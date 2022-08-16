Read full article on original website
Atlanta Braves star Marcell Ozuna reportedly tried to use celeb status to avoid Friday arrest
New details have emerged from the Friday arrest of Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna, and it seems the two-time All-Star
Albert Pujols goes viral over his great gesture for rookie teammate
Even as he enters the final months of his MLB career, Albert Pujols continues to keep it all class. The St. Louis Cardinals veteran had a superb showing against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday. Pujols came in during the third inning (with the bases loaded and lefty Austin Gomber on the mound) as a pinch hitter for rookie teammate Brendan Donovan. The 42-year-old Pujols responded with a grand slam to left field to break the game open.
Rangers could bring in familiar face to be their next manager?
The Texas Rangers just fired their manager and their GM, but their next hire could bring at least some semblance of familiarity. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Thursday that Boston Red Sox bench coach Will Venable is potentially in the running to be the Rangers’ next manager. Heyman adds that Venable has been a hot managerial candidate for the last couple of years.
Watch: Yankees rookie Oswaldo Cabrera robs home run in first career RF start
It's been quite a week for New York Yankees rookie infielder Oswaldo Cabrera. After receiving the call-up to the majors this week, Cabrera made his major debut on Wednesday. The Yankees' top prospect registered his first big-league hit the following day, finishing 2-for-4 with a double. Cabrera started at shortstop...
Dodgers News: Former Dodger is Absolutely Dominating Since the All-Star Break
Former Dodger Albert Pujols is back in St. Louis for his final season and has been on a tear over the last few weeks since the All-Star break.
TMZ.com
Marcell Ozuna Arrest Video, MLBer Told Cops He Was Celebrating Braves Win Before Stop
2:07 PM PT -- New police video shows Ozuna told a cop he had celebrated the Braves' big win over the Mets on Thursday night with a few beers before he was ultimately arrested for DUI on Friday morning. In the footage, you can clearly hear Ozuna tell an officer,...
ESPN
Former major league pitcher Bill Lee collapses while warming up for Savannah Bananas
SAVANNAH, Ga. -- Former Boston Red Sox star Bill Lee collapsed in the bullpen while warming up for the Savannah Bananas during an exhibition game Friday night, but the 75-year-old pitcher walked off the field with assistance. "He was able to leave the stadium with medical attention and was taken...
Minor Leaguer Hits Ball So Hard It Does Something Usually Only Seen In Cartoons
The bizarre play was eventually ruled a double.
Joe Maddon has brutal quote about Angels after firing
Joe Maddon was fired as manager of the Los Angeles Angels on June 7, ending a longtime association with the franchise. In a new interview, Maddon suggests that association is over for good. Maddon played in the Angels organization from 1975 to 1979, then coached within the organization through 2005,...
Jim Kaat calls one final game, retires from broadcasting
Newly minted Baseball Hall of Fame member Jim Kaat has called his last game from the broadcast booth. Kaat, 83,
Yardbarker
Brian Snitker explains his questionable bullpen decisions after loss to Mets
And to avoid any confusion, here are Snitker’s complete comments after yesterday’s game, courtesy of Mark Bowman from MLB.com:. “We have too many games to play,” Snitker said. “When we do that, it means he’s not going to be available to pitch [the next day]. So, we just need other guys to step up and do that. You can’t do that. You’re just going to kill these guys. That’s why you have that many [relievers]. We’re not going to chase something when we’re down. Kenley is going to pitch when we’re even or up. That’s it.”
Aaron Boone has stern message for Yankees
Aaron Boone had a stern message for his New York Yankees after yet another loss. The Yankees were shutout in a 4-0 defeat to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night. They have now gone 12-24 over their last 36, and their lead for first in the AL East is down to eight games.
Yardbarker
Once Undrafted, Is this Power Bat Destined for the Cubs Lineup?
If the Chicago Cubs minor league depth at first base wasn’t on your radar as an area of strength, you’re not alone. Up until the 2022 season, he wasn't on anyone's radar. Signed just before the start of the 2020 season as an undrafted free agent out of Duke University, 24-year-old Matt Mervis has found his footing within the Cubs organization.
Yardbarker
The Yankees are already cashing in on Oswaldo Cabrera’s immense versatility
Yesterday evening, Oswaldo Cabrera made his long-awaited debut with the Yankees and was able to soak in the surreal environment. He played third base, giving Donaldson a day off from the field, which may-or-may-not have played a role in him hitting the Grand Slam that sent us all home. However,...
Former Cy Young Winner Shines in Latest Triple-A Start
Dallas Keuchel threw seven innings and shutout baseball for the first time since joining the Rangers organization
WATCH: Alex Verdugo had epic fail sliding down hill at Little League World Series
Alex Verdugo attempted to join some kids in a fun activity at the Little League World Series, but it did not go to plan for the Red Sox outfielder.
Yardbarker
Yankees place flamethrowing bullpen arm on injured list, call up veteran pitcher
The New York Yankees are gearing up to finish off a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays, in which they’ve lost the first three games consecutively. With manager Aaron Boone displaying frustration after Saturday afternoon’s loss, the troubles won’t stop coming, as the team announced they placed one of their bullpen arms on the injured list.
Yardbarker
The White Sox Chose Humor To Move Past A Blowout Loss
Thursday was not a good day on the South Side of Chicago, as the Chicago White Sox came up with one of the most brutal losses of the season to date. In their series finale against the Houston Astros, the pitching came up just a bit short. By the bottom...
Yardbarker
MLB Personality Declares What Joey Votto Deserves
A bad season for the Cincinnati Reds got even worse when it was learned that Joey Votto would be out for the season with a torn rotator cuff. Votto said yesterday that he plans to have surgery on his left rotator cuff. The 38-year-old is not having a very good...
