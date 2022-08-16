Read full article on original website
wgxa.tv
City dissolves second camp leaving Macon's homeless wandering and wondering
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- If you're in Macon, chances are you can't miss it. With glaring similarities to other cities around the US battling homelessness, city leaders are trying to put a cap on the problem by referring people to places like Day Break and Brookdale. Program director of Daybreak, sister...
wgxa.tv
Monroe County approves installation of license plate cameras countywide
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - New license plate cameras are coming to Monroe County. At this week's meeting, Commissioners approved placing the cameras on county rights-of-way in a 3-0 vote. According to Monroe County Manager Jim Hedges, the Sheriff's Office purchased 21 cameras from Flock Safety using seized funds. The...
wgxa.tv
Local leaders break ground for future Houston Co. aquatics center
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Members of the community came together Thursday in Houston County to celebrate the groundbreaking for what will become a new aquatics center. Scheduled to open in the fall of 2023, the Tommy Stalnaker Aquatic Center will be located on Cohen Walker Drive across from Freedom Field. The facility will feature a 50-meter pool and a warm-up pool. It will be available for community use.
wgxa.tv
Perry businesses come together Saturday for sidewalk sale
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Sidewalks aren't only for walking and hopscotch. Historic Downtown Perry merchants hosted their bi-annual Sidewalk Sale on Saturday. Residents and visitors shopped downtown to support local businesses at discounted prices. Stores had merchandise set up outside for people to glance at and shop for the upcoming fall season.
wgxa.tv
Woman arrested for stealing 'substantial' funds from Milledgeville Housing Authority
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Milledgeville police have arrested a woman for stealing money from the Milledgeville Housing Authority. According to the Milledgeville Police Department, Jennifer Kay Smith lived in Eatonton but is accused of stealing from the Housing Authority in Milledgeville. Milledgeville police had opened a case to investigate...
wgxa.tv
Coroner: Pulaski County inmate declared brain dead, autopsy planned
PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An inmate in Pulaski County has died while in custody. According to Pulaski County Coroner Christopher Clark, 29-year-old Monica Cutts, an inmate at Pulaski State Prison, died Monday just after 4:30 p.m. Cutts said she was declared brain dead after being transported to a Macon hospital.
wgxa.tv
Cathy Cox named 12th Georgia College & State University President
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (WGXA) -- "The academic ceremony, since the middle ages, has symbolized a commitment to the pursuit of knowledge. It allows us to welcome a new era of leadership and to celebrate as a community," Chancellor and former Governor Sonny Perdue says during the investiture ceremony, welcoming Georgia College & State University's 12th President, Cathy Cox.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Man shot in Macon after someone shoots at his house
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is recovering after being shot Saturday night in Macon. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, someone fired multiple shots at a house on Jeffersonville Road just before 10 p.m. Saturday. Deputies say a 40-year-old man inside the house was shot once from gunfire. He is being treated at a local hospital. No one else was hurt.
wgxa.tv
Monroe County Sheriff's Office investigating threats against unnamed school via Snapchat
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a threat against a school by an unknown person through Snapchat. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office states that it took a report of a nonspecific threat against a nonspecific school on Thursday morning. The threat, made through Snapchat,...
wgxa.tv
Cordele native honors her mothers dying wish to build housing for veterans
A Cordele native is honoring the dying wish of her mother. Kesha Fuller created Carolyn's Heart Ministry after her mom who she said was a key founder in the idea behind building housing for displaced veterans. The vision is to create a space where veterans can live among one another...
wgxa.tv
Stripling's General Store hosts Taste of the South
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Taste the local's best!. Twenty-three vendors gathered at the Stripling's General Store Southern Specialty Showcase in Perry Saturday. Under a canopy tent, people shopped and sampled goods including sauces, seasonings, cakes, and even edible cookie dough. This was also an opportunity to meet their newest corporate chef, Adam Eubanks. Stripling's says it just wants to bring the community closer to the taste of the south.
wgxa.tv
DA: Man found guilty in 2020 Academy Sports robbery
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The man responsible for robbing a Macon sporting goods store was convicted in court Thursday. In a post to Facebook, the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney's office says a jury convicted 31-year-old Earl Daniel Purnell of Armed Robbery and Possession of a Knife during the Commission of a Felony.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Teen girl recovering after being shot at house Friday night
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A teen is recovering Saturday after being shot Friday night. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies were notified just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday about a house that had been shot at on First Avenue. When they arrived, they were told a 16-year-old had been shot in the arm. The victim is being treated at the hospital.
wgxa.tv
GSP: Armed robbery suspects arrested after I-75 chase in Houston County
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two people wanted for armed robbery led troopers on a chase in Houston County Friday morning. According to the Georgia State Patrol, one of their troopers attempted to stop an SUV on I-75 near mile marker 130 in Houston County just after 7 a.m. Friday. The trooper observed the driver following too closely to other traffic, along with the vehicle's tag being displayed improperly. GSP officials say the driver didn't stop so the trooper chased after them. Twelve miles later, near mile marker 142 in Peach County, the trooper performed a PIT maneuver. Following that attempt, the SUV hit the guardrail. flipping and eventually coming to a rest in the median.
wgxa.tv
Buckarama gets underway in Perry
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Hunters and nature enthusiasts are heading to the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter for Buckarama. Hosted by the Georgia Wildlife Federation, the event holds a little something for everyone, including the deer head competition, talks and songs from Okefenokee Joe, daily wildlife shows, and two vendor buildings offering equipment, gifts, guns and more.
wgxa.tv
Rutland wins the region's first game of the High School Football season
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The High School Football season has officially kicked off and Macon is celebrating a huge win in the first game of the region. Rutland High scored the big W against Towers High from Decatur by putting 15 unanswered points up on the board by the end of the fourth.
wgxa.tv
GAME CHANGER: Johnny Williams IV
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Johnny Williams IV is our game changer of the week and, not only is putting out energy on the field, he's impacting those around him. That's Northeast Head Football Coach Jeremy Wiggins talking about Johnny Williams IV -- Williams says his impact starts in the classroom.
