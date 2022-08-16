Read full article on original website
Judge denies visitation for Irvine doctor accused of poisoning husband with Drano
Only a single nod of relief by Dr. Jack Chen after an Orange County Judge denied any visitations between his wife, Irvine dermatologist Dr. Yue Yu. “I am not going to grant any communication between the respondent and the children,” the judge said. Chen accused his wife of using...
Burned body found on sidewalk in South LA, prompting death investigation
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A burned body was found Friday in the Broadway-Manchester area of south Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway. The body was discovered on a sidewalk where firefighters were sent to the 300 block of West 88th Street about 4 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Young man killed in hit-and-run following dispute at underground party in South LA, authorities say
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A young man was killed in a hit-and-run crash following a dispute at an underground party in South Los Angeles, prompting a search for suspects. According to Detective Jerry Gibson with the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on 62nd Street between Avalon Boulevard and Central Avenue.
Report shows less than half of Montebello teachers are credentialed
It’s back to school this week for most students in the Southland but some districts aren’t making the grade on hiring fully credentialed teachers. Tena Ezzeddine reports.
2 ducks euthanized after they were found with severed bills at Fountain Valley park
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) — Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center officials in Huntington Beach Thursday asked for the public’s help tracking down whoever severed the bills of two ducks found in Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley. The ducks had to be euthanized because of the “severity of...
2 innocent victims killed in South LA hit-and-run after suspects flee from attempted traffic stop
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Two innocent victims were killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday morning after a driver sped away from an attempted traffic stop in South Los Angeles, police said. The four-vehicle crash happened shortly after 4 a.m. at the intersection of Manchester Avenue and Broadway, according...
Fast-moving brush fire burns in Azusa; threatens several structures, officials say
AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) — A fast-moving brush fire in Azusa that erupted Friday afternoon quickly grew to nine acres, sending smoke billowing over the surrounding area. The blaze was reported to be six acres in size around 3:47 p.m. near North San Gabriel Canyon and Old San Gabriel roads.
Grey water can help Southlanders convert laundry, other recycled water to help plants amid drought
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Many cities across Southern California currently have programs in place to help residents convert their laundry and other grey water to help plants and trees. In a time of drought, where every drop of water makes a difference in California, the water that goes down the drain is getting a second look.
Two killed in four-car crash as suspects fled from police in South LA
Kara Finnstrom reports from South Los Angeles, where an ongoing investigation into a deadly four-car crash continued early Friday morning. The crash reportedly occurred as a pair of suspects fled from police who had attempted a traffic stop on their vehicle.
Woman rescued after driving into water in Newport Beach
The driver plunged through a playground located near the water. She eventually drove past the dock and into the water.
