Yolanda Tyson, Daughter of the Late Mrs. Dorothy C. Tyson Presented August 2022 Yard of the Month By Bessemer Beautification Board

Village Living
MBPD officer honored for service to business community
Mountain Brook police officer George French was surprised with an award for his service to the Mountain Brook business community on Aug. 18. French, who has served in the Administrative Division of the Mountain Brook Police Department and serves as the spokesperson of the agency, has accepted a role as an investigator with a state regulatory agency.
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham, Alabama’s Carver Theatre is lighting up again for Sidewalk Film Festival
After more than three years of painstaking renovation and restoration, Birmingham’s historic Carver Theatre is ready to greet visitors once again as one of the viewing sites for this year’s Sidewalk Film Festival, which kicks off Aug. 22 and runs through Aug. 28. The soft opening provides a preview to a grand opening to be scheduled later for the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame and the Birmingham Black Radio Museum, which are both housed at the revitalized venue.
thecutoffnews.com
Meet Sarah Bell Person, Candidate For Bessemer City Council District # 3 on August 23, 2022 - Paid for by Campaign to Elect Sarah Bell Person
Meet Sarah Bell Person Candidate For Bessemer City Council District # 3 on August 23, 2022 - Paid for by Campaign to Elect Sarah Bell Person 3102 Arlington Avenue Bessemer, AL 35020. Meet Sarah Bell Person Candidate For Bessemer City Council District # 3 on August 23, 2022 - Paid...
thecutoffnews.com
Bessemer City Councilor Cynthia Stephenson-Donald Back To School Give-A-Way - Saturday, August 20, 2022 - 12 till 2 pm - Old Littleton Parking Lot/Dartmouth Ave. -Next to Dollar General
Bessemer City Councilor Cynthia Stephenson-Donald Back To School Give-A-Way - Saturday, August 20, 2022 - 12 till 2 pm - Old Littleton Parking Lot/Dartmouth Ave. -Next to Dollar General. This is MUCH MORE than a SCHOOL SUPPLY GIVEAWAY. There will be MEAT and FOOD BOXES(until it’s gone) LAUNDRY SUPPLIES,FEMININE HYGIENE...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa city school teacher plows ahead in profession despite high burnout, high turnover
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - It’s a profession with a high burnout rate and a revolving door. Teachers come and go for various reasons, but you won’t find that to be case with this Tuscaloosa city kindergarten teacher. Patricia Ford begins the new school year much like the way she did her first year.
Bham Now
5 Black-owned event venues to host your next celebration
Whether you’re celebrating a momentous occasion or simply want to throw an unforgettable event, we’re sharing five Black-owned event venues that’ll help you host the event of your dreams. 1. Avenue D Events. Avenue D is one of the newest Black-owned event venues on the block. From...
New count shows hundreds face homelessness in the Birmingham area. The real number may be four times higher.
Newly released data shows homelessness in the Birmingham area is up since last year, and local and national experts say even that elevated number is likely a significant undercount.
Bham Now
7 New and Coming Soon home listings across Birmingham—Aug. 19-21
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 7 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Stephanie Robinson at 205-229-6247 or...
The Daily South
Why Lunch at Your Local Meat 'N' Three Is Always Worth the Long Line
The last time I had worked this hard for a meal of baked chicken, I was helping my Uncle John dig a well. But this current venture seemed like such a good idea, at first. "Want to go to Johnny's Restaurant?" my friend Jake Reiss asked me one day. Visions...
thecutoffnews.com
Bessemer Farmer's Market - Sat, August 20, 2022 - 8:00 am till 12:00 pm @ Bessemer Recreation Center
Bessemer Farmer's Market - Sat, August 20, 2022 - 8:00 am till 12:00 pm @ Bessemer Recreation Center 100 14th Street Highway 150 Bessemer. Get to know the farmers and other vendors. Yoga at 8:30 am. Times might be adjusted due to rain/storm. Visit the Bessemer Farmers Market on Facebook...
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office welcomes new graduates
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — More deputies are about to join the ranks at the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Today, a graduation ceremony was held for graduates of Session 62 at the Jefferson County Sheriff's Training Academy in Fultondale. Sheriff Pettway said he's eager to welcome the new deputies and their...
thecutoffnews.com
Meet Chester W. Porter, Candidate For Bessemer City Council District # 2 on August 23, 2022 - Paid for by A Committee To Elect Chester W. Porter Bessemer City Council District 2
Meet Chester W. Porter, Candidate For Bessemer City Council District # 2 on August 23, 2022 - Paid for by A Committee To Elect Chester W. Porter Bessemer City Council District 2 2401 12th Ave North Bessemer, Alabama 35020. Meet Chester W. Porter Candidate For Bessemer City Council District #...
5 great pizza places in the Birmingham area
We like pizza. You like pizza. Nearly everyone, we would venture to say, likes pizza of some kind — thin or thick, plain or fancy, triangles or squares, gourmet or fast food. People in Birmingham have strong opinions about pizza, and the metro area has a plethora of restaurants...
thecutoffnews.com
Meet Incumbent Bessemer Mayor Kenneth Gulley, Candidate Seeking Re-Election For Mayor Of Bessemer on August 23, 2022 - Paid for by The Friends To Elect Kenneth Gulley
Meet Incumbent Bessemer Mayor Kenneth Gulley, Candidate Seeking Re-Election For Mayor Of Bessemer on August 23, 2022 - Paid for by The Friends To Elect Kenneth Gulley P.O. Box 1806 Bessemer, AL 35021. Meet Incumbent Bessemer Mayor Kenneth Gulley, Candidate Seeking Re-Election For Mayor Of Bessemer on August 23, 2022...
Bham Now
Why this San Francisco company is moving to Birmingham—meet Kaya Care
San Fransisco based Kaya Care Inc.(Kaya), a company that connects employees together to help build inclusivity and supportive mental health in the workplace, is moving to Birmingham after Alabama Futures Fund recently placed an investment in the company. Keep reading to learn more about the company and the reasons behind the move.
One killed in Birmingham homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Francis Place Southwest Saturday evening. According to Birmingham Police, officers responded to the 500 block of Francis Place Southwest around 8:42 p.m. on reports of a shot fired. Officers arrived to find an an adult man suffering from a […]
thecutoffnews.com
The City of Hueytown Aquires 850 Acres From The University Of Alabama
The City of Hueytown closed on acquiring 850 acres from The University of Alabama Board of Trustees on June 29, 2022. For Mayor Steve Ware and the council, this represents a tremendous investment in Hueytowns future and the culmination of negotiations that began in December 2020 when the property was posted for clearcutting timber.
thecutoffnews.com
Jefferson County Commission Provides Security Cameras For The City Of Bessemer
Recently, Jefferson County Commissioner Shelia Tyson presented a check for $100,000 to purchase security cameras for the City Of Bessemer. The cameras will be monitored by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Bessemer Police Department at the Metro Area Crime Center. Commissioner Tyson said, “My office has been working with Sheriff Mark Pettway, Bessemer Police Chief Mike Roper as well as the Mayor and City Council to provide this much needed resource for the city.”
thecutoffnews.com
Hueytown Harvest Farmers Market - Saturday, August 20, 2022 - 8 am till 12 pm - Stadium Park, Hueytown
Hueytown Harvest Farmers Market - Saturday, August 20, 2022 - 8 am till 12 pm - Stadium Park, Hueytown. Stadium Park located at 2066 High School Road Hueytown, Al. Everyone's favorite, Kristen Johnson, The Artzy Cook will be serving up: Cheesy Brunch Casserole, Brown Sugar Bacon, Crispy Breakfast Potatoes w/Honey Butter Croissant!
Bham Now
This group is planning an uplifting community near One Pratt Park—what you need to know
For years, the Daniel Payne Legacy Village Foundation has been dreaming of building a mixed-use community-focused development near One Pratt Park. Now they’re getting ready to make it real, according to Brandon Cleveland, Executive Director, and they want the community’s support. Here’s what you need to know.
