fox10phoenix.com
Arizona Wendy's employee facing murder charge following customer's death
PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. - A man died from his injuries after police say a Prescott Valley Wendy's employee attacked him when he reportedly complained about his food order on July 26. Antoine Kendrick is facing a second-degree murder charge. The incident happened around 4:40 p.m. near at a Wendy's near...
ABC 15 News
Man in custody after breaking into Paulden home north of Prescott, touching girl
PAULDEN, AZ — Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office officials say a registered sex offender is in custody after reportedly breaking into a home early Wednesday morning in Paulden, Arizona, north of Prescott. Around 3 a.m., deputies were called to a home along State Route 89 for what was thought...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Police False Facebook Post
The Prescott Valley Police Department is investigating a false Facebook post and false statement purported to be from the Prescott Valley Police Chief. The post and statement are circulating on social media. The false statement is regarding a recent assault at Wendy’s Restaurant in Prescott Valley, in which an employee...
theprescotttimes.com
CORNVILLE ROAD DRIVERS FIND THEY CAN’T OUTRUN YCSO TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT
On August 11, 2022, two Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Deputies conducted speed enforcement on Cornville Rd with a focus on the business district. This area is commonly known for high speeds and aggressive driving. During the enforcement detail YCSO Deputies conducted 14 traffic stops issuing 6 speed citations, 3 seatbelt violations, and 5 additional civil traffic violations. Speeds were clocked as high as 45 MPH in the 25 MPH business zone. One individual was cited for Aggressive Driving (misdemeanor) after Deputies observed him passing in the center median, speeding, and following too close.
theprescotttimes.com
NOW THE TOP 10 NEWS STORIES OF YAVAPAI COUNTY
Lightning caused wildfire burning on Granite Mountain. Prescott Valley shuts down four wells after positive PFAS tests. Prescott Valley shuts down four wells after positive PFAS tests. What You Need To Know at Mortimer Farms. August 2022. M T W T F S S. 15161718192021. 22232425262728. 293031. Empire Detail. Advert...
knau.org
Teen dies in Yavapai County crash
Officials say a teenager is dead and four others injured after a rollover collision in Yavapai County Tuesday. Deputies were called to a single-car crash involving five “high school-age occupants” around 7 p.m. Tuesday near mile marker 1.5 on Walker Road. One passenger was pronounced dead at the...
Weather blog: Monsoon storms bring rain, wind and lightning
PHOENIX — Rain and gusty winds tore through much of the Valley Thursday night after Flagstaff was hit with flash flooding earlier in the day. It's been an active monsoon weather week and more is in the forecast through the weekend. WEATHER FORECAST: Current outlook for the Valley. RADAR:...
L.A. Weekly
Sheri Gustafson Killed in Motorcycle Collision on Interstate 40 [Flagstaff, AZ]
49-Year-Old Woman Fatally Struck by Semi-Truck near Country Club Drive. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m., near westbound Country Club Drive. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. According to reports, a motorcyclist and semi-truck attempted to turn left onto Country Club Drive from I-40. There, the turning truck’s...
KTAR.com
6 Arizona restaurants make OpenTable’s best date night spots
PHOENIX — For those in Arizona looking for a new place to go out for date night, OpenTable has you covered. Teaming up with the dating app Bumble, OpenTable came up with the best 100 spots for a date night, with six restaurants in the state making the list.
SignalsAZ
How Much Rain Has Monsoon 2022 Brought?
Prescott Valley and other areas of Northern Arizona have seen quite a bit of rainfall over the last two weeks! The US National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona reported that nearly all of their longer-term stations have received above-normal rainfall for monsoon so far. Some of the higher areas of rainfall...
