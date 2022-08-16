Read full article on original website
KITV.com
Maui man arrested at Kahului Airport after allegedly shooting at three men, injuring one
HAIKU, Maui (KITV4) -- A Haiku man is in police custody for multiple counts of attempted murder after firing multiple shots on a group of men and injuring one, according to police. On Tuesday, August 16, around 4:55 a.m., police responded to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room for...
KITV.com
Body found at Maui's Kamaole Beach Park now classified as murder
KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui police have opened a murder investigation after a man’s body was found at Kamaole Beach Park I in Kihei. The victim, later identified as 49-year-old John Picanco of Kihei, was found just before 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 10 at the beach volleyball court at Kamaole Beach Park I.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Son of Honolulu police chief arrested again on outstanding warrants
Navy wants to reactivate Aiea-Halawa shaft which has been shut down since last year. Water rights activists have a message for Vice President Kamala Harris as she vacations on the North Shore of Kauai. Meanwhile, the Navy wants to reactivate its Aiea-Halawa shaft, which has been shut down since last year.
mauinow.com
Maui camper van owners push back on plans to regulate, prohibit mobile vacation dwellings
As Maui lawmakers mull plans to regulate or prohibit mobile vacation dwellings to curb overtourism, some camper van businesses are saying leaders are unfairly targeting some of the island’s most respectful visitors. Happy Campers Maui LLC owners Ephriam Martinez and Amber Rinker of Kihei said their company pays taxes,...
KITV.com
City to meet to discuss new protocols following expletive Hawaii license plate debacle
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's been a year-long eyesore for drivers. It's been spotted around Oahu, and several viewers have contacted KITV4 to complain about the license plate expletive.
Man accused of shooting rounds at Hawaii residence
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department said a Kula man was charged with multiple firearm offenses during an attempted murder case on Monday. Officers said they responded to the scene at around 1:36 p.m. to a Haiku residence regarding a terroristic type case. Upon arrival, police received reports that a man, later identified as […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Wildlife officials relocate monk seal born at Kaimana Beach for its safety
HNN News Brief (Aug. 19, 2022) -- Make sure your Apple devices are up to date. The company warns operating systems are at risk. -- U.S. Transportation Department launches new tool to help consumer find resources when flights are canceled. -- McDonald's is transforming the iconic Big Mac with chicken.
4-year-old dies after being struck by unlicensed driver in family driveway on Long Island
The accident happened in the family's driveway in Huntington Station on Saturday afternoon.
mauinow.com
Maui police seek robbery suspect from weekend incident at Front Street shop
Maui police have launched a second degree robbery investigation into an incident reported over the weekend at a convenience store on Front Street in Lahaina. Police responded to an incident reported at around 8:27 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in which a male suspect reportedly stole items and shoved an employee from the business located at 666 Front Street (ABC Store).
Store employee attempts to stop robbery on Maui
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department is searching for a male suspect accused of stealing from a business in Lahaina on Saturday. According to police, the suspect allegedly stole items from a store on Front Street at around 8:27 p.m. Store employees said as they were closing the store, an unidentified male took items […]
Dukes 8-day-long OceanFest in Waikiki
Dukes OceanFest started today. This Ocean Sports Festival will feature surfing exhibits, a swimming competition, lei draping and even a surfing and stand-up paddle board competition with dogs.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HNN News Brief (Aug. 19, 2022)
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Son of Honolulu police chief arrested again on outstanding warrants. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. By Jonathan Jared Saupe. Police arrested Zane Logan...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Trending: Lost hot dog comes with big gains and the benefits of being named "Grace Lee"
HPU announces automatic acceptance and at least $10,000 off tuition for Hawaii students who qualify. More info at www.hpu.edu/guarantee. Howard looks at the unemployment numbers from June to July. He says they indicate recent graduates found jobs. Hawaiian Word of the Day: Paani. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The word...
mauinow.com
Maui Police Commission reviews complaints against chief and executive staff
The Maui Police Commission met on Wednesday to review complaints against Maui Police Chief John Pelletier and several members of his executive staff, alleging violations of policy and procedure. Sergeant Nick Krau, the chair of the Maui Chapter of the State of Hawai’i Organization of Police Officers said the organization...
KITV.com
More Hawaii residents reporting higher electric bills amid 'perfect storm' driving up oil prices
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As the tenant in a two-bedroom home in Makawao, Ralph Monson claims he uses electricity in a fairly consistent manner, which is why he was surprised to receive his electric bill this month charging him $150. Monson dug up his old bills he kept from 2020, which...
mauinow.com
Maui breaks heat record for fifth time this month; drought worsens to exceptional level
Maui broke a heat record again Tuesday – its fifth time this month. Tuesday recorded a record high temperature of 95 degrees in Kahului, according to the National Weather Service. It breaks the old record of 91 degrees set in 2016. Other records this month at the Kahului station...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Oceanographers have a new tool to help predict coastal flooding along Maui’s vulnerable coastlines
WEST MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new interactive mapping tool can help predict flooding from coastal surges in West Maui, that’s according to oceanographers. Scientists said the area is especially vulnerable to rising ocean levels. Hotels, homes, and highways are already at risk. “West Maui is one of the hardest...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, August 19, 2022
Trade winds are steady for now but will be slowing down next week. Trade winds will trend up and then right back down next week as a front passes to our north. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 18, 2022. Updated: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:14 AM...
Mysterious cat seen jumping 6 feet into the air in Hawaii
Officials are investigating sightings of an unusual animal prowling the rural hills of Hawaii’s Big Island. “I’m like, ‘Oh my God. That is not a dog, that is a cat. That is a huge cat.’”
‘Aloha Las Vegas’ returns to Hawaii with special treat
For this upcoming 52nd season, audiences will be treated to a lineup devoted exclusively to some of the most popular presentations throughout the decades -- it's a first for the theatre.
