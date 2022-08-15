Read full article on original website
Free pop-up performances by Broadway stars to take place across NYC next week
Photo by Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office on Flickr. Next week, you can enjoy Broadway performances for free. Four pop-up concerts will take place at plazas throughout New York City as part of “Broadway Forever,” an initiative launched by NY Forever, a non-profit group that aims to help New York recover in the aftermath of Covid. The performances will run for four days starting on Tuesday, August 23 through Friday, August 26.
A $26M duplex co-op in Jacqueline Onassis’ childhood building recalls the Gilded Age
A mansion-sized 14-room duplex at 740 Park Avenue, a building considered to be Manhattan’s most luxurious residential address, is now on the market for $26,000,000. Built in 1929 by James T. Lee, grandfather of Jacqueline Bouvier (later Kennedy Onassis), who lived there as a girl, the Art Deco building was designed by Rosario Candela. One of its first notable residents was John D. Rockefeller, Jr., who resided in a duplex similar to the one featured here.
‘Gatsby’-inspired Art Deco theater with state-of-the-art technology opens at Manhattan West
A new theater opening in Midtown next month adds a modern twist to a classic New York City experience. Opening on September 21 at Brookfield Properties’ mixed-use development Manhattan West, Midnight Theatre is a 160-seat performance venue that flaunts an Art Deco-inspired interior coupled with state-of-the-art technology. The theater includes a 270-degree immersive projection system that can alter the appearance of the venue’s interior and can “transport visitors anywhere as part of a performance’s narrative or needs.” Conceptualized by creative director Warren Adcock, the venue will be a hotspot for music, theatre, performance art, and magic.
NYC will tear down abandoned outdoor dining sheds under new program
The city has razed and removed two dozen abanonded dining sheds this week, under a new program announced by Mayor Eric Adams. The mayor on Thursday introduced a multi-agency initiative that will highlight open and active outdoor dining sheds in the city’s Open Restaurants program and remove neglected structures of shuttered restaurants. The city launched the Open Restaurants program in 2020 to keep businesses open during the pandemic, ultimately saving 100,000 jobs, according to Adams. While the majority of restaurants with outdoor dining follow the guidelines, the abandoned sheds have become eyesores.
Landmarks launches digital photo archive of NYC landmarks and historic districts
Photo of the scenic landmark Central Park, courtesy of the Landmarks Preservation Commission. The city’s Landmarks Preservation Commission on Thursday launched the LPC Designation Photo Collection, a digital photo archive with high-resolution images of designated landmarks and historic districts. Now the public can easily search, explore, and download photos of landmarked properties and neighborhoods without requesting them from the commission first. The service will also be helpful for property owners, architects, and contractors who work on historic properties.
