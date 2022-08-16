Read full article on original website
Phoenix man killed during fatal crash in Roseburg Friday night
ROSEBURG, Ore-- A motorcycle crash Friday night has claimed the life of a 23-year-old Phoenix man. On Friday, August 19, 2022, at approximately 11:45 pm, 911 dispatchers received a report of a single motorcycle crash in the 5000-block of Sunshine Road. Deputies arrived to find a 2017 Husqvarna 501 Dual...
kqennewsradio.com
23-YEAR OLD MAN DIES IN MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT
A motorcycle crash Friday night claimed the life of a 23-year old Phoenix man. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at approximately 11:45 p.m. dispatchers received a report of a single motorcycle crash in the 5000 block of Sunshine Road, east of Roseburg. O’Dell...
kpic
Douglas County crews actively engaged on 22 fires in Dutchman Complex
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Firefighters are continuing to aggressively engage on numerous fires across the Douglas District following thunderstorms across Douglas County Wednesday night, Douglas Forest Protective Association said Thursday afternoon. "In a 19-hour period, we have responded to approximately 55 reports of fires across the county," DFPA said....
kezi.com
Missing Eugene man found deceased in Willamette River
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The remains of a person missing from Eugene were retrieved from the Willamette River on Wednesday morning, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the BCSO, a woman was canoeing in the Willamette River on the morning of August 17 when she saw a body on a small island about a mile north of McCartney Park near Harrisburg. Deputies were able to respond to the scene and retrieve the body at about 11 a.m. that same day. Deputies say their investigation identified the remains as being those of Justin Grossman, 36.
Body of missing Eugene man pulled from Willamette River
The body of a missing person was pulled from the Willamette River near Harrisburg.
kezi.com
Oakridge Elementary School hosts firefighters fighting Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- For the last 14 days, nearly 80 firefighters have been at Oakridge Elementary school using drones and different tactics to try and contain the Cedar Creek Fire, which has grown to over 5,600 acres as of Friday morning. Pacific Northwest Incident Management Team Two Logistics Section Chief...
oregontoday.net
Fatal Crash I-5, Marion Co., Aug. 17
On Monday August 15, 2022, at about 2:40 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 SB near milepost 277. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Civic, operated by Jacob Hernandez-Arellano, age (18), of Salem, was driving southbound and made a lane change from the left lane to the middle lane into the path of a 2015 Freightliner semi-truck with trailer, operated by Jasvir Singh, age (52), of Yuba City, California. The vehicles crashed and came to rest a short distance away in the right lane and shoulder. Hernandez-Arellano was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. A juvenile passenger in the Honda Civic received non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Salem Memorial Hospital. Singh was not injured. Southbound Interstate 5 was closed for about 2 ½ hours. OSP was assisted by Life Flight, Aurora Fire, Metro West Ambulance, Falck Ambulance, TVFR, Woodburn Fire, and ODOT.
kezi.com
Eugene man arrested after shooting
EUGENE, Ore.- Two people are expected to survive after a late afternoon shooting. On Saturday, August 20th, around 3:50 p.m., officials said Central Lane Communications Center (911) got a call from a man about a shooting he had been involved in. Eugene police responded to the 29900 Block of Willow...
oregontoday.net
Douglas Co. SAR, Aug. 18
IDLEYLD PARK, Ore. – Two hikers were rescued by Douglas County Search and Rescue in the Boulder Creek Wilderness area after activating a SPOT device SOS notification. On Monday, August 15, 2022, at 12:15 pm, 9-1-1 dispatchers received information from the SPOT Monitoring service that two hikers had pressed an S.O.S. alarm indicating they needed emergent assistance. The GPS coordinates from the SPOT device indicated the hikers were roughly in the middle of the Boulder Creek Wilderness area on the Umpqua National Forest. Search and Rescue crews were activated and responded to the incident. Due to the terrain and the location where the hikers were located, it took searchers until 7:30 p.m. to reach the them. It was determined the hikers, 27-year-old Scarlet Kelley and 22-year-old Kita Hastings, both of Roseburg, were slightly dehydrated and underprepared for the conditions but were otherwise stable. Searchers provided the hikers with food, water and clothing before beginning to lead them out to a trail where horseback teams were standing by. Horses were able to get positioned as closely to the hikers as possible, due to the efforts of recent volunteer work to clear a trail system in the wilderness area. Again, due to difficult terrain, downed trees, hazards and darkness it took approximately 7.5 hours for the rescue teams to reach the waiting horses. Once at the horses, the hikers were led out by searchers on horseback arriving to safety at 7:34 am Tuesday morning. In total, the mission lasted just over 19 hours. The hikers were released to a friend who transported them home. “The volunteers of Douglas County Search and Rescue and our partner agencies work and train hard for these types of missions and their efforts show,” Lt. Brad O’Dell said. “I couldn’t be prouder of this team.” Douglas County Search and Rescue was assisted by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police – Fish & Game Division, U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement, the Oregon State SAR Coordinator and the SPOT Device Response Center.
kezi.com
E. Coli contaminates South Santiam River in Sweet Home
SWEET HOME, Ore. -- The Sweet Home government reports that E. Coli contaminated the South Santiam River downstream of the Pleasant Valley boat ramp. Officials say that after a sudden and unexplained doubling of flow at the Sweet Home Wastewater Treatment Plant on August 9, all biological life in a holding pond died and the plant began to smell worse than usual. The treatment plant conducted a sample and found an excessive level of E.Coli bacteria. However, workers reviewed wastewater samples taken earlier on August 17 and found that E. Coli levels had returned to safe levels.
philomathnews.com
Local firefighters knock down sizable wildfire
With conditions just right on Wednesday for a wildfire to break out, eight Benton County fire agencies were dispatched to an area east of Blodgett to knock down a blaze that had ignited in grass and brush. Capt. Rich Saalsaa of Philomath Fire & Rescue said the Oregon Department of...
kqennewsradio.com
RAIL CROSSING TO CLOSE STARTING MONDAY
The Mosher Avenue railroad crossing near downtown Roseburg will close for five days starting Monday so the crossing can be rebuilt later this month. A City of Roseburg release said the crossing, between Spruce and Sheridan streets, is used to access Templin Beach Park, Happy Trails Dog Park and Micelli Park. It will be closed around the clock from 7:00 a.m. August 22nd until 7:00 p.m. Friday August 26th.
philomathnews.com
Motorcyclist crashes on Decker Road Monday afternoon
A 78-year-old man was injured Monday afternoon in a crash involving a single motorcycle on Decker Road just east of Decker Ridge Road, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene of the incident at 1:42 p.m. and found the man in the middle of Decker Road on his back. Capt. Rich Saalsaa, Philomath Fire & Rescue public information officer, said the man was stabilized, placed on a backboard and transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
kqennewsradio.com
THREE DEAD, DRIVER CRITICALLY INJURED IN SUSPECTED DUII CRASH
Three people have died, and a fourth is in critical condition following a suspected DUII crash late Tuesday night. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said shortly before midnight, a deputy assigned to timber patrol drove through the area of the 3500 block of Lower Cow Creek Road where he observed debris in the roadway. O’Dell said the deputy stopped to investigate and spotted a crashed convertible.
kcfmradio.com
Skarlatos Visits Florence; Mapleton School Board Revisits Pool; Siuslaw School Board Starts School Year; Reedsport Water Break; Lane County Recognized For Employee Welfare
4th district congressional candidate Alek Skarlatos visited Florence yesterday on his latest bid to be the next representative from one of the largest districts in Oregon. Skarlatos met with supporters and potential supporters at ICM Restaurant. He spoke with Coast Radio News prior to his luncheon. He says while this district does poll more democrat than republican he believes it is time for a representative for both parties.
oregontoday.net
Triple Fatal, Hwy. 101, Lincoln Co., Aug. 17
On Monday August 15, 2022, at about 10:40 AM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 101 near milepost 122. Preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound Chevrolet S-10 Blazer operated by, Matthew Phillips, age (31), of Otis, crossed the center line of the highway and struck a northbound Freightliner Dump Truck operated by, Claude Segerson, age (69), of Otis. The Chevrolet S-10 Blazer came to rest in the northbound lane and the Freightliner Dump Truck left the roadway and went down an embankment. Phillips and his passenger, Christopher Padilla, age (30), of Otis, as well as Segerson were all pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. US 101 was closed for about six (6) hours. OSP was assisted by ODOT, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Newport Police Department, Lincoln City Police Department, North Lincoln Fire and OSP/LCSO Chaplains.
kezi.com
Springfield house “unlivable” after fire, officials say
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A house fire that spread to the attic rendered it 'unliveable' on Monday afternoon. Officials with the Eugene Springfield Fire Department reported to the scene of the fire in the 2800 block of E Street in Springfield just before 4:30 p.m. on Monday. They arrived to find a house on fire, with flames spreading to the attic. Officials said because the fire’s spread to the attic, it was more difficult to put out. But firefighters were able to subdue the fire after opening holes in the roof to vent out the heat.
kezi.com
Board members meet to discuss renaming landmarks like Swastika Mountain
EUGENE, Ore.—Several places in Oregon with controversial names could possibly get renamed after members of the Oregon Geographic Names board had their annual meeting. One of the prominent places that is up for change is Swastika Mountain in Lane County. Eugene resident Joyce McClain was one of the people...
kezi.com
Motorcyclist dead following crash with van in West Eugene
EUGENE, Ore.-- A motorcyclist is dead following a crash with a van on West 11th Avenue between Green Hill and Terry, Eugene Police confirmed. Crews responded to the scene around 7:50 p.m. Saturday. Neighbor Derrick Shandy lives just a couple hundred feet away from where the crash happened and said...
