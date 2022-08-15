ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Her brother landed in a nursing home. She was sued over his bill.

I thought this was crazy." Medical Issue: None. She was billed for her brother's care. What Happened: Lucille Brooks was stunned to discover a nursing home in Monroe County, New York, was suing her. She had never been a patient there. Nor had her husband. "I thought this was crazy," she said, figuring it had to be a mistake.
13 WHAM

Batavia woman sentenced for COVID relief fraud

Rochester, N.Y. — A Batavia woman is heading to prison for COVID-related fraud. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York announced Thursday that Danielle Tooley, 37, was sentenced to six months in prison after being convicted of wire fraud. According to federal prosecutors, Tooley applied...
beckershospitalreview.com

Medical billing vendor data breach affects more than 942,000 patients

More than 942,000 patients from 28 hospitals and physician offices were affected by a data breach involving medical billing vendor Practice Resources, according to an Aug. 4 submission to the HHS Office of Civil Rights. Practice Resources posted a list online in July of the hospitals and medical offices whose...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Local leader helping turn Rochester kids away from violence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police say bullets were fired into a home in Rochester's 19th Ward early Wednesday morning - a reminder that the city remains in a gun violence state of emergency. Neither the two adults nor two children sleeping in the home on Earnestine Street were hurt, according...
13 WHAM

Rochester dentist, wife who hosted party at center of RFD controversy speak out

Rochester, N.Y. — A Rochester couple is defending themselves against accusations that they hosted a racist party last month attended by some Rochester firefighters. Local dentist Dr. Nicholas Nicosia and his wife, Mary, allegedly held the event at their East Avenue mansion on July 7th. A city fireman, Jerrod Jones, says he and two other firefighters were forced to attend by their then-captain, Jeffrey Krywy, while on duty at the University Avenue firehouse.
iheart.com

Much of New York State Under Drought Watch

Most of the state's 62 counties are under a drought watch. That includes nearly every county in the Rochester region -- with the exception of Wayne County. Governor Hochul says simple steps to reduce water consumption will be crucial to the state's efforts to prevent any increased drought levels. There...
WHEC TV-10

Man in stable condition following Campbell Street shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A 31-year-old Rochester man is in the hospital after he was shot on Campbell Street Wednesday morning. Rochester police officers responded to reports of a man shot around 6:30 a.m on Campbell Street near Colvin Street. Officers learned that a private vehicle took the man to Strong Hospital.
WHEC TV-10

Fact Check: Serial killer hunting in Rochester?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A serial killer or abductor hunting in Rochester, New York. That’s a claim going around on social media. A viewer contacted News10NBC asking if it’s legit. So Nikki Rudd went to work and is checking the facts. The post includes a mug shot....
WHEC TV-10

Rochester cracks down on illegal cannabis shops

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The City of Rochester just passed legislation to crack down on illegal cannabis sales. You might be thinking, “Wait a minute. I thought it was legal.” That’s not the case. The New York State Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) will begin to take applications for marijuana dispensaries next week. However, right now it is illegal to sell weed.
