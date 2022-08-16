Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in Bristol
A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Bristol late Saturday night. Officers were called to Redstone Hill Road around 11:45 p.m. after getting a report of a motorcycle crash. When police arrived, they said they found a 57-year-old man in the road. He was later pronounced dead. His identity...
Bridgeport police: Pedestrian fatally stuck in hit-and-run; driver in custody
Bridgeport police say one person has died and another is in custody following a hit-and-run incident early Saturday morning.
Register Citizen
State police report injuries at truck crash on I-91 in Meriden
MERIDEN — A crash involving a tractor-trailer and a vehicle shut down Interstate 91 in Meriden Friday, according to the state Department of Transportation. State police reported that there were injuries at the scene, but the extent of those injuries was unknown as of 5 p.m. The crash closed...
Register Citizen
Police: Northford man killed in North Haven after car hits tree
NORTH HAVEN — A 31-year-old Northford man was killed in a crash early Friday morning, according to police. Officers were dispatched to a crash in the 700 block of Middletown Avenue around 1 a.m. where they found a vehicle had struck a tree, Police Chief Kevin Glenn said. “He...
NBC Connecticut
Item Being Sold Online Stolen From Vendor During In-Person Meeting: Police
A face-to-face meeting between an online vendor and a potential buyer in Middletown did not go as initially anticipated. Police say two individuals had discussed the purchase of at least one item that was being sold online and decided to meet in-person at the McDonald's on South Main Street to conduct the sale.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Car Hits House
2022-08-20@1:10pm– #Bridgeport CT– A driver hit a house on Beatrice Street (off Stratford Avenue) causing damage to the foundation and hitting gas meters. The driver fled the scene. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting...
12-week-old husky puppy found after armed robbery in Connecticut
A 12-week-old husky puppy has been found after it was taken during an armed robbery in Connecticut.
Eyewitness News
Arrest made following last summer’s double deadly crash in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) - A man from New Jersey was arrested in connection with a double deadly crash that happened in Woodbridge last summer, state police said. Juan Fernandez, 38, of Union City, NJ, was charged with transporting a child under the age of 5 without restraints, speeding, negligent homicide, failure to drive in a proper lane, risk of injury to a child, second-degree assault, and first-degree reckless endangerment.
sheltonherald.com
Police identify Manchester mall shooting suspect
MANCHESTER — Police have issued an arrest warrant for a Windsor man they say shot a loss prevention officer at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills on Friday afternoon. The suspect on Saturday was identified as 30-year-old Richard “Rico” LaPlante, of Windsor. The warrant included charges of attempted murder and first-degree assault, and called for a $1 million bond, according to police.
One dead in Bridgeport hit-and-run
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A hit-and-run in Bridgeport Saturday morning left one dead, according to police. Bridgeport Police responded around 1:20 a.m. to a reported hit-and-run near a gas station at the intersection of Boston Avenue and Success Avenue. The report involved a silver or white Chevy truck. A vehicle matching that description was found by […]
Register Citizen
Police: 2 men shot after dispute outside Bridgeport bar
BRIDGEPORT — A dispute outside a local bar led to two men getting shot early Saturday morning, police said. Officers responded to the intersection of Broad and Bank streets for a report of shots fired around 2:25 a.m., according to Scott Appleby, the city’s emergency management director. Police...
Man dies after crash on Middletown Avenue in North Haven: Police
A crash has shut down a portion of Middletown Avenue in North Haven Friday morning.
westernmassnews.com
Security guard shot during shoplifting incident at Connecticut mall
MANCHESTER, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - At least one person is hurt after someone opened fire at the Buckland Hills Mall on Friday. We’re told a security guard was shot at the mall around noon and that it involved a shoplifting incident at Macy’s. Police said four people were involved.
Suspect named in Manchester mall shooting
Police in Manchester have named a suspect in connection with the shooting Friday in the Macy’s at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills. A store security officer was shot
Man arrested for driving 130 MPH on Route 8: PD
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – State police arrested a man for allegedly driving 130 miles per hour on Route 8 in Torrington. Police said on Wednesday just before 7 p.m., troopers observed a white Dodge Challenger driving significantly faster than surrounding traffic. Troopers clocked the driver at a speed of 130 MPH on a calibrated speedometer […]
themonroesun.com
Teen allegedly pulls switchblade on other customers at McDonald’s
MONROE, CT — An 18-year-old Guilford man allegedly pulled a switchblade on two juvenile males during an argument inside McDonald’s Tuesday night. Jack Creamer was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, second-degree breach of peace, second-degree threatening and first-degree reckless endangerment. He was released on $2,500 bond for an Aug. 25 court date.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Seaside Water Rescue
2022-08-18@ 7:57pm–#Bridgeport CT–Bridgeport ECC received a 911 call regarding a preliminary report of a person in the water near the Seaside Park Bathhouse possibly drowning and screaming for help. Bridgeport Fire & Police Marine Units along with AMR and other BFD and BPD units were dispatched. Sergeant Neary And Officer Goncalves arrived on-scene first. Sergeant Neary was assigned as the Parks Supervisor indicated a man had ran into the Long Island Sound to retrieve his dog. The water was deep and the man began to call for help.
Eyewitness News
Boat launch in Rocky Hill closed as crews remove vehicles from Connecticut River
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – The Ferry Park boat launch in Rocky Hill is closed Saturday after two vehicles drove into Connecticut River, fire officials said. The incident happened overnight. The Rocky Hill Fire Department said the vehicles are at the bottom of the river and are leaking gas.
Suspicious Person Call Leads to Crack Bust
LISBON, CT – On August 17, 2022, at approximately 6:40 p.m., Troopers were dispatched to the...
NECN
Driver Was Going 130 Miles Per Hour on Highway in Connecticut: Police
A Farmington man is accused of driving 130 miles per hour on Route 8 in Torrington Wednesday evening. State police said it happened just before 7 p.m. A state trooper on a regular patrol check saw a Dodge Challenger going must faster than other vehicles and pulled up behind the driver, who was going 130 miles per hour for around four miles, according to state police.
