Celebrating the 53rd Anniversary of a Cultural & Musical Phenomenon; Remembering WoodstockJames PatrickWoodstock, NY
NY Superintendent's Murder Still Unsolved For Over 25 YearsJeffery MacOrange County, NY
Saugerties NY Man allegedly threatened motel worker at knifepoint.IMUSaugerties, NY
This New York Campground was Named One of the Most Scenic in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
This Luxe Campground Just Opened in the CatskillsTravel MavenCatskill, NY
Million Dollar River View Homes In Hudson Valley New York
Have you ever thought about where you might live if money was no object? Would you move out of New York or would maybe just a nice house on the river work for you?. I was recently thinking about where I would live if money was not a concern. I think I would want to have multiple houses in multiple climates. I would want something like Yellowstone in Montana and I would have to have a beach house probably on Nantucket but I would also want to live here in the Hudon Valley too.
New Paltz, New York Trail Perfect for Falcon Release
Just outside of the Village of New Paltz, New York there is an amazing trail that has grown in popularity over the past few years. The River to Ridge Trail also known as the R2R offers users a chance to take in magnificent Hudson Valley vistas while enjoying a well-groomed trail designed for both the beginner and experienced trail goer.
Hudson Valley Housing Issue Featured in The New York Times
The Hudson Valley region of New York is absolutely amazing. It's within an hour and a half drive from Albany and New York City. It's a great place to live if you're a commuter. The area offers all kinds of things from recreation, dining and entertainment. It's also extremely beautiful. The Hudson Valley is a great place to live. If you can afford it and it doesn't seem like many can these days.
Hudson Valley Residents Will be Able to Taste Their Favorite Dive Bar
If you go to drink, then you've probably run across a few dive bars. Ever imagine what one would actually taste like? Maybe cigarettes, stale beer, or scattered potato chips? Maybe it would just taste like utter failure? But dive bars can be a lot of fun and bring back some good memories.
5 Excellent Spots to Get Filet Mignon in the Hudson Valley
We've got the Top 5 Best Filet Mignon Spots in the Hudson Valley. If you love steak, you probably are a big fan of Filet mignon. There are many great options around the Hudson Valley to get great Filet mignon. Each year in August, National Filet Mignon Day is celebrated. The day celebrates the specialty cut of beef. We asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite restaurant was to get a good Filet Mignon and have compiled a top 5 list.
5 Places to Grab a Great Cup of Coffee in Dutchess County
There is nothing like a great cup of coffee. There’s something soothing about sipping hot, fresh coffee. Even if you’re in the middle of something you’d rather not be doing, having a few sips of coffee gives you a little break. And if you’ve got more time, a relaxing cup of coffee with a good book or a good friend can’t be beat.
50 Mile Relay Fundraiser Returns To New Paltz New York
Outdoor endurance enthusiasts got good news today from the Mohonk Preserve. The Save the Date and registration have gone out for the 2023 Rock The Ridge 50 Mile Relay. The Mohonk Preserve took to social media today to let people know that Rock The Ridge is ready for 2023. The date for this 50-mile relay which can span up to 18 hours is May 6th, 2023. The Mohonk Preserve took to its Facebook page to make the announcement and to get people excited for the 10th running of the course.
Extra Fair Food Will Be Donated in Rhinebeck New York
One of the most enjoyable parts about visiting our county fairs in the HudsonValley is enjoying all of the amazing food that we get to gobble up during the fair season. The Dutchess County Fair does an amazing job of not only offering the traditional fair favorites but they have local food vendors as well with their specialties.
Don’t Believe the Rumors! Beloved HV Deli is NOT Closing
Finally some good news when it comes to the closings of local Hudson Valley businesses. Dutchess county residents can breathe a sigh of relief that this community favorite isn't going anywhere, despite what you may have heard. Businesses Closing in the Hudson Valley, NY. Local businesses have been struggling lately,...
City of Kingston Says ‘Do This’ to Help Save Water During Drought
You have heard that the City of Kingston, New York issued a drought alert? Now they are doubling down on that alert. They are sharing info as to what you can do to dramatically reduce your water use. Is there anything that you can do to actually make a difference...
A Look Inside The Tasting Room at The Vale Fox Distillery in Poughkeepsie, NY
Put your pinkies up and cleanse your palate, there's a new tasting room in town. The Vale Fox Distillery has opened its doors to its gorgeous tasting room in Poughkeepsie, New York. The distillery itself has been there for about 3 years where The Vale Fox staff created craft distilled spirits. Now, the public gets to enjoy the fruits, or spirits, of their labor.
‘I Got Chills, They’re Multiplying” – Nostalgia At The Drive-In This Weekend in Hyde Park
If there's one thing we are especially good at here in the Hudson Valley, is reminiscing about all of the amazing memories we had growing up in this area. A few months back we took a serious trip down memory lane, digging up the good ol' days of Hudson Valley birthday party locations, many of which don't exist anymore. Back in February, we took our best shot at a top 9 list of Hudson Valley hotspots that aren't around anymore (and what they currently are).
New York Swimmer Hit By Boat In Hudson Valley
A woman was seriously hurt after she was hit by a boat while swimming in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday, August 13, 2022, New York State Police from Troop K responded to Queechy Lake for a boating accident. Boating accident on Queechy Lake, Canaan, Columbia County, New York. At approximately...
‘Discarded Cigarette’ to Blame for Milton, NY Landing Pier Fire
A staple in the Milton community for the last 10 years went up in flames earlier this week. There are so many great places across the Hudson Valley to catch a glimpse of the Hudson River, but some are so picturesque that they serve as the background for many photos of life events like weddings, proposals, and special moments.
Photos: Upstate New York Hotel That Inspired ‘Dirty Dancing’ Destroyed
A hotel in the Catskills that helped inspire the hit movie "Dirty Dancing" was destroyed in a fire. A three-and-a-half-story building on the old Grossinger's Hotel property in the Catskills had to be demolished after a fire. The resort was the inspiration for the hit 1980s film Dirty Dancing. Catskills...
Pets Alive Offering 2 Fun-Filled Opportunities to Help Local Animals in the Hudson Valley
The ideal day would include spending time with animals, sipping on a cocktail and hanging out with others. All of this is possible here in the Hudson Valley with two upcoming events. Pets Alive will be hosting events in the Hudson Valley for everyone. This no-kill animal rescue takes pride...
Rave-Worthy Restaurant Now Open at Former Ulster Howard Johnson’s
You may or may not be old enough to remember Howard Johnson’s. Not the motels, the restaurants. When I was a kid growing up in the 1970s, there were Howard Johnson’s Restaurants everywhere. And I feel as though we stopped at at least one every time we went on a family road trip. We even had one in Newburgh where I grew up, and I went there many times.
Spooky List of Halloween Events in Hudson Valley, New York
Much like people who wait all year for Christmas, those of us who crave the cool crisp night of Fall in the Hudson Valley look forward to being able to celebrate all things Halloween. Nowadays it is not just one night of Trick or Treating. Halloween has become more than just a date on the calendar it has become a whole season.
The Most Unique Hotel Experiences in New York State
Who wants to stay in a traditional hotel room these days? It's boring! Carpet that hasn't been changed since 1982, bed sheets as comfortable as construction paper, yellowing curtains that smell like cigarettes... forget it!. You can find some really incredible gems to stay in across New York state. While...
7 High Rated Amusement Parks Near the Hudson Valley
Do you love thrill rides and roller coasters? Amusement parks attract all kinds of people from all over the country and especially here in the Hudson Valley. Is it the food, water slides, bumper cars or is it the roller coasters? Americans love amusement parks. According to Title Max, approximately 375 million people will visit a roller coaster at least once this year. Some will go more than once. Thankfully, we are not that far from some great amusement parks being here in the Hudson Valley.
