news release.
Kingsport Times-News
Hidden historic documents have been discovered at Ashe Street Courthouse
A hidden treasure trove of Washington County records was recently uncovered during renovation of the old Ashe Street Courthouse in Johnson City. In removing a wall partition, contractors uncovered a two-level vault hidden for decades. When they got it open, 113 bound volumes of Washington County court records were found inside.
Kingsport Times-News
Purchase of equipment for former North High added to Kingsport BOE agenda
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport City Schools Board of Education will hold a called meeting with an amended agenda involving the former Sullivan North High School on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Tennessee Room at the KCS Administrative Support Center, 400 Clinchfield St., third floor, downtown Kingsport. The originally...
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Commission votes to close jail; approves site for new dog park, bike track
Johnson City commissioners voted to close the city's jail on Thursday, just hours after city staff recommended its closure during a work session due to rising costs, increased operating expenses and staffing shortages. The jail, a minimum security facility that’s been in operation since the 1970s, is home to about...
Kingsport Times-News
Eller promoted to warden of Mountain City prison
MOUNTAIN CITY — An 18-year corrections officer with the Tennessee Department of Corrections has been appointed warden of the Northeast Correctional Complex. Brian Eller was appointed to serve in the facility’s highest position, effective Aug. 16. Eller succeeds Warden Bert Boyd, who was promoted to Middle Region Correctional Administrator in July.
Kingsport Times-News
Property tax hike helping retain, recruit Kingsport city employees
KINGSPORT — A 12-cent property tax increase passed by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen is helping the city recruit and retain employees. Just a few months ago, the city had a historic number of job openings at 65.
Kingsport Times-News
Federal help available for victims of Wise flash flood
WHITESBURG, KY. — While Wise County was not included in a federal disaster declaration after late July’s flash flooding, other federal aid is available for affected residents and small businesses. James Accurso, spokesperson for the U.S. Small Business Administration, said on Thursday that two low-interest loan programs can...
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan Commission rejects pay-to-stay proposal
BLOUNTVILLE — Pay-to-stay won’t be coming to inmates in the Sullivan County Jail. At least not for now. The Sullivan County Commission rejected a proposal to request that county judiciary invoke a $35-per-day room-and-board charge to inmates in the jail. As amended, it would only have applied to inmates once they were convicted and sentenced.
Kingsport Times-News
Inspection: Military officials tour Wise free clinic
WISE — An admiral and general visited the Wise County Fairgrounds on Friday to encourage soldiers, sailors and airmen helping run a free clinic for area residents. Army Maj. Gen. Joe Robinson and Rear Adm. Mary Riggs visited the Innovative Readiness Training Clinic, a partnership between U.S. military medical units and Wise-based The Health Wagon to provide free medical, dental and vision care for residents of Southwest Virginia and the surrounding area.
VDH issues advisory after 438,000 gallons of sewage released into South Fork Powell River
WISE, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) says people should avoid recreational activities along a stretch of the South Fork Powell River after hundreds of thousands of gallons of sewage were released into the river. The department issued a recreational water advisory Friday for the South Fork Powell River near East Stone […]
Kingsport Times-News
This week at Sullivan County libraries (Aug. 22-28)
The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community.
Kingsport Times-News
Health Wagon seeks more volunteers for free clinic at Wise County Fairgrounds
The Health Wagon is hosting an Innovative Readiness Training event which provides no-cost medical, dental and vision services from Aug. 15-24 at the Wise County Fairgrounds. Volunteers needed: General, registration, nurses, dentists, hygienists, EMTs.
Kingsport Times-News
Areas around Van Huss dome in use again at Dobyns-Bennett
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School has resumed using areas around the Buck Van Huss Dome but not the arena underneath the dome. Next Tuesday at 6 p.m., the Board of Education is to have a called meeting to address matters related to arrangements since the D-B basketball court and volleyball area under the dome is off limits for use, although Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True said Wednesday that the school system has resumed using areas surrounding the dome, including the auxiliary gym, swimming pool and classrooms.
Kingsport Times-News
Jonesborough business owner DW Cooper to face off against Causey, Wolfe in BMA election
JONESBOROUGH — David DW Cooper, owner of East Tennessee Hemp Co., filed his paperwork to run for election to Jonesborough’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen, setting up a three-person race for the board’s two open seats. Cooper will face a stiff challenge to get elected, as he’ll...
Kingsport Times-News
Doe River Gorge making progress on bringing Christmas Train to the gorge for Christmas 2023
HAMPTON — Doe River Gorge Ministries is still on track to debut its Christmas Train for the 2023 Christmas season, with progress being accomplished in restoring locomotives, getting final approvals from county and state governments, and breaking ground on grading and landscaping of the property where the trains will run.
Kingsport Times-News
‘Sunday with Friends’ continues with Tanya Carroll Richardson
ABINGDON — Tanya Carroll Richardson will speak Sunday, Aug. 21, at 3 p.m. in the conference room at the Washington County Public Library in Abingdon as the “Sunday with Friends” program continues. The “Sunday with Friends” writer series is sponsored by Friends of the Washington County Public...
Kingsport Times-News
This week at Kingsport Public Library (Aug. 22-28)
Here’s a look at what’s happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library (400 Broad St).
Kingsport Times-News
Column: Targeting rules process needs to be upgraded
In the aftermath of the targeting foul against a Science Hill football player in Friday night’s game at Elizabethton, there has been debate on social media about the play. But the focus shouldn’t be on whether it was a dirty hit.
Kingsport Times-News
History from the Holston: Kingsport celebrates bicentennial
KINGSPORT — Prince wanted to party like it was 1999, but Kingsporters were ready to party like it was 1822 at Kingsport’s bicentennial event on Saturday. The Model City celebrated its 200th anniversary of the first Kingsport charter in 1822 with reenactors, storytellers, craft demonstrations, a mock charter signing and more to offer a glimpse at life in 1822.
