Prescott Valley, AZ

SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley Police False Facebook Post

The Prescott Valley Police Department is investigating a false Facebook post and false statement purported to be from the Prescott Valley Police Chief. The post and statement are circulating on social media. The false statement is regarding a recent assault at Wendy’s Restaurant in Prescott Valley, in which an employee...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

CORNVILLE ROAD DRIVERS FIND THEY CAN’T OUTRUN YCSO TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT

On August 11, 2022, two Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Deputies conducted speed enforcement on Cornville Rd with a focus on the business district. This area is commonly known for high speeds and aggressive driving. During the enforcement detail YCSO Deputies conducted 14 traffic stops issuing 6 speed citations, 3 seatbelt violations, and 5 additional civil traffic violations. Speeds were clocked as high as 45 MPH in the 25 MPH business zone. One individual was cited for Aggressive Driving (misdemeanor) after Deputies observed him passing in the center median, speeding, and following too close.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
Prescott Valley, AZ
Arizona Crime & Safety
Prescott Valley, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

NOW THE TOP 10 NEWS STORIES OF YAVAPAI COUNTY

Lightning caused wildfire burning on Granite Mountain. Prescott Valley shuts down four wells after positive PFAS tests. Prescott Valley shuts down four wells after positive PFAS tests. What You Need To Know at Mortimer Farms. August 2022. M T W T F S S. 15161718192021. 22232425262728. 293031. Empire Detail. Advert...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
knau.org

Teen dies in Yavapai County crash

Officials say a teenager is dead and four others injured after a rollover collision in Yavapai County Tuesday. Deputies were called to a single-car crash involving five “high school-age occupants” around 7 p.m. Tuesday near mile marker 1.5 on Walker Road. One passenger was pronounced dead at the...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Sheri Gustafson Killed in Motorcycle Collision on Interstate 40 [Flagstaff, AZ]

49-Year-Old Woman Fatally Struck by Semi-Truck near Country Club Drive. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m., near westbound Country Club Drive. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. According to reports, a motorcyclist and semi-truck attempted to turn left onto Country Club Drive from I-40. There, the turning truck’s...
SignalsAZ

How Much Rain Has Monsoon 2022 Brought?

Prescott Valley and other areas of Northern Arizona have seen quite a bit of rainfall over the last two weeks! The US National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona reported that nearly all of their longer-term stations have received above-normal rainfall for monsoon so far. Some of the higher areas of rainfall...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ

