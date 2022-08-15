Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Magnificent Life of Melinda FinnHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Related
wxxinews.org
Wastewater tests show an uptick in COVID virus. But reported cases don’t match
Local wastewater samples are showing an increase in the virus that causes COVID-19. Experts said the upward trajectory, a pattern that has unfolded over the last two weeks, is similar to when the omicron BA.5 subvariant caused a surge in cases a few months ago. “Remember in April, we were...
News-Medical.net
Her brother landed in a nursing home. She was sued over his bill.
I thought this was crazy." Medical Issue: None. She was billed for her brother's care. What Happened: Lucille Brooks was stunned to discover a nursing home in Monroe County, New York, was suing her. She had never been a patient there. Nor had her husband. "I thought this was crazy," she said, figuring it had to be a mistake.
Rochester doctors weigh in on latest FDA guidance for hearing aids
Doctors stress the aids are meant for those over 18, who experience mild to moderate hearing loss.
Two New York women sentenced for separate COVID-19 fraud cases
Officials encourage anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 to report it to the Department of Justice's Nation
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13 WHAM
Batavia woman sentenced for COVID relief fraud
Rochester, N.Y. — A Batavia woman is heading to prison for COVID-related fraud. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York announced Thursday that Danielle Tooley, 37, was sentenced to six months in prison after being convicted of wire fraud. According to federal prosecutors, Tooley applied...
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: RPD-ATF method of gun arrests to keep suspects in jail is put to the test
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — If you’ve been watching our investigative work you know we’ve been telling you about a new method of arresting people in Rochester who have illegal guns so that the defendants stay in jail longer. Today News10NBC was in the courtroom when the method...
beckershospitalreview.com
Medical billing vendor data breach affects more than 942,000 patients
More than 942,000 patients from 28 hospitals and physician offices were affected by a data breach involving medical billing vendor Practice Resources, according to an Aug. 4 submission to the HHS Office of Civil Rights. Practice Resources posted a list online in July of the hospitals and medical offices whose...
Bello, Morelle talk internet discount program, expanded access for Monroe Co.
In recent months, Monroe County has been gathering data on the efficacy of internet services in low-income and rural areas throughout the county.
IN THIS ARTICLE
13 WHAM
Crash on Bay Street leaves two victims in critical condition and infant injured
Rochester, N.Y. — UPDATE: NYS Troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Bay Street around 5:00 p.m. on Thursday. Troopers say the driver failed to stop as they went eastbound on Bay Street they ran a red light at the intersection of Bay and N. Goodman and struck a car going southbound.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Local leader helping turn Rochester kids away from violence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police say bullets were fired into a home in Rochester's 19th Ward early Wednesday morning - a reminder that the city remains in a gun violence state of emergency. Neither the two adults nor two children sleeping in the home on Earnestine Street were hurt, according...
beckersdental.com
New York hockey team, hospital cut ties with dentist accused of hosting racist Juneteenth party
The Rochester (N.Y.) Amerks hockey team and Highland Hospital in Rochester have cut ties with a dentist accused of hosting a racist and misogynistic Juneteenth party at his home with his wife, WHAM, an ABC affiliate, reported Aug. 12. Nicholas Nicosia, DDS, is the owner of Nicosia Dental in Rochester....
Monroe County announces $400K grant for workforce development program
The program provides training and job-site experience, as well as teaching the basic skills required for success to under-served populations in Rochester.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13 WHAM
Rochester dentist, wife who hosted party at center of RFD controversy speak out
Rochester, N.Y. — A Rochester couple is defending themselves against accusations that they hosted a racist party last month attended by some Rochester firefighters. Local dentist Dr. Nicholas Nicosia and his wife, Mary, allegedly held the event at their East Avenue mansion on July 7th. A city fireman, Jerrod Jones, says he and two other firefighters were forced to attend by their then-captain, Jeffrey Krywy, while on duty at the University Avenue firehouse.
Local pastor to jump through burning wall on bicycle in ‘Stop the Violence’ event
This weekend’s event at Frontier Field is a 'Spiritual Renewal' celebration, that will feature music, food and a fiery performance by a local pastor.
Rochester shooting victim placed in ICU after being shot on Campbell St.
The victim sustained at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. His injuries were considered to be severe and potentially life-threatening.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Final public input Thursday for Rochester Housing Quality Task Force recommendations
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The city of Rochester is holding its final public input session for the Housing Quality Task Force recommendations this Thursday. The task force delivered a report to Mayor Malik Evans nearly two months ago, which outlined 16 recommendations across a range of topics to improve housing in the city.
iheart.com
Much of New York State Under Drought Watch
Most of the state's 62 counties are under a drought watch. That includes nearly every county in the Rochester region -- with the exception of Wayne County. Governor Hochul says simple steps to reduce water consumption will be crucial to the state's efforts to prevent any increased drought levels. There...
WHEC TV-10
Man in stable condition following Campbell Street shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A 31-year-old Rochester man is in the hospital after he was shot on Campbell Street Wednesday morning. Rochester police officers responded to reports of a man shot around 6:30 a.m on Campbell Street near Colvin Street. Officers learned that a private vehicle took the man to Strong Hospital.
WHEC TV-10
Fact Check: Serial killer hunting in Rochester?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A serial killer or abductor hunting in Rochester, New York. That’s a claim going around on social media. A viewer contacted News10NBC asking if it’s legit. So Nikki Rudd went to work and is checking the facts. The post includes a mug shot....
WHEC TV-10
Rochester cracks down on illegal cannabis shops
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The City of Rochester just passed legislation to crack down on illegal cannabis sales. You might be thinking, “Wait a minute. I thought it was legal.” That’s not the case. The New York State Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) will begin to take applications for marijuana dispensaries next week. However, right now it is illegal to sell weed.
