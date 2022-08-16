ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Albert Pujols goes viral over his great gesture for rookie teammate

Even as he enters the final months of his MLB career, Albert Pujols continues to keep it all class. The St. Louis Cardinals veteran had a superb showing against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday. Pujols came in during the third inning (with the bases loaded and lefty Austin Gomber on the mound) as a pinch hitter for rookie teammate Brendan Donovan. The 42-year-old Pujols responded with a grand slam to left field to break the game open.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Rangers could bring in familiar face to be their next manager?

The Texas Rangers just fired their manager and their GM, but their next hire could bring at least some semblance of familiarity. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Thursday that Boston Red Sox bench coach Will Venable is potentially in the running to be the Rangers’ next manager. Heyman adds that Venable has been a hot managerial candidate for the last couple of years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Maddon has brutal quote about Angels after firing

Joe Maddon was fired as manager of the Los Angeles Angels on June 7, ending a longtime association with the franchise. In a new interview, Maddon suggests that association is over for good. Maddon played in the Angels organization from 1975 to 1979, then coached within the organization through 2005,...
MLB
Yardbarker

Brian Snitker explains his questionable bullpen decisions after loss to Mets

And to avoid any confusion, here are Snitker’s complete comments after yesterday’s game, courtesy of Mark Bowman from MLB.com:. “We have too many games to play,” Snitker said. “When we do that, it means he’s not going to be available to pitch [the next day]. So, we just need other guys to step up and do that. You can’t do that. You’re just going to kill these guys. That’s why you have that many [relievers]. We’re not going to chase something when we’re down. Kenley is going to pitch when we’re even or up. That’s it.”
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umpire#Hit By Pitch
Yardbarker

Once Undrafted, Is this Power Bat Destined for the Cubs Lineup?

If the Chicago Cubs minor league depth at first base wasn’t on your radar as an area of strength, you’re not alone. Up until the 2022 season, he wasn't on anyone's radar. Signed just before the start of the 2020 season as an undrafted free agent out of Duke University, 24-year-old Matt Mervis has found his footing within the Cubs organization.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Yankees place flamethrowing bullpen arm on injured list, call up veteran pitcher

The New York Yankees are gearing up to finish off a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays, in which they’ve lost the first three games consecutively. With manager Aaron Boone displaying frustration after Saturday afternoon’s loss, the troubles won’t stop coming, as the team announced they placed one of their bullpen arms on the injured list.
MLB
Yardbarker

The White Sox Chose Humor To Move Past A Blowout Loss

Thursday was not a good day on the South Side of Chicago, as the Chicago White Sox came up with one of the most brutal losses of the season to date. In their series finale against the Houston Astros, the pitching came up just a bit short. By the bottom...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

MLB Personality Declares What Joey Votto Deserves

A bad season for the Cincinnati Reds got even worse when it was learned that Joey Votto would be out for the season with a torn rotator cuff. Votto said yesterday that he plans to have surgery on his left rotator cuff. The 38-year-old is not having a very good...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy