ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
nypressnews.com

Burned body found on sidewalk in South LA, prompting death investigation

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A burned body was found Friday in the Broadway-Manchester area of south Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway. The body was discovered on a sidewalk where firefighters were sent to the 300 block of West 88th Street about 4 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nypressnews.com

Young man killed in hit-and-run following dispute at underground party in South LA, authorities say

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A young man was killed in a hit-and-run crash following a dispute at an underground party in South Los Angeles, prompting a search for suspects. According to Detective Jerry Gibson with the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on 62nd Street between Avalon Boulevard and Central Avenue.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Elections
State
California State
Local
California Elections
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Chesa Boudin

Comments / 0

Community Policy