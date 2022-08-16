ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelton, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NBC Connecticut

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in Bristol

A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Bristol late Saturday night. Officers were called to Redstone Hill Road around 11:45 p.m. after getting a report of a motorcycle crash. When police arrived, they said they found a 57-year-old man in the road. He was later pronounced dead. His identity...
BRISTOL, CT
Register Citizen

State police report injuries at truck crash on I-91 in Meriden

MERIDEN — A crash involving a tractor-trailer and a vehicle shut down Interstate 91 in Meriden Friday, according to the state Department of Transportation. State police reported that there were injuries at the scene, but the extent of those injuries was unknown as of 5 p.m. The crash closed...
MERIDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Northford man killed in North Haven after car hits tree

NORTH HAVEN — A 31-year-old Northford man was killed in a crash early Friday morning, according to police. Officers were dispatched to a crash in the 700 block of Middletown Avenue around 1 a.m. where they found a vehicle had struck a tree, Police Chief Kevin Glenn said. “He...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Item Being Sold Online Stolen From Vendor During In-Person Meeting: Police

A face-to-face meeting between an online vendor and a potential buyer in Middletown did not go as initially anticipated. Police say two individuals had discussed the purchase of at least one item that was being sold online and decided to meet in-person at the McDonald's on South Main Street to conduct the sale.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Car Hits House

2022-08-20@1:10pm– #Bridgeport CT– A driver hit a house on Beatrice Street (off Stratford Avenue) causing damage to the foundation and hitting gas meters. The driver fled the scene. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Arrest made following last summer’s double deadly crash in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) - A man from New Jersey was arrested in connection with a double deadly crash that happened in Woodbridge last summer, state police said. Juan Fernandez, 38, of Union City, NJ, was charged with transporting a child under the age of 5 without restraints, speeding, negligent homicide, failure to drive in a proper lane, risk of injury to a child, second-degree assault, and first-degree reckless endangerment.
WOODBRIDGE, CT
sheltonherald.com

Police identify Manchester mall shooting suspect

MANCHESTER — Police have issued an arrest warrant for a Windsor man they say shot a loss prevention officer at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills on Friday afternoon. The suspect on Saturday was identified as 30-year-old Richard “Rico” LaPlante, of Windsor. The warrant included charges of attempted murder and first-degree assault, and called for a $1 million bond, according to police.
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

One dead in Bridgeport hit-and-run

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A hit-and-run in Bridgeport Saturday morning left one dead, according to police. Bridgeport Police responded around 1:20 a.m. to a reported hit-and-run near a gas station at the intersection of Boston Avenue and Success Avenue. The report involved a silver or white Chevy truck. A vehicle matching that description was found by […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Police: 2 men shot after dispute outside Bridgeport bar

BRIDGEPORT — A dispute outside a local bar led to two men getting shot early Saturday morning, police said. Officers responded to the intersection of Broad and Bank streets for a report of shots fired around 2:25 a.m., according to Scott Appleby, the city’s emergency management director. Police...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Man arrested for driving 130 MPH on Route 8: PD

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – State police arrested a man for allegedly driving 130 miles per hour on Route 8 in Torrington. Police said on Wednesday just before 7 p.m., troopers observed a white Dodge Challenger driving significantly faster than surrounding traffic. Troopers clocked the driver at a speed of 130 MPH on a calibrated speedometer […]
themonroesun.com

Teen allegedly pulls switchblade on other customers at McDonald’s

MONROE, CT — An 18-year-old Guilford man allegedly pulled a switchblade on two juvenile males during an argument inside McDonald’s Tuesday night. Jack Creamer was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, second-degree breach of peace, second-degree threatening and first-degree reckless endangerment. He was released on $2,500 bond for an Aug. 25 court date.
MONROE, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Seaside Water Rescue

2022-08-18@ 7:57pm–#Bridgeport CT–Bridgeport ECC received a 911 call regarding a preliminary report of a person in the water near the Seaside Park Bathhouse possibly drowning and screaming for help. Bridgeport Fire & Police Marine Units along with AMR and other BFD and BPD units were dispatched. Sergeant Neary And Officer Goncalves arrived on-scene first. Sergeant Neary was assigned as the Parks Supervisor indicated a man had ran into the Long Island Sound to retrieve his dog. The water was deep and the man began to call for help.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NECN

Driver Was Going 130 Miles Per Hour on Highway in Connecticut: Police

A Farmington man is accused of driving 130 miles per hour on Route 8 in Torrington Wednesday evening. State police said it happened just before 7 p.m. A state trooper on a regular patrol check saw a Dodge Challenger going must faster than other vehicles and pulled up behind the driver, who was going 130 miles per hour for around four miles, according to state police.
TORRINGTON, CT

