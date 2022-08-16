On August 11, 2022, two Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Deputies conducted speed enforcement on Cornville Rd with a focus on the business district. This area is commonly known for high speeds and aggressive driving. During the enforcement detail YCSO Deputies conducted 14 traffic stops issuing 6 speed citations, 3 seatbelt violations, and 5 additional civil traffic violations. Speeds were clocked as high as 45 MPH in the 25 MPH business zone. One individual was cited for Aggressive Driving (misdemeanor) after Deputies observed him passing in the center median, speeding, and following too close.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO