WTAP
Teen driver dies after losing control of truck, hitting tree
ATHENS, Ohio (WSAZ) – A 19-year-old from Vinton County lost his life during a crash on Thursday morning on State Route 93. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver, identified as Ethan Cole Fout, 19, of McArthur, Ohio, crashed around 5:45 a.m. Highway Patrol reports Fout drove off...
WTAP
WVU to receive $1 million to help combat the drug epidemic
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University will receive $1 million to help combat the drug epidemic in West Virginia. The funding is part of a $2 million announcement from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The other $1 million will be awarded to Boone Memorial Hospital. The...
WTAP
Mafia hitman among 3 charged with killing man in W.Va. prison
BOSTON (AP) - Three men, including a Mafia hitman, have been charged in the killing of notorious Boston crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger in a West Virginia prison. The Justice Department announced the charges against Fotios “Freddy” Geas, Paul J. DeCologero and Sean McKinnon on Thursday.
WTAP
Lake Superior Splendor -- Mackinac Island
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI. (WTAP) - This is Kirk’s personal blog about the Holiday Vacations “Lake Superior Splendor”. As a result, it is only his opinions and does not reflect either the station nor Holiday Vacations opinions. Our day on Mackinac Island got off on the wrong foot....
