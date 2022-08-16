ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

rvbusiness.com

GM Considering Battery Cell Plant Near South Bend, Ind.

The company, Ultium Cells manufactures battery cells used in GM’s electric vehicles. It is applying for tax abatement with St. Joseph County. ABC57 reached out to Ultium Cells Wednesday afternoon and they confirmed they are considering building a facility in New Carlisle. Ultium Cells LLC, a joint venture between...
SOUTH BEND, IN
protocol.com

Indiana has a $100 million EV plan. Black communities say they’re being left out.

Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the state of Indiana is set to receive $100 million to build out a network of electric vehicle charging stations by 2025. But local officials and leaders of the NAACP in the state are calling on the Biden administration to reject the state’s plan, arguing that communities of color have been left out of the planning process, leading to a proposal that could entrench the racist transportation policies that both President Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg have vowed to address with these new federal funds.
INDIANA STATE
22 WSBT

Marshall County fatal crash on U.S. 31

Marshall County, Ind. — One person has died in a crash on U.S. 31 at 18th Road south of Argos, according to the Marshall County Coroner. The crash happened after 4:30 Saturday afternoon when a green Chrysler Sebring going eastbound on 18th and a vehicle going southbound on 31 collided.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
thedetroitbureau.com

GM Exploring Indiana Site for Fourth U.S. Battery Plant

General Motors and LG Energy said there would be four battery plants for its Ultium Cells LLC joint venture and after naming Ohio, Tennessee and Michigan as the first three spots, the fourth location: New Carlisle, Indiana isn’t a big surprise. The company, which is reportedly “developing a competitive...
NEW CARLISLE, IN
abc57.com

State Road 23 under construction

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- State Road 23 will be closed to a single lane as crews extend a water main line. From Magnolia Street to Ice Trail, roads will be down to one lane. Crews will begin construction on Monday and is expected to conclude on November 23.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Four Winds Casino expansion opens in South Bend

The Four Winds Casino in South Bend on Thursday dedicated the addition of 40,000 square feet of gaming space. The casino expansion is part of a broader project that includes the construction of a 23-story hotel and event center. The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians first opened the casino in January 2018 and announced the expansion the following year.
SOUTH BEND, IN
cutoday.info

Two Indiana Credit Unions Announce Intent to Merge

FORT WAYNE, Ind.–Two Indiana credit unions have announced their intent to move. The $19.1-millionEast Allen Credit Union is seeking to merge into the $645.5-million ProFed Credit Union in Fort Wayne. The credit unions reported they have received regulatory approval and the merger will now depend on a vote by members of East Allen CU.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Schrader auctions Lawton Farms for $18.6M price tag

Lawton Farms, a 1,120-acre farm in Richmond, sold at auction this week for a total of $18.6 million. Columbia City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co. led marketing efforts for the farm and hosted the event. The farm is located along Highway 227, near the Ohio state line, and includes...
RICHMOND, IN
warricknews.com

No Holcomb endorsement for new 2nd District Republican congressional candidate

Gov. Eric Holcomb is opting not to endorse any of the 12 Republicans competing to replace the late U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Elkhart, on the ballot. Some 500 Republican precinct leaders from Indiana's 2nd Congressional District, which includes portions of LaPorte County, are meeting Saturday in Mishawaka to nominate candidates for the special election to complete Walorski's term, as well as to substitute for Walorski on the general election ballot.
INDIANA STATE
hometownnewsnow.com

Huge Electric Vehicle Battery Plant Eyes Area

(New Carlisle, IN) - A massive electric vehicle battery-making facility could go up outside New Carlisle. It would be an over $2 billion investment producing approximately 1,700 jobs, said Bill Schalliol, Director of the St. Joseph County Economic Development Corporation. Ultium Cells LLC has applied for tax abatement with St....
NEW CARLISLE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Vixen Composites growing in Elkhart

Elkhart-based Vixen Composites has completed its move into a new facility in the Aeroplex Industrial Park. The company, which produces fiberglass reinforced plastic and composite structural panels for a variety of industries, says the new location provides additional space to expand its product lines. The 60,000-square-foot facility includes office and...
ELKHART, IN
WANE-TV

Huntington splash pad vandalized, ‘closed until further notice’

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – The splash pad in Huntington is closed temporarily after it was vandalized, according to the city’s parks and recreation department. “Due to some vandalism the Splash Pad will be closed until further notice,” the Huntington Parks & Recreation Department posted on Facebook. WANE...
HUNTINGTON, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Developer To Donate Property To Town Of Syracuse

SYRACUSE – The agenda at Tuesday’s Syracuse Town Council meeting was focused on properties and the news that a developer in town wants to give the town property was a welcomed surprise. Myron Schwartz, one of the developers of Ridgestone Development, which is developing the old elementary school...
SYRACUSE, IN
95.3 MNC

Plymouth man turns himself in for Jan. 6 Capitol entry

A northern Indiana man faces federal charges for entering the Capitol during the January 6th riot. Ian Horvath of Plymouth called the FBI in September 2021 to tell them he saw himself in “wanted” photos on the FBI’s website. He faces several charges including two for violent...
PLYMOUTH, IN
WNDU

Argos teen dies in Marshall County crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Argos teen died on Saturday night after a two-vehicle crash in southern Marshall County. Marshall County officials say 17-year-old Emily J. Carr was headed east in her Chrysler on 18th Road around 4:30 p.m. when she was hit by another vehicle that was traveling south on U.S. 31.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Where GasBuddy thinks Fort Wayne gas prices will go next

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After weeks of decline, Fort Wayne gas prices shot up around 10 cents to $3.99 this week for a gallon of regular unleaded. Patrick De Haan, head of Petroleum Analysis at Gas Buddy, it could be worse. “That [increase] was in response to about...
FORT WAYNE, IN

