Earlier this year, Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa issued an intentional walk to the Dodgers' Trea Turner after his pitcher had worked the count 1-2. It was as perplexing in the moment as it is now given the knowledge that Max Muncy would immediately blast a three-run homer. Thankfully for South Side fans, the legendary manager took full accountability in the post-game, saying "hey, that's on me, now I understand why no one in the history of baseball has ever done that with any type of regularity."

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO